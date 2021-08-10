U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

IPaaS (Integration Platform as a Service) Market to Outstrip $8,844.20 Million by 2028 Growing Sturdy at 21.2% CAGR - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The Insight Partners
·6 min read

The Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) Market Growth impelled by growth in adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure and rise in importance of cloud real-time monitoring across businesses.

Pune, India, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) Market: Key Insights
According to our new research study on “Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Service Type, Deployment Type, Enterprise Size, Industry, and Geography,” the Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) Market Size is projected to reach US$ 8844.20 million by 2028 from US$ 2306.32 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.2% during 2021–2028.

Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Informatica; elastic.io; Software AG; Seeburger AG; Mulesoft, LLC; SAP SE; Oracle Corporation; SnapLogic.; IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; and Boomi, Inc. are among the key market players in the global integration platform as a service (IPaaS) market. The leading companies are focusing on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

Direct Purchase Copy of Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) Market Research Study at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000446/

In 2021, Informatica announced a cloud platform that employs microservices and an AI engine to combine data management capabilities as well as to enable the integration of data and application programming interface (API).

In 2020, IBM Corporation and Infosys collaborated to introduce IBM public Cloud Services for aiding digital transformation for various enterprises. The collaboration aims to help enterprises—including those in highly regulated industries such as financial services, insurance, and healthcare—transition, modernize, and transform their operations by tapping into the security, open innovation, and enterprise capabilities of the IBM public cloud.

Growing demand for efficient methods for managing and developing enterprise applications, and increasing deployment of cloud-based solutions are among the primary forces driving the growth of the integration platform as a service (IPaaS) market. However, high initial investment requirements and interoperability concerns limit the market growth. The growing demand for a lean and faster integrated platform has resulted in an increased interest in IPaaS. Exponential progress in information technology and cloud computing also contribute to the integration platform as a service (IPaaS) market expansion.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) Market - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000446/

APAC held the second-largest share of the IPaaS market in 2020 and is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and South Korea have been the early countries to learn the competitive advantages of cloud leadership, which made them transform their businesses into digital firms. Enterprises in Sri Lanka, Cambodia, and Myanmar, on the other hand, are free of legacy technologies and can integrate them into cloud-first models. Thus, the increasing acceptance of cloud platforms across the industrial sector is boosting the growth of the integration platform as a service (IPaaS) market in APAC.

The work-from-home model has gained popularity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has influenced enterprises to adopt cloud servers for ensuring the smooth functioning of business operations remotely. Thus, the rising adoption of cloud solutions and platforms across all organizations is boosting the demand for platform integration services.

In the coming years, various organizations are anticipated to adopt hybrid and multi-cloud systems due to their reluctance to depend on a single cloud vendor. According to IBM Corp., 98% of organizations are planning to utilize multiple hybrid clouds by 2021. Hybrid cloud provides the benefits of both public and private clouds by enhancing flexibility to work between both the cloud solutions. Further, it enables organizations to protect their confidential data by storing it into the private cloud and simultaneously uses the public cloud for storing public data. The requirements of specific applications and functions will differ with the increase in specialized services. This, in turn, encourages the business managers to opt multi-cloud and hybrid solutions to run the system effectively and efficiently. Moreover, these solutions are cost-effective and mitigate the risk of business loss. The hybrid model requires proper integration to ensure smooth business functioning over the period, which is contributing to the integration platform as a service (IPaaS) market growth.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000446/

Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) market: Deployment Type Overview
Based on deployment type, the IPaaS market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The public cloud segment held the largest market share in 2020. Public cloud is the most common type of cloud computing deployment. A third-party cloud service provider owns and operates the cloud resources (such as servers and storage) distributed over the internet. A cloud provider owns and manages all hardware, software, and other supporting infrastructure in a public cloud. Furthermore, it provides a wide range of data recovery options and infrastructures, such as hardware, operating systems, software, and middleware servers, to run applications across several platforms. Enterprises prefer to adopt the public cloud services as they are simple to implement.




Browse Related Reports:
Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service Solution Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Service Type (Cloud service orchestration, Data transformation, API management, Data integration, Real-time monitoring and integration, Business to Business (B2B) and cloud integration, Others); Deployment Model (Public cloud, Private cloud, Hybrid cloud); Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large enterprises); Vertical (BFSI, Consumer goods and retail, Education, Government and public sector, Healthcare and life sciences, Manufacturing, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/enterprise-integration-platform-as-a-service-solution-market

Cloud Integration Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product Type (Integration Platform as a Service(IPASS), E-Commerce Data Integration, Big Data Integration Platform, Enterprise Service Bus (ESB), Cloud Migration, Others); Process (Data Integration, Application Integration); Deployment Model (Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)); Application (ERM(Enterprise Risk Management), CRM(Customer Relationship Management), DBMS(Database Management System)); Industry Vertical (BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Agriculture, IT and Telecommunications, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/cloud-integration-market

Hybrid Integration Platform Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Integration Type (Data Integration, B2B Integration, Application Integration, Cloud Integration); Application (BFSI, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunication, Retail, Healthcare, Government and Public Sector, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/hybrid-integration-platform-market

Application Integration Platform Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Deployment (Cloud-based, On-Premise); End-user (BFSI, Government, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Retail, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/application-integration-platform-market




About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/ipaas-market


