Iowa losing mid-size farms as smallest, largest ones increase, new U.S. ag census shows

Natasha Wilson checks on her cow and calf herd while doing chores around her family farm near West Chester. She and her sister have joined with their parents to seek a more sustainable future for their family farm.

Iowa’s smallest and largest farms have proliferated over the past 20 years, while the number of those the middle is shrinking, the latest U.S. Census of Agriculture shows.

Farms of fewer than 180 acres have increased nearly 12% over the past two decades, according to the census, a comprehensive farm survey the U.S Department of Agriculture conducts every five years.

Experts say that's because farmers are scaling down in the face of record-high land prices and escalating expenses for seed, fertilizer, tractors and other equipment and products needed to raise crops and livestock.

“Farmers who aren’t getting or inheriting land from their family have to start with a smaller footprint,” said Sally Worley, executive director of Practical Farmers of Iowa, a sustainable agriculture nonprofit. “The capital startup costs of farming are ridiculously expensive. Buying 300 acres" ― around the average size of an Iowa farm ― "would cost millions of dollars.”

At the same time, the number of Iowa farms with 2,000 or more acres spiked 77% from 2002 to 2022, the last year the census covers.

Claire Wilson unwraps a bale of hay to feed her cow-calf herd

Those who have the resources are taking advantage of the economy of scale, expanding to lower the cost to grow corn, soybeans and other crops that have slim margins of profit, said Chad Hart, an Iowa State University economist.

“We’re seeing fewer farms, but they’re bigger,” he said.

Meanwhile, over 20 years, the number of Iowa farms between the smallest and largest — from 180 acres to 1,999 — has shrunk by nearly 23%, the census shows.

“It's the disappearing middle,” said Hart, adding that farmers in that category often work jobs off the farm like selling seed or crop insurance to boost their income.

“They’re doing that other job because it lets them do what they love. And that’s farming,” Hart said.

Agriculture secretary: Farm losses 'a wakeup call'

Overall, Iowa has 86,911 farms, 3,744 fewer in 2022 that 20 years earlier, the data show. That’s despite the census' finding that Iowa added about 800 farms in the five years from 2017 to 2022.

This year's census shows the state also has lost nearly 1.8 million acres of farmland to development and other uses over two decades — a 5.5% decline. Nearly 586,000 farm acres were lost over five years.

The same trend is happening nationally. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, speaking in an online presentation following the census' release, said the nation had 142,000 fewer farms in 2022 than it did five years earlier. And it has 20 million fewer farm acres.

"Survey after survey continues to show a decline," the former Iowa governor said.

Since 1981, when then-Agriculture Secretary Robert Bergland issued a warning that the loss of farms would hurt rural communities and jobs, the U.S. has lost 535,000 farms, Vilsack said. That's a number equal to the combined total of farms in North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Missouri and Colorado.

“That’s a wakeup call,” Vilsack said, adding that President Joe Biden's administration is working to turn the tide, pushing to add income sources for U.S. farmers. For example, the administration is boosting independent meat and poultry operations to offset meatpacking consolidation, helping local and regional food networks that sell directly to consumers, and adding farm revenue through increased use of renewable energy produced primarily from corn and soybeans, he said.

The survey prompts critical questions, Vilsack said. "Are we OK with losing that many farms? Are we OK with losing that much farmland? Or is there a better way — can we correct some of the challenges this data presents?"

One Iowa family's slow transition

In southeast Iowa, one farm family has embarked on quest to find a better way.

About five years ago, Natasha Wilson, who had worked as an attorney, wanted to return to her family's southeast Iowa farm. But she wasn't interested in running her parents' traditional corn, soybean and pig operation.

“I love the farm and I love food and I was really interested in sustainable farming practices,” she said, raising chickens, cattle and pigs more naturally, outside on pasture and prairie.

After long discussions with her parents, the family decided they would slowly remake the farm, called West Fork Farmstead, into a more diverse operation that sold beef, pork, chicken, eggs and honey locally.

"I was lucky I had parents that were on the same page," Wilson said, adding that the shift was natural, since her parents had been raising a few head of pasture-fed livestock for their own consumption. And they had long used conservation practices like cover crops that keep fertilizer and other nutrients from running into rivers and streams, and provided grazing for cattle and other livestock.

Adding the flock is part of a strategy to make the operation more sustainable by selling directly to local customers.

The transition has been gradual as they've built a customer base in Iowa City and elsewhere, Wilson said. The operation, which now includes her sister, Claire, must be sustainable financially as well as ecologically, Wilson said.

“Little by little, we’re making changes,” she said, adding that her parents are mentoring her and her sister as they build the new business. "It's really great to do it together."

'They have to find the markets'

Worley, the Practical Farmers director, said some mid-sized operations like the Wilsons’ are seeking to intensify the operations they have instead of expanding. For example, farmers, in addition to raising row crops, are growing cover crop seed they can sell to other producers. And they’re adding specialty corn that can be used to make tortillas.

Sisters Claire, left, and Natasha Wilson on their family's farm

“The middle is really, really important for our communities,” Worley said, adding that those farmers and their families fill churches and schools, create jobs and pay taxes.

“They’re trying to be super creative. But they run into the same issues small farmers do once they start to specialize,” she said. “They have to find the markets to get their products sold.”

In 2022, about 2,430 Iowa farms were selling directly to consumers ,with $30.1 million in sales, a 51% hike from 2017, the USDA said. Still, it was a small slice of the $43.9 billion Iowans collected mainly in bulk sales of corn, soybean, pork and other agricultural products in 2022.

Iowa farm sales were second only to California's at $59 billion, the data show.

Natasha Wilson checks the pigs on her family farm

Worley said small operations are seeing improved sales through farmers' markets, online offerings, food hubs and CSAs — community-supported agriculture subscriptions. But more work is needed to get grocery stores, restaurants, schools and other institutions to buy locally grown food.

“It’s not necessarily as convenient as getting food from a huge supplier. But the quality of food and sustainability for our communities is really important,” she said.

Wilson said her family is cautious about growth, making sure they have enough local demand to support shifts in their farm production.

"I walked in the door, kind of wanting to be like, 'Let's shut it all,'" she said. "But it doesn't work like that."

Natasha Wilson holds a gate open as her sister Claire transports a bale of hay to the family farm's cow pasture

They're tackling projects like remodeling a retired hog confinement into cold storage and warehouse space. They're adding fencing and doing other work that will provide the foundation for the growing operation.

"I'm learning to be patient," Wilson said.

