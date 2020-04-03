Ten years in, a look at the iPad killers that weren't

Apple's original iPad went on sale ten years ago today, which means that it's been ten years since people finally started taking tablets seriously. Hyperbole? Not really.

The idea of a tablet computer had been kicked around for years, fueled in large part by science fiction (Star Trek's PADD immediately springs to mind) and ever-shrinking components. A handful of companies gambled on the concept, too, and Microsoft's late-90s attempt was easily the most ambitious of the bunch. It languished, as did all the others, for similar reasons. They were unwieldy. They were expensive. Their software wasn't well-suited to, you know, tablet things. And then came the iPad, which solved just about all of those problems.

These days, the tablet landscape isn't nearly as weird or as varied as it used to be. Samsung still makes great ones. Amazon mostly makes them for kids, and Huawei keeps churning out models we'll never see here in the US. For many people, though, the iPad is the tablet to own, be it because of better software, or a lack of competition, or just some highly effective marketing.

Still, I think Apple owes a certain debt to those other, fallen tablets. By trying new things and helping to inform people's expectations, they forced Apple to do better with every new iPad. That's why, a decade after Apple's first tablet went on sale, we wanted to shine a light on the devices that tried to dethrone it. Not because they failed, mind you, but because they were fascinating and forward-looking, and because they helped shape the arena where Apple ultimately succeeded.

Rivalries heating up

By the time the iPad went on sale in 2010, Apple and Samsung had been locked in an all-out smartphone war for years. It was inevitable that rich, ambitious Samsung would build a tablet of its own. That device, the Galaxy Tab, wasn't just a first for the company; it was the first serious Android tablet, period. (That is, unless you want to count early phone-tablet hybrids like the Dell Streak.)

For better or worse, the original Tab wasn't much more than an oversized Galaxy S. I mean that quite literally: The original model used the exact same Exynos 3110 chipset as Samsung's then-flagship phone, along with the same 512MB of RAM. Still, it was enough to run Angry Birds and the rest of Android's growing collection of apps. It even offered enough power to play Flash content in-browser, which -- while arguably helpful at the time -- ultimately became a moot point because of Steve Jobs's decision to disregard Flash across all of Apple's mobile devices.

Samsung Galaxy Tab More

What really helped the Galaxy Tab stand out compared to the iPad was its design. Rather than embrace a bigger screen, Samsung stuck to a 7-inch LCD panel that made the Galaxy Tab feel more like a paperback to the iPad's heavy clipboard. And unlike the original iPad which had no cameras, the Galaxy Tab had two: one for selfies and low-quality video calls, plus a 3-megapixel sensor for proper photos and video. Of all the companies that pushed out tablets in the iPad's wake, Samsung was one of the few with the resources to commit to the long game. As a result, the Galaxy Tab quickly begat a line of sequels and spin-offs, which included notable devices like the Galaxy Tab 7.7 (the first tablet to use a Super AMOLED screen) and the Galaxy Note 10.1 (which beat Apple to great tablet styluses by years).

Other companies building would-be iPad rivals weren't nearly as fortunate. For months after the Galaxy Tab’s launch, Android tablets from all comers nearly flooded the market, but Motorola’s Xoom seemed like the likeliest contender. Remember: Thanks to its hugely successful Droid smartphones, Motorola was perhaps the Android device maker to beat, and the Xoom was among the best-equipped tablets available. Its 10.1-inch screen was a little bigger than the iPad's -- not to mention slightly crisper, too -- and its Tegra 2 CPU with 1GB of RAM kept everything on-screen moving at a steady pace. More importantly, our review found that most other Android tablets of the time just couldn't touch the Xoom's battery life. And beyond all that, the Xoom was built to be surprisingly future-proof

