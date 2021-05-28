U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,210.50
    +11.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,589.00
    +152.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,688.75
    +23.25 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,281.50
    +10.50 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.35
    +0.50 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.30
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    27.74
    -0.20 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2143
    -0.0056 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6130
    +0.0030 (+0.19%)
     

  • Vix

    16.56
    -0.80 (-4.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4144
    -0.0060 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1670
    +0.3370 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,858.92
    -3,194.18 (-7.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    956.00
    -28.30 (-2.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,048.38
    +28.71 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,149.41
    +600.40 (+2.10%)
     

Amazon knocks $50 off Apple's latest 11-inch iPad Pro

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read

Apple's latest iPad Pro tablets might be its best laptop-replacement devices yet thanks to the M1 processor they carry. Now you can get the 128GB, 11-inch version for less at Amazon as the online retailer dropped the price to $750. That's $50 off its normal price and it matches a sale we saw (and remains ongoing) at Walmart for the same model.

Buy 2021 iPad Pro (128GB) at Amazon - $749 Buy 2021 iPad Pro (128GB) at Walmart - $749

Almost all of the improvements are inside the new iPad Pros as their exterior design looks almost identical to the 2020 models. Both the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch run on Apple's M1 chipset and Engadget's Chris Velazco was impressed with the performance gains when he reviewed the larger of the two tablets. Using the iPad Pro was similar to using the new MacBook Air M1 — the overall experience was smooth and remarkably fast, and playing laborious games and completing tasks like piecing together 4K video were a breeze. Creative professionals who like the portability of the iPad Pro will really enjoy the performance improvements in the 2021 Pros.

Both iPad Pros come with 5G support as well, plus a USB-C port that doubles as a Thunderbolt connector with USB 4.0 compatibility. There's also a new 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera on the rear that enables Apple's new Center Stage feature, which keeps you in frame when you're on Facetime video calls.

But there are some differences between the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch iPad Pros that might influence which you want to buy. The 12.9-inch version as a new Liquid Retina XDR screen, which makes a big difference when watching movies — dark things are darker and the brightest bits are brighter. That's not to say that the display on the 11-inch model isn't great, though. You're still getting a 2,388 x 1668 resolution Liquid Retina display with ProMotion and True Tone technology, which is pretty great. And both models continue to support the second-generation Apple Pencil as well. If you're keen on upgrading to a more powerful iPad that, with the right accessories, could make a good laptop replacement, the 11-inch iPad Pro is a good option.

  • Facebook will no longer remove posts claiming COVID-19 was ‘man-made’

    Claiming that COVID-19 was ‘man-made’ will no longer get your post removed by Facebook.

  • NASA's Mars copter survives 'anomaly' during its sixth flight

    NASA's Ingenuity copter wobbled didn't fall down during its sixth flight tour of Mars.

  • The Morning After: We can finally see 'Horizon Forbidden West' running on the PS5

    Sony gave us our first gameplay preview of the new 'Horizon' game and NASA's Mars copter survived a scare during its sixth flight.

  • Nvidia vs. AMD: Which Chip Stock Will Fetch Higher Returns?

