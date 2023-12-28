Iowa man claims $250,000 from scratch-off lottery win just ahead of Christmas holiday

Two Iowa residents are elated after their scratch-off tickets revealed they were winners of big prizes.

Jaime Hakes of Lake Mills won $250,000 after spending $20 on the Iowa Lottery's Payline scratch game. He bought his winning ticket at Kum & Go in Northwood.

When Hakes went to claim his prize at the lottery's Mason City regional office on Dec. 22, officials informed him he was the third top prize winner.

Two days before Hakes arrived, a southern Iowa woman claimed her $20,000 top prize from the "$20,000 Crossword" scratch game.

Valerie Musgrove, 23, from Bloomfield, became the 17th top-prize winner of the scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at BP gas station in Bloomfield.

"I thought I had $2,000," Musgrove told the Iowa Lottery. "I was pretty excited about $2,000, but then I checked it again last night and I found out I had 10 words and that was $20,000. I was just so surprised."

In the $20,000 Crossword game offered by the Iowa Lottery, players are required to complete words in the play area using a given set of letters. According to the Lottery, Musgrove believed she had completed nine words and decided to verify her prize by scanning the ticket with the Iowa Lottery mobile app.

"I don't think I've ever been this lucky in my life," she told the Iowa Lottery. "I think it just gives me a little bit of relief just having that there in case I need it."

Musgrove claimed her prize at the lottery headquarters in Clive and told officials she plans to save the winnings for now.

What is $20,000 Crossword scratch-off?

The $20,000 Crossword game is a Iowa Lottery game that costs $2 with 34 top prizes of $20,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.46.

What is Payline scratch-off game?

Payline is a $20 scratch game from the Iowa Lottery that offers eight top prizes of $250,000 and 1 in 2.40 odds of winning any prize.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

