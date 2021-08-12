U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market size worth $ 5.66 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 14.44% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·9 min read

Due to the evolution of the 5G owing to the advancement in the technology and thereby increasing demand for the network infrastructure. Moreover, rapidly increasing mobile users, and reduced operational and capital expense impose a positive impact on market growth

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market" By Component (Services, Product), By Telecom Operator (Fixed Operators, Mobile Operators), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market size was valued at USD 1.96 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5.66 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.44% from 2020 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=28358

Browse in-depth TOC on "IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

By the type of Telecom Operators, the Mobile Operators segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market by 2028.

The IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) is the architectural framework defined for delivering the communication and multimedia services built on the Internet Protocol (IP). It provides a framework to develop from the classic circuit switch (CS) to packet switch (PS) telephony.

The system offers a well-defined hierarchical structure and thereby applicable in the media servers, public service identity (PSI) services, and others.

IMS is being looked at as a common platform for offering communication services via IP technology as LTE deployments gain traction (VoLTE, RCS, and video calls). IMS architecture is used to deliver VoLTE, allowing operators to add value to data and application delivery services. VoWiFi is a technology that is similar to VoLTE in that it uses the IMS architecture to provide voice services over the Internet via a Wi-Fi network.

IMS is the industry-recognized core network architecture for next-generation fixed and mobile convergence (FMC). It is access-independent, open to applications, rich in services, and simple to manage and deploy. As a result, IMS can address the issues that operators have previously faced. Traditional operators, on the other hand, lack knowledge in network design and deployment. As a result, the IMS integration solution can perfectly match the needs of customers.

IMS integration is an end-to-end solution that includes network planning, network design, terminal integration, billing integration, service integration, and OSS integration in the early stages, network deployment in the middle stages, interfacing test, network swap, and service NE customization in the later stages, as well as network performance management (NPM).

The services providers benefit through the adoption of IMS. Applications are decoupled from the transport layer. With unified authentication, authorization, and accounting, service providers may provide similar applications and services across a variety of devices and access networks, including LTE mobile networks, Wi-Fi networks, fixed networks, and MSO networks. By using similar functional elements to serve numerous services, service providers may reduce CAPEX and OPEX.

By implementing standards-based network elements, they may avoid vendor lock-in and keep costs down. IMS establishes standard mechanisms for peering and interconnecting various communications service provider networks, as well as enabling smooth roaming across networks.

Voice, video, text chat, multiparty conferencing, and collaboration applications are among the IP-based communications services enabled by the IMS standards. By upgrading old TDM voice networks to converged all-IP networks that enable voice and IP multimedia services, service providers can reduce OPEX. For SLA assurance and to provide good user experiences for specific applications or across certain access networks, IMS enables policy-based QoS mechanisms.

Low capital and operating expenditures, an increase in the number of long-term evolution (LTE) mobile subscribers around the globe, and quick network infrastructure expansion are projected to propel the global IP multimedia system market forward. The IP multimedia subsystem communication platform is most suited for integrating IoT and cloud computing, as the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing are the internet's future. Furthermore, the market is being driven by rising demand for VoLTE and LTE services, as well as need for the global standard for network infrastructure and services. Due to changes in customer preferences, greater internet speed, and the proliferation of smartphones, demand for music and video-on-demand services has also increased.

Factors such as legacy issue telecom operators often face various challenges, such as high maintenance costs, unsupported hardware and software, skill shortage, and lack of compatibility on different platforms, including COTS, servers, hypervisors, and cloud. In addition, the factors such as lack of skilled operators for managing and using next-generation networking and virtualized solutions across the globe. Any error in the integration and implementation would negatively impact the mobile network infrastructure, thereby impacting customer experience and business revenues that can expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Nevertheless, IMS is being looked at as a common platform for offering communication services via IP technology as LTE deployments gain traction (VoLTE, RCS, and video calls) as well as 5G has emerged as a new next-generation technology in the ICT industry. It has a plethora of use cases in various industry verticals. Manufacturing, automotive, transportation, healthcare, media and entertainment, and government are the major industry verticals, is providing favourable growth opportunities.

The North American region is projected to lead the Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market from 2020-2028.

In 2020, North America dominated the worldwide IP multimedia subsystem market, and it is likely to continue to do so during the forecast period. The United States and Canada are two main countries in this region that drive the IP multimedia subsystem industry. North America has a dominating position in the global IP multimedia subsystem market due to the existence of large telecommunications conglomerates and the development of advanced communication technologies such as rich communication services and private LTE.

Mobile carriers are deploying new use cases on their networks, such as RCS, private LTE, and wireless broadband. The US government intends to make the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band available to private operators and businesses, which will help the IMS market grow. As a result, telecom infrastructure and service delivery suppliers in North America depend on IMS. Operators of mobile and fixed services in the North American area face competitive difficulties that necessitate the service development and operational efficiencies that an IMS-based infrastructure provides.

One of the primary factors fueling the growth of the IP multimedia subsystem market is the development of next-generation wireless network (5G) technology. Furthermore, the IP multimedia subsystem market has been driven internationally by the increasing acceptance of voice over internet protocol for rich communication such as voice, video, and data. Instead of using analogue telephone networks, voice over IP solutions employ internet protocol networks to send data (voice, video, etc.) in small packets.

The major players in the market are Genew Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Ericsson, Huawei, ZTE Corporation, NEC Corporation, Cirpack, Athonet, Cisco System, Inc., CommVerge Solutions, and Dialogic.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market On the basis of Telecom Operator, Component, and Geography.

  • IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market, By Telecom Operator:

  • IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market, By Component

  • IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market by Geography

Visualize IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us:

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us:
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ip-multimedia-subsystem-ims-market-size-worth--5-66-billion-globally-by-2028-at-14-44-cagr-verified-market-research-301354297.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

