IP Camera Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $41.32 Billion by 2032 at a 13.9% CAGR

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IP Camera Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Hardware, Services); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global IP camera market size is expected to reach USD 41.32 billion by 2032, according to a new study by the publisher. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The rise in demand from developing countries and the rising safety requirements in high-risk locations are the primary factors influencing the market expansion for security camera systems.

Additionally, the growth of the market for wireless security camera systems is influenced by the incorporation of IoT in wireless IP Cameras. The market's growth is however constrained by the restricted range and issues with network interference. On the other hand, it is anticipated that a rise in demand for smart city initiatives will open up lucrative business prospects.

A security camera system is a device that provides customers with a sense of security and safety with superior audio, video, and alarm systems that can be accessed remotely from any smartphone or tablet. Wide-angle lens, motion detection recording, night vision, two-way audio, and other features are also included. The increase in demand for IP Camera on the international market.

During the anticipated term, the global pandemic of COVID 19 will increase the adoption of a variety of internet of things (IoT) applications, opening up several business potentials. Due to many advantages, the security camera market is expanding at an astounding rate on a global scale. It assists in preventing both internal and external theft. It offers proof in cases of theft or trespassing or even at different crime scenes. It guarantees client satisfaction. Any building can utilize it to monitor the interior and exterior for any suspicious activity.

During the anticipated period, rising consumer awareness of the necessity for IP Camera is expected to drive market demand. Additionally, the simplicity of installing this surveillance system increases market demand on a global scale. The adoption of smart homes and smart cities is also being accelerated by rising government and individual initiatives, which help the worldwide industry flourish. Additionally, continued thorough study into various surveillance systems and the market for IP Camera generates a number of expansion chances during the review period all over the world.

The market for IP Camera is expanding rapidly over the world as a result of several benefits associated with it. Both internal and external thefts are made less likely by it. It provides proof of robbery, theft, or even multiple crime sites. Customer satisfaction is ensured. Any building can utilize it to detect suspicious activity both inside and outside.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

  • Adoption by the Manufacturing Sector

  • Government's Concern Regarding Public Safety

Restraints and Challenges

  • Data Privacy

IP Camera Market Report Highlights

  • The hardware industry led the market in 2021, accounting for the largest revenue share. Face and body detection technologies, which are employed by manufacturers to create new products with technological improvement and more features supplied by AI and IoT, are rarely used by government organizations.

  • In 2021, the commercial monitoring category dominated the market. The expanding use of IoT in smart homes is another factor fueling the industry's growth. Customers are using IP cameras with new cutting-edge capabilities instead of standard CCTV cameras to boost the security of their properties.

  • North America emerged as the largest regional market in 2021. The presence of key players and their innovative solutions have contributed to this growth. The growth of industrial sectors and improvements in features and technologies these factors support regional growth.

The publisher has segmented the IP Camera Market report based on component, application, and region:
IP Camera, Component Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • Hardware

  • Services

IP Camera, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • Commercial

  • Residential

IP Camera, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • North America

  • U.S

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Netherlands

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Indonesia

  • Malaysia

  • Latin America

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Middle East & Africa

  • UAE

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Israel

  • South Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global IP Camera Market Insights

5. Global IP Camera Market, by Component

6. Global IP Camera Market, by Application

7. Global IP Camera Market, by Geography

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • 3DEYE Inc.

  • Arecont Vision Costar LLC.

  • Avigilon Corporation

  • Belkin International Inc.

  • Bosch Security Systems GmbH

  • CAMERAFTP

  • CAMCLOUD

  • D-Link Corporation

  • EOS Digital Services

  • GEOVISION Inc.

  • Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Johnson Controls

  • Kintronics Inc.

  • Matrix Comsec

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • PRO-VIGIL

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Sony Corporation

  • Stealth Monitoring

  • TYCO

  • Vivotek Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qptj5k-camera-market?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ip-camera-global-market-report-2023-sector-to-reach-41-32-billion-by-2032-at-a-13-9-cagr-301751627.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

