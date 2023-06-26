Iowa fuel station owners get $2.5M to expand access to higher blends of ethanol, biodiesel

President Joe Biden announces the planned elimination of warm weather restrictions on the sale of E15 in 2022 appearance at POET Bioprocessing in rural Menlo.

Iowa convenience store operators will receive more than $2.5 million in federal funding to help expand consumer access to higher blends of renewable fuel, part of $25 million in grants U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced Monday.

The news followed last week's announcement of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s final rule setting how much ethanol, biodiesel and renewable diesel must be blended into the nation's fuel supply over the next two years.

Iowa and U.S. farm and renewable fuel groups widely criticized the EPA for scaling back the ethanol requirement and slating only a modest increase in the diesel mandates, saying it failed to reflect demand by California and other states for cleaner fuel.

But Vilsack said Monday they were the highest production targets to date under the federal mandate, called the Renewable Fuel Standard. He defended the Biden administration's record on ethanol and biodiesel, of which Iowa is the nation's leading producer.

“It's important and necessary for us to take a look at the totality of what this administration has done,” the former Iowa governor said in a call with reporters. “No administration has been more supportive of the biofuels industry than the Biden-Harris administration.”

Vilsack, on the call with U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, both Democrats from Minnesota, another ethanol-producing state, said critics need to look the final RFS levels, along with improved Midwestern access to E15, or gasoline with 15% ethanol; minimal granting of refinery waivers that undercut renewable fuel demand ― a hot-button issue during the Trump administration; and a goal to produce 36 billion gallons of sustainable aviation fuel.

Heartening renewable fuel advocates, Vilsack said $90 million in grants would be awarded each quarter, beginning in July, to expand access to ethanol, biodiesel and other advanced fuels.

It's a "great program in support of retailers and biofuels producers, but the real winners are the consumers who will gain access to lower-cost, lower-emissions fuels,” said Monte Shaw, the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association executive director.

In addition to the RFS, farm groups in Iowa have battled with the EPA over summer use of E15. In April, the EPA provided an emergency waiver that would allow motorists in Iowa and other states to continue buying the higher ethanol blend this summer, providing the generally lower-cost fuel during the peak driving season despite concerns it contributes to smog in warm weather. The move came after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Midwestern governors pushed the EPA to provide permanent year-round access to E15. The federal agency has proposed a rule making the change, but it's not slated to take effect until 2024.

Nine Iowa companies received the grants Monday, which are expected to expand access to higher ethanol and biodiesel blends such as E85, gasoline with 85% ethanol, and B20, diesel with 20% biodiesel. The grants help cover the cost of providing higher-blend dispensers and storage tanks

The companies getting the grants, the amounts and station locations are:

Iowa Petroleum & Convenience Inc., $243,000, Cedar Falls.

Star Real Estate Holdings, $215,000, Waterloo.

BS Mini-Mart Inc., $116,500, Burlington.

Route 63 Travel Plaza Inc., $310,750, Chester.

Express Stop Inc., $138,250, Marengo.

Elliott Oil Co., $357,750, Lancaster.

Scheetz Group, $287,886, Van Horne.

Kimmes Enterprises LLC, $510,500, Carroll, Rockwell City and Baxter.

DNS LLC, doing business as Westside Petro, $348,250, Kalona.

The grants provide up to 75% of the company’s costs for the improvements — or $5 million.

“By expanding the availability of homegrown biofuels, we are strengthening our energy independence, creating new market opportunities and revenue streams for American producers, and bringing good-paying jobs and other economic benefits to rural and farm communities,” Vilsack said in a statement.

Donnelle Eller covers agriculture, the environment and energy for the Register. Reach her at deller@registermedia.com or 515-284-8457.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa fuel station owners get $2.5M to expand ethanol, biodiesel access