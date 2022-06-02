IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Estimated to Surpass 6.5 Billion with a CAGR of 12.3% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

The cost factor is a crucial demand driving factor in IP Multimedia Subsystem Market

New York, US, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Analysis By Access Network (Fixed Access, Mobile access, Wireless access), By Applications (Personal Digital Assistants, Computers/Laptops, Digital Subscriber Line, Cable Set-Top Box), By Services (videos, Web, Message) - Forecast 2030” valuation is poised to reach USD 6.5 Billion by 2030, registering a 12.3% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2021–2030).

IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Report Scope:

Network operation is an integral aspect of any business. Proper management of these networks is very important for business productivity. At present, several companies making investments in network infrastructure. The IP multimedia subsystems refer to a network service equipped with text message and voice video services. It is a system that determines, stops, and manages the IP network. The IP multimedia refers to a system for the combined telecommunication networks. The IP multimedia subsystem is a high-end technology corresponding with other next-generation technologies. The IMS system is beneficial for all types of enterprises.

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 6.5 Billion CAGR 12.3% Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2030 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Access Network, Application, Services and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Vendors Allot Communication, LM Ericsson, Ascom Holdings AG, Oracle, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Bradford Networks, Inc., Nokia Corporation (Finland), HP, Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. Key Market Opportunities The IP multimedia subsystem industry has massive growth opportunities in the VoLTE and VoWiFi sector Key Market Drivers The IP multimedia subsystem is a cost effective network infrastructure when compared to other networks

The valuable services of the IP multimedia subsystem are minimal operating cost, enhanced performance, productivity, and cost-effectiveness. Also, the next-gen technologies which can be implanted with the IP multimedia subsystem are mobility, cloud computing, and other wireless networks. The growing demand for the automation market will boost the market's growth over the assessment timeframe.

IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Segments

Among all the components, the product segment is anticipated to account for the highest revenue share across the global IP multimedia subsystem market over the assessment timeframe. The growth of the segment is mainly attributed to the telecom operators implementing IMS solutions on a broad scale to provide a range of use cases, including Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS), Rich Communication Services (RCS), Voice over Wireless Fidelity (VoWiFi), and Voice over LTE (VoLTE).

Out of all the application areas, the mobile operators' segment is likely to secure the top position in the global IP multimedia subsystem market over the forecasted timeframe. The segment has faced several challenges such as low Return on Investment (RoI), expensive CAPEX and OPEX, fierce competition, and upgrading old technologies to suit current end-customer expectations. The increased investment in 5G infrastructure is the central aspect causing an upsurge in the segment's growth.

IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Regional Analysis

The global IP multimedia subsystem market is studied across five major regions: Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

As per the MRFR analysis reports, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to lead the global market o over the coming years. The regional market's growth is credited to the plenty of mobile operators, up-gradation of network infrastructure, and adoption of virtualization.

The IP multimedia subsystem market for the European region is likely to witness substantial growth over the assessment timeframe. The development of regional demand is credited to the growing adoption of services to increase productivity and security of networks.

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global market for IP multimedia subsystems has registered a massive rise in the growth rate in the last few years. With technological evolutions in the field, the network infrastructure is updated each year. Businesses worldwide must adopt the latest network infrastructure for better productivity. The digital company varies on the latest network infrastructure management. The constant need for network up-gradation is the primary aspect causing an upsurge in the market's growth.

In addition, the cost-effectiveness of the services is another crucial parameter supporting the growth of the market over the forecasted timeframe. Furthermore, the standardization and the easy interface are also likely to boost the market's growth over the coming years.

The market is highly lucrative in nature. The VoWiFi and VoLTE sector are likely to offer plenty of opportunities to provide to the players worldwide. Also, the industry is easily compatible with communication services. Over the coming years, other telecommunication services will give us IP technology. The prevalence of 5G technology is another crucial aspect that is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the market players over the coming years. the growing adoption of 5G technology across the transportation, government, education, healthcare, and entertainment sectors are projected to boost the growth of the market over the forecasted era.

Market Restraints

Although there are plenty of aspects supporting the growth of the IP multimedia subsystem market, specific parameters may impede the development of the market. The use of IP multimedia in the legacy system causes issues such as a decrease in productivity & efficiency, lack of compatibility, software error, and high maintenance cost, which may impede the market's growth. In addition, security attacks and cyber threats are considered the major threats to the IP multimedia subsystem market.

Dominant Key Players in IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Covered are:

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

Allot Communication

IBM Corporation

Oracle

LM Ericsson

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Nokia Corporation (Finland)

Ascom Holdings AG

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Alcatel-Lucent

Bradford Networks, Inc.

HP

COVID-19 Impact

The global Covid 19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the majority of the market sectors across the globe. The IP multimedia system market is no different than others. The players across the global market have faced several unexpected challenges during the pandemic. Several governments worldwide imposed partial or complete lockdowns to curb the spread of the disease. On the other hand, the global pandemic's impact is considered temporary. As per the MRFR analysis reports, the market trends will likely be steady over the assessment era. Also, the definitions further predict the market growth to be promising for the IP multimedia subsystem over the coming years. Some of the oil and gas industries and the healthcare sector still maintained their high demand even during the pandemic. The IP multimedia subsystem needs technicians for fitting. Several end-users became cautious about making huge orders to avoid contact. The supply of the global IP multimedia subsystem has been growing over the assessment era.

