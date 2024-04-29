Will Iowa tornado outbreak damage Iowans' home insurance rates?

Will the effects of the April 26 tornadoes linger in the form of higher premiums for Iowa homeowners?

Probably not, say Iowa insurance professionals ― though the damage comes amid a string of years with less-than-ideal loss ratios for companies providing coverage in the state.

Independent Insurance Agents of Iowa CEO Tom O’Meara said industry leaders will need months to tally up the cost of the storms. With barriers like extended power outages, O’Meara said insurers, still hadn’t heard from many of their customers on Monday.

He said he expects the largest companies, like State Farm Insurance and Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co., to park mobile offices in Minden, Iowa's hardest-hit town, so their customers can file claims.

But for the Iowa market as a whole, O’Meara said he doesn't expect the tornadoes to have a significant impact on customers’ future premiums and deductibles. Most of the tornadoes hit smaller towns, which don’t hurt companies’ balance sheets like a storm rushing through a metropolitan area like Cedar Rapids or Des Moines.

By comparison, the 2020 derecho, the most expensive storm in state history, hit customers in both communities and drove the loss ratio that year to 209%, far above the 60% break-even rate since 2019.

“The companies do plan on some of these storms, right?” O’Meara said. “It’s not that they’re totally unexpected. They are in the budget.”

Storm may not have negative effect, 'but it sure isn't going to have a positive impact'

Brent Scheve, owner of The Agency Insurance in Harlan, about 25 miles northeast of Minden, said tornadoes struck the properties of a couple of customers. One saw the storm destroy her machine shed and rip away half her home, uprooting it from its foundation.

After a couple years of significant losses in Iowa, many insurance companies had already increased premiums before the latest storms, and Scheve, like O'Meara, said the most recent bout of storms may not lead to higher rates.

At the same time, companies want to see several calm years before they start decreasing premiums. Six of the last 10 years and four of the last five have had loss ratios exceeding the 60% mark.

The storms "may not have a negative impact,” Scheve said. “But it sure isn’t going to have a positive impact.”

Jeff Brehmer, president of the Smith Davis Insurance agency in Council Bluffs, sees the potential for some effect from the recent storms, even though he said companies already had “baked in” a tornado outbreak when setting rates last year. Should building supply companies increase the cost of materials like lumber in the wake of the storm, costing insurers more money, he said, the insurers in turn may then pass that extra expense on to customers when renewing their policies.

Hans Boehm, of Boehm Insurance Agency in Ogden, said that during sales meetings this winter, representatives from Cincinnati Insurance Co. and Safeco Insurance predicted a year of intense thunderstorms in the area.

“Boy, so far they were right,” Boehm said. “They were right on the money.”

