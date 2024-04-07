An Iowan wins $1 million in near-record $1.326 billion Powerball drawing

Iowa Powerball

One lucky Iowan won a $1 million in the Powerball drawing early Sunday, with the $1.326 billion jackpot going to an Oregon ticket holder.

Sold at Hy-Vee in Newton, the Iowa Powerball ticket matched five of the six numbers for the grand prize, the Iowa Lottery said in a news release.

More: What Iowa towns have the most big lottery winners?

It was one of seven $1 million prizes won across the country as the jackpot, which had accumulated or three months, tied the game’s record for the longest string of consecutive drawings without a winner, the lottery said. It was the fourth-largest Powerball prize on record and the eighth-largest in the history of U.S. lotteries.

Glitch delays drawing

The drawing, set to take place Saturday night but was delayed to about 2:30 a.m. Sunday because required "pre-draw procedures" were not completed, said the Urbandale-based Multi-State Lottery Association, which administers the game.

Iowans spend millions

The lottery said Iowans spent about $2.4 million on tickets in the Powerball drawing. The winning numbers were 22-27-44-52-69 and the Powerball was 9. The Power Play number was 3.

USA Today contributed to this article.

Kyle Werner is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at kwerner@demreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowan wins $1 million in Powerball drawing, 1 number off from jackpot