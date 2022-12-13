IP Geo-Location Services Market is Expected to Generate $7.4 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Surge in digital marketing serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global IP geo-location services market. Based on API packages, the basic API packages segment held the highest share in 2021, grabbing nearly two-fifths of the global IP geo-location services market. Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global IP geo-location services market share.

Portland, OR , Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global IP geo-location services market garnered $2.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $7.4 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.4 billion Market Size in 2031 $7.4 billion CAGR 12.4% No. of Pages in Report 210 Segments covered API Packages, Enterprise Size, Application, and Region. Drivers Surge in application of machine learning (ML) Increase in smartphone penetration. The rising demand for location-based intelligence Opportunities Surge in digital marketing Restraints Growing market for virtual private network (VPN)

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global IP geo-location services market. The pandemic has forced billions of organizations around the world to adopt remote work policies. The transition has led to a rapid increase in demand for tools to support remote teams and workflows.

The COVID-19 outbreak had a high impact on the growth of the IP geolocation services market, due to the increasing digital dependency, growing adoption of connected devices, and surging government initiatives to provide digital security. will provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the IP geolocation services market.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global IP geo-location services market based on API packages, enterprise size, application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on API package, the basic API package segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global IP geo-location services market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the extended IP Geolocation API segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the digital rights management segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global IP geo-location services market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the target advertisement segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly four-fifths of the global IP geo-location services market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global IP geo-location services market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Europe region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global IP geo-location services market analyzed in the research include Pitney Bowes Inc., Akamai Technologies, Inc., Apilayer GmbH (Ipstack), BigDataCloud Pty. Ltd., Digital Element Inc., Geobyte, Hexasoft Development (IP2Location.com), KickFire Inc., MaxMind, Inc., and Neustar, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global IP geo-location services market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