    Last year, the semiconductor industry saw strong demand for semiconductors as people working and studying remotely led to rising demand for laptops, PCs, and gaming consoles. According to an EET Asia report from earlier this month, citing data from International Data Corp. (IDC), semiconductor revenues rose 10.8% year-on-year on a global basis to $464 billion in 2020. According to IDC, the semiconductor market is expected to grow 12.5% year-over-year to $522 billion in 2021, fuelled by rising demand for semiconductors used in 5G, automotive, computing, and consumer applications. Using the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool, let us compare two chip companies, Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, and see how Wall Street analysts feel about these stocks. Nvidia (NVDA) Nvidia’s products include graphics processing units (GPUs) and data center platforms and systems. The company reported its earnings on May 26 with adjusted earnings of $3.66 per share in Q1 FY22, a jump of 103% on a year-over-year basis, topping the Street’s estimates of $3.28 per share. Revenues popped 84% year-over-year to $5.66 billion in the first quarter beating analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. NVDA’s data center, gaming, and professional visualization platforms recorded a year-over-year jump of 79%, 106%, and 21%, respectively. Nvidia anticipates revenues of around $6.3 billion in the second quarter of FY22. The company continues to expect its gaming and data center platforms to continue to register a quarter-on-quarter revenue growth in the second quarter. The company’s GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs have been incredibly popular and in strong demand. NVDA commented on the GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs at its earnings call, “Channel inventories are still leading and we expect to remain supply constrained into the second half of the year.” In the first quarter, Nvidia introduced cryptocurrency mining processors (CMP) that earned revenues of $155 million in Q1. In the second quarter, the company anticipates revenues from CMPs to be $400 million. Nvidia foresees a significant opportunity to earn revenues from the Omniverse Enterprise platform, a technology platform that enables 3D design teams to work together in real-time on a global basis. The company stated at its earnings call that over 400 companies are in the process of evaluating Omniverse and around 17,000 users have downloaded the open beta platform. The company has also benefited greatly from its acquisition of Mellanox Technologies. NVDA completed the acquisition in April last year and paid $7 billion for the company. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said about the acquisition, “Mellanox, one year in, has exceeded our expectations and transformed NVIDIA into a data-center-scale computing company.” In April this year, the company unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled processor, NVIDIA DRIVE Atlan, for autonomous vehicles and is targeting automaker’s autonomous vehicle models in 2025. The company has also announced its first data center CPU, NVIDIA Grace, its first Arm-based processor CPU that is expected to be available in early 2023. Nvidia said at its earnings call that the US Department of Energy's Los Alamos National Laboratory and the Swiss National Supercomputing Center had already announced plans to build supercomputers powered by the Grace data center CPU. Nvidia’s proposed $40 billion acquisition of Cambridge-based Arm has come under scrutiny by the UK Government. In April this year, the UK Secretary of State had issued an intervention notice on behalf of the UK Government citing national security interests. However, Nvidia’s EVP and CFO, Colette Kress said on the Q1 earnings call, “On our Arm acquisition, we are making steady progress in working with the regulators across key regions. We remain on track to close the transaction within our original timeframe of early 2022…NVIDIA is uniquely positioned to enhance Arm's capabilities, and we are committed to invest in developing the Arm's ecosystem, enhancing R&D, adding IP and turbocharging its development to grow into new markets in the data center, IoT and embedded devices; areas where it only has a light footprint, or in some cases, none at all.” On May 24, Nvidia’s board declared a 4:1 stock split in the form of a stock dividend to make its shares more accessible to a larger number of employees and investors. The proposed split will increase the company’s outstanding common shares to 4 billion. However, the split is conditional on shareholders’ approval at NVDA’s annual meeting to be held on June 3. (See Nvidia stock analysis on TipRanks) Following the earnings, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann reiterated a Buy and a price target of $800 on the stock. Mosesmann commented on the earnings in a note to investors, “Excellent earnings and guide last night as Nvidia hit record sales in its strategic market segments with growth to continue through the fiscal year. Management is navigating the supply chain constraints endemic in the industry and sees supply improving gradually as the year progresses.” “In terms of the Crypto factor that has unnerved investors on the risk of a big inventory correction, we applaud management’s move to Crypto Mining Processors (CMPs) that are unusable for gaming, and effective castration of new RTX 30 series for Ethereum mining (hash rates cut in half), which point to a much more benign Crypto cycle this go-around…The ARM play, which looks like a toss-up to us, will work regardless. NVDA remains for us as the best must-own secular AI semiconductor/IP play,” Mosesmann added. Consensus among analysts on Wall Street is a Strong Buy based on 25 Buys and 1 Hold. The average analyst price target of $728 implies 17.5% upside potential to current levels. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Advanced Micro Devices is a semiconductor company whose products include graphics processing units (GPUs), semi-custom System-on-Chip (SOC) products and chipsets, x86 microprocessors (CPUs), and accelerated processing units that integrate microprocessors and graphics (APUs). Last month, AMD reported its first-quarter results with revenues of $3.4 billion, a jump of 93% year-on-year. This revenue growth was driven by a whopping 286% jump in Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom revenues from higher sales of semi-custom SOC chipsets and EPYC server processors. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of $0.52 per share, up 189% year-on-year. The company’s Ryzen Mobile 500 Series processors for laptops that were introduced in January are doing exceedingly well and AMD expects sales of these processors to continue to grow this year. The number of laptops powered by these processors is expected to increase by 50% compared to AMD’s earlier generation of processors. AMD expects a significant rise in sales of its Radeon 6000 Series GPU in the coming quarters as the company ramps up production of these GPUs. When it comes to data center GPUs, revenues are expected to rise in the second half of this year as the company increases the production of the AMD Instinct GPU to “support multiple HPC wins including Frontier, the first U.S. exascale supercomputer.” As demand for Microsoft's (MSFT) and Sony Group’s (SNY) gaming consoles go up, AMD expects sales of its semi-custom products to remain high throughout the year. In the second quarter of FY21, AMD has forecast revenues of approximately $3.6 billion. It expects data center and gaming products to drive this 86% year-over-year growth in revenues. AMD anticipates non-GAAP gross margin to be around 47% in Q2. For FY21, the company expects revenues to grow 50% year-over-year driven by growth across all its businesses. AMD’s President and CEO, Lisa Su stated at the earnings call, “We expect the number of AMD-powered instances to double by the end of the year to 400 as Microsoft Azure, Amazon, Google, IBM, Oracle, and Tencent significantly expand their offerings with third-gen EPYC processors. For the enterprise, Cisco, Dell, HP Enterprise, Lenovo, and Supermicro all announced plans to expand their AMD-based offerings with more than 100 new third-gen EPYC processor-powered server platforms that deliver superior performance and total cost of ownership.” Su added, “2021 marks an inflection point in terms of the scale, ecosystem support, and customer adoption of our EPYC and instant processors.” The company is also on track to close its acquisition of Xilinx (XLNX) by the end of this year. In October last year, AMD announced the acquisition of Xilinx valued at $35 billion. Xilinx is a developer of highly flexible adaptive processing platforms. On May 19, the company announced that it will buy back stock worth $4 billion. AMD intends to fund the share repurchase through cash generated from operations. (See Advanced Micro Devices stock analysis on TipRanks) On May 24, Northland Capital Markets analyst Gus Richard reiterated a Buy and a price target of $116 on the stock. Richard said in a research note to investors that the company is likely to be 30% Intel’s (INTC) size by next year and will likely exceed Intel’s gross margins in 2023. Richard stated, “AMD’s market share gains are likely to continue in 2H:21 and CY22 driven by corporate client and server. The acquisition of XLNX will significantly broaden AMD's IP portfolio and broaden its exposure to comms, industrial and automotive markets. We believe leadership in the x86 market is driven primarily by process technology and to a lesser extent design differentiation.” Consensus among analysts on Wall Street is a Moderate Buy based on 10 Buys, 7 Holds, and 1 Sell. The average analyst price target of $105.40 implies 34.4% upside potential to current levels. Bottom Line AMD is giving Nvidia a run for its money when it comes to demand for its GPUs and data center processing platforms. However, Nvidia seems to be targeting new industries like the cryptocurrency mining and automotive industry with its CMP processors and its AI-enabled NVIDIA DRIVE Atlan processors. While analysts are bullish about NVDA, based on the upside potential over the next 12 months, AMD seems to be a better buy.

