Iowa Cattlemen's Association hires ISU Extension field director as CEO

The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association says it's hired Bryan Whaley, an Iowa State University Extension field director, as its next CEO, replacing Matt Deppe, who left the group in July.

Deppe, who led the Ames group for 12 years, left the Cattlemen's Association to pursue other opportunities, the group said Thursday.

Whaley, ISU Extension's north Iowa field operations director, brings a "deep-rooted passion" for the cattle industry, the Cattlemen's Association said. Whaley and his family own Whaley Cattle in Eagle Grove in north central Iowa, and he's been an active member of the Iowa Cattlemen's Association and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, among other advocacy groups.

“Those on the search committee were impressed with Bryan's experience leading teams, working with county committees, and his positive attitude toward the work ahead," said Bob Noble, the Cattlemen's Association's board president, in a statement.

"The association has just celebrated 50 years, and Bryan’s energy and optimism will bring a renewed perspective to the association and be the perfect way to move us into our next 50 years,” Whaley said.

Before becoming the ISU Extension field director, Whaley was a regional Extension education director for about seven years. And he worked in several roles with ISU's 4-H Youth Development program and also taught. Whaley holds a master's degree from ISU in agriculture education and a bachelor of arts degree from Simpson College.

