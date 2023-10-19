Iowa's unemployment rate shifts upward slightly in September. Which sectors lost jobs?

Iowa’s unemployment rate ticked upward in September to 3%, from August's 2.9%, but remained below the 3.1% rate in September 2022, Iowa Workforce Development reports.

Iowa's unemployment rate remains well below the national rate of 3.8%.

Despite the slight uptick in unemployment, the numbers for September still show an overall workforce shortage in Iowa, the workforce development monthly report, released Thursday, shows. It said there were 64,661 job openings across the state in September, with 52,800 Iowans unemployed.

The last time Iowa's unemployment rate reached 3% was in January. The all-time low was 2.2% in April 2022, and the high was 10.9% in April 2020, during the sharp but brief pandemic recession.

Iowa’s overall labor force participation ― a measure of the proportion of working-age Iowans who have jobs or are seeking them ―ticked down slightly to 68.6% in September from 68.7% the month before. Iowa Workforce Development attributed that to college students leaving summer jobs to return to school.

Iowa’s labor participation rate is still above the national rate of 62.8%.

Overall, workforce development reported there were 22,000 more people in Iowa’s workforce than a year ago.

The unemployment numbers offer a mixed bag of good and bad news, according to Beth Townsend, the agency's executive director.

“National economic uncertainty continues to impact sectors like leisure and hospitality and professional and business services, but other industries are continuing to hire,” Townsend said in a news release.

Construction shows the biggest job gains

The leisure and hospitality as well as professional and business services sectors shed the most jobs in Iowa in September, at 1,100 and 1,000 respectively, the workforce development report showed.

It said losses in leisure and hospitality mostly occurred in arts, entertainment and recreation even though employment in accommodations and food services increased by 200 people from August.

Government jobs decreased by 200, but were still up 2,600 over the last year, according to the report.

The biggest gainer in September was construction, where 1,800 new jobs were filled. Other occupations showing gains in September were manufacturing, with a gain of 200, the sector known as other services, up 800, and information jobs, gaining 200.

The gains in construction work are likely the result of construction firms wanting to wrap up projects before winter, workforce development said.

It noted that the largest gainers in the other service sector, a grab bag of employers ranging from undertakers to machinery repair services, were religious activities, grantmaking and civic and professional organizations.

While unemployment was up in September, claims for unemployment compensation were lower compared to August, workforce development reported. It said the September numbers showed 9,089 recipients with a total of $12.1 million in benefits paid. The August numbers showed 11,317 claimants with just under $16 million paid.