  • The 20 shows worth staying inside for this summer, according to our TV experts

    After more than a year of pandemic life, we know you're ready to get off the couch. Here are the summer TV shows that deserve an exception.

  • New iPhone 13 leak may reveal a big camera upgrade for all four models

    Mid-April brought a steady stream of iPhone 13 design leaks from sources who had access to purported schematics, including 3D-printed mockups based on those designs. All four unconfirmed iPhone 13 designs leaked in a matter of days, painting the same overall picture: the new iPhones will look just like their predecessors. We’re talking about the …

  • Tesla update activates the in-car camera for driver monitoring

    New Tesla EVs are ready to use their in-car camera while Autopilot is active to make sure the driver is paying attention.

  • Europe has passed turning point but still needs ECB support: Schnabel

    The euro zone economy has reached a turning point and the recent rise in borrowing costs reflects improved fundamentals, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel told Reuters, playing down concerns that rising yields risk choking off growth. Facing a persistent uptick in borrowing costs, the ECB must decide on the future pace of its emergency bond buys at a June 10 meeting and a growing chorus of policymakers is calling for a steady flow of stimulus, fearing that the recovery might otherwise falter. Schnabel, the head of the ECB's market operations, took a benign view of the rise in nominal yields, however, arguing that it was expected and that financing conditions remain favourable, in line with the bank's December commitment.

