Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    5,257.50
    +4.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,284.00
    +61.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,315.75
    +15.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,087.70
    +5.40 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.03
    -0.88 (-1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    2,327.90
    -17.50 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    27.26
    -0.24 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0835
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3780
    +0.0690 (+1.60%)
     

  • Vix

    16.03
    -0.32 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2627
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.6480
    +0.0390 (+0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    69,340.67
    -200.88 (-0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,911.16
    -64.73 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    38,992.08
    -781.02 (-1.96%)
     

An Iowan wins $1 million in near-record $1.326 billion Powerball drawing

Kyle Werner, Des Moines Register
·1 min read
Iowa Powerball
Iowa Powerball

One lucky Iowan won a $1 million in the Powerball drawing early Sunday, with the $1.326 billion jackpot going to an Oregon ticket holder.

Sold at Hy-Vee in Newton, the Iowa Powerball ticket matched five of the six numbers for the grand prize, the Iowa Lottery said in a news release.

More: What Iowa towns have the most big lottery winners?

It was one of seven $1 million prizes won across the country as the jackpot, which had accumulated or three months, tied the game’s record for the longest string of consecutive drawings without a winner, the lottery said. It was the fourth-largest Powerball prize on record and the eighth-largest in the history of U.S. lotteries.

Glitch delays drawing

The drawing, set to take place Saturday night but was delayed to about 2:30 a.m. Sunday because required "pre-draw procedures" were not completed, said the Urbandale-based Multi-State Lottery Association, which administers the game.

Iowans spend millions

The lottery said Iowans spent about $2.4 million on tickets in the Powerball drawing. The winning numbers were 22-27-44-52-69 and the Powerball was 9. The Power Play number was 3.

USA Today contributed to this article.

Kyle Werner is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at kwerner@demreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowan wins $1 million in Powerball drawing, 1 number off from jackpot

Advertisement