Iowans are growing personal loan debt faster than most Americans

Most Iowans will carry debt at some point. While Iowans are increasing their overall debt at a lower rate than other Americans, they are turning to a specific financial tool: the personal loan.

Debt from personal loans in the United States totaled hundreds of billions of dollars, according to WalletHub. Many Americans are decreasing their use of unsecured personal loan debts But, Iowa was one of 18 states between July 2022 and July 2023 that saw personal loan debts increase.

Iowa ranked second in biggest increases in personal loan debt, according to WalletHub.

How much did Iowans increase their personal loan debt?

Iowans increased their personal loan amount by nearly 16% just between 2022 and 2023, according to WalletHub. Only Montana residents increased their personal loan debt by a higher percentage. Iowans have an average of about $11,000 in personal loans, which ranks around the middle of states.

The study notes that Iowa residents have one of the lowest average credit card debts in the country, and are increasing that debt at a low rate.

What should you consider when comparing a personal loan to a credit card?

Credit cards and personal loans both have advantages and disadvantages, and your choice should be based on your own needs, said Rod Griffin, senior director of education for Experian.

Personal loans are a type of installment loan, with a fixed — typically short duration — term and fixed amount, Griffin said. They tend to have lower interest rates than credit cards. On the downside, it can be more difficult to qualify for a personal loan.

Credit cards give individuals more flexibility in the way they spend, Griffin said. But, if you carry a balance from month to month, credit card debt can cost you more long term. Iowans may also benefit from credit cards' incentives like cashback, airline miles or discounted purchases.

Is it surprising that Iowans are choosing personal loans over credit cards?

"I don't know that it's surprising," Griffin said. "We've seen some increase in personal loan use over the last couple of years. Depending on your circumstance and need, it can make a lot of sense."

There are benefits to both ways of borrowing money, but financial services supply tools for individuals to choose the right path, he said.

Which states are adding the most personal loan debt?

Montana Average personal loans in Q3 2023: $12,817

Change in loan amount Q3 2023 vs Q3 2022: 31.17% Iowa Average personal loans in Q3 2023: $11,142

Change in loan amount Q3 2023 vs Q3 2022: 15.72% Delaware Average personal loans in Q3 2023: $9,619

Change in loan amount Q3 2023 vs Q3 2022: 7.97% Maine Average personal loans in Q3 2023: $10.712

Change in loan amount Q3 2023 vs Q3 2022: 6.59% Idaho Average personal loans in Q3 2023: $9,100

Change in loan amount Q3 2023 vs Q3 2022: 5.56%

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowans are adding personal loan debt more than most Americans