  • Meme Stocks, SPACs Rebound: ‘Reddit Raiders Are at It Again’

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are rediscovering their appetite for the market’s speculative fringes.The shares of GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. -- the poster-children of this year’s Reddit boom -- are surging. Interest in special purpose acquisition companies has reignited with Chamath Palihapitiya’s blank-check firms leading the way. And Bitcoin and Ether are up after last week’s bonfire in cryptocurrencies.While the catalyst is unclear, retail traders appear to be driving the action. Touts are plastered all over social media with individual investors attempting to pump their bets on Twitter, Reddit’s WallStreetBets and chatrooms on Stocktwits.“The Reddit raiders are at it again,” Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, said as shares of GameStop and AMC were among the most actively traded stocks Wednesday. “It looks retail driven to me.”Memes Are ForeverWhile the S&P 500 is virtually flat this month, shares of Reddit favorites GameStop and AMC are soaring. Including Wednesday’s gains, GameStop is up 40% in May while AMC has surged 95% over the same period.The pair of stocks have been among the best performers in a basket of 37 so-called meme stocks tracked by Bloomberg in the month of May. As a group, Wednesday’s 7.7% rally marked its best session since the retail mania gripped the market back in March.The gains are sure to bring more pain for short sellers betting against GameStop and AMC with the group down roughly $8.1 billion in mark-to-market losses this year, according to S3 Partners. With the retail investor movement regaining back momentum and both stocks having high short interest, there’s potential for a short squeeze, S3 Partners’ managing director of predictive analytics Ihor Dusaniwsky said by email.“Short sellers may start trimming their positions in the face of continued stock price strength,” he said. They had seen mark-to-market losses of about $475 million for the month of May alone prior to the latest spike, S3 Partners data show.SPACs BouncingThe speculative fervor may also be providing a boost for blank-check firms, which have accounted for nearly half of 2021’s record initial public offering volume.Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., a space tourism business that merged with one of Palihapitiya’s SPACs, has surged 22% this month after a brutal decline earlier this year. Gains in the stock, popular with day traders, came after a successful test flight, and may be giving renewed life to the once red-hot SPAC market.Opendoor Technologies Inc., another SPAC associated with Palihapitiya, has jumped in recent days after falling to its lowest level since August. Meanwhile, two closely watched SPAC ETFs -- the Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF (SPAK) and Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF (SPXZ) -- are both up more than 10% from lows earlier this month.Crypto ComebackBitcoin and its crypto brethren have taken investors on a wild trip this month. As Bitcoin plunged as much as 54% from its February high, over 700,000 traders had their accounts liquidated in a 24 hour stretch, according to Bybt.com data.Investors, however, took the dousing in stride. Many fans of the notoriously volatile asset class used the dip as a buying opportunity.Bitcoin, the largest digital asset, is off its record high of near $65,000. But it’s managed to recoup gains from a recent low of around $30,000. On Wednesday, it hovered around the $40,000 level, meaning it’s advanced roughly 30% since that low a week ago. Meanwhile, the second-largest cryptocurrency Ether is up about 58% since its May low of $1,732.(Updates for S3 data in seventh paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. SEC considering new rules to tackle SPACS, crypto tokens

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is considering new rules to protect investors amid a surge in the use of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACS) as capital-raising vehicles, its new chair will tell lawmakers. SPACs are listed shell companies that raise cash to acquire and take public a private company, allowing targets to sidestep the stricter regulatory checks of an initial public offering. Gary Gensler, in prepared testimony to the financial services and general government subcommittee of the U.S. House Appropriations panel on Wednesday, said that overseeing SPACS has also placed demands on the resources at the watchdog, which has seen a 4% decline in its staff overall since 2016.

  • UPDATE 3-Best Buy raises full-year sales forecast on stimulus spending boost

    Best Buy Co Inc raised its annual sales forecast on Thursday, saying the latest round of stimulus checks had kept consumers buying home electronics, while acknowledging that a reopening economy threatens to slow growth later in the year. Best Buy was among the biggest retail winners during most of the health crisis last year as stuck-at-home Americans set up remote workspaces and invested in home appliances leading to a surge in sales of laptops, webcams, refrigerators and other electronics. "We're still going to see a population that likely is going to be living some hybrid life for the foreseeable future and I think the refresh cycles as a result are going to speed up as people look for that new and better way to work and school from home," Best Buy Chief Executive Officer Corie Barry said in an analyst call.

  • Exxon CEO Is Dealt Stinging Setback at Hands of New Activist

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. CEO Darren Woods was dealt a stunning defeat by shareholders when a tiny activist investment firm snagged at least two board seats and promised to push the crude driller to diversify beyond oil and fight climate change.For Woods, who had aggressively opposed the insurgents, it was just the latest setback in a rocky 4 1/2-year tenure that has seen what was once the world’s most-valuable company shed more than $125 billion in market value.The vote was unprecedented in the rarefied world of Big Oil and underscores how vulnerable the industry has suddenly become as governments around the globe demand an acceleration of the shift away from fossil fuels. It’s also a sign that institutional investors are increasingly willing to force corporations to actively participate in that transition.Tiny activist investor Engine No. 1, with just a 0.02% stake and no history of activism in oil and natural gas, secured two seats on Exxon’s board in Wednesday’s vote. A third seat may yet fall into the firm’s hands when the final results are tallied. That would put Woods in the tricky position of leading a board that’s 25% under the control of outsiders. Last-minute efforts by Woods and his team to appease climate-conscious investors and rebuff Engine No. 1’s assault were to no avail.“Darren Woods has come from a long line of CEOs that have been very straightforward: it’s our ball, it’s our bat and we’re going to do what we want,” said Mark Stoeckle, chief executive of Adams Express Co., which oversees $2.8 billion in assets. “When you’re the biggest and the baddest you can get away with that. But you have to change with the times. The messaging has been terrible.”Click here to see Bloomberg Intelligence’s ESG data.BlackRock Inc., the second largest holder of Exxon with a 6.6% stake, voted for three of the new directors nominated by Engine No. 1, according to a vote bulletin published Wednesday. The firm said it was “concerned about Exxon’s strategic direction” and that the oil giant could benefit from the addition of the new directors who would “bring the fresh perspectives” to the board.But the investment giant also voted in favor of Frazier and Woods, according to the bulletin -- a move that rankled environmental groups who called for the firm to vote against them.The result is one the biggest activist upsets in recent years and an embarrassment for Exxon. For Woods, who was listed as 56 years old in the company’s March proxy filing, the defeat is just the latest black mark since his elevation to CEO in 2017. Exxon has underperformed peers for years and in 2020 its shares cratered by 41% for the worst performance in 40 years. Under his leadership, the company also posted its first annual loss in decades and saw oil production slump to the lowest since the Mobil Corp. merger in 1999. Meanwhile, Exxon’s debt load ballooned as it borrowed to pay for dividends and drilling amid shrinking cash flow.Wednesday’s vote was also striking because of the force with which Exxon battled the activist, which also criticized the company’s financial performance. Exxon refused to meet with the nominees and Woods told shareholders earlier this month that voting for them would “derail our progress and jeopardize your dividend.” The company even went as far as to pledge, just 48 hours before the meeting, that it will add two new directors, including one with “climate experience.”READ: Exxon Activist Battle Turns Climate Angst Into Referendum on CEO“This historic vote represents a tipping point for companies unprepared for the global energy transition,” California State Teachers’ Retirement System, also known CalSTRS, which had supported Engine No. 1, said in a statement after the meeting. “While the ExxonMobil board election is the first of a large U.S. company to focus on the global energy transition, it will not be the last.”What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysThe election of at least two Engine 1 nominees to Exxon Mobil’s board could drive changes to how the oil major allocates capital, permanently changing its investment proposition.-- Fernando Valle and Brett Gibbs, BI analystsRead the full report here.In other corners of the commodities sector, shareholders this year have already shown frustration with executives’ reluctance to embrace tough environmental goals. On the same day that Exxon investors met, management at Chevron Corp. were rebuked by their shareholders who voted for a proposal to reduce emissions from the company’s customers. DuPont de Nemours Inc. recently suffered an 81% vote against management on plastic-pollution disclosures, while ConocoPhillips lost a contest on adopting more stringent emission targets.READ: ‘Hidden Gem’ Oil, Gas Stocks Hold Their Own Amid Climate UproarAlso on Wednesday, Royal Dutch Shell Plc was ordered by a Dutch court to slash its emissions harder and faster than planned, a ruling that may have consequences for the rest of the fossil fuel industry.The Exxon meeting proved to be a nail-biting conclusion to a months-long proxy fight. Exxon halted proceedings at one point to allow more time for vote counting. San Francisco-based Engine No. 1 accused the company of making a “last-ditch attempt to stave off much-needed board change.”The successful Engine No. 1 nominees were Gregory Goff, former CEO of refiner Andeavor, and environmental scientist Kaisa Hietala. Earlier this month, Exxon described all four dissident nominees as “unqualified.” Eight Exxon nominees were elected and two board seats remain undecided; one or both of them could potentially go to the activist.Sacrosanct DividendThe result shows a clear dissatisfaction with Woods’ strategy, despite the stock’s rally this year, up by 43% due to surging oil prices.Exxon gained 1% after Wednesday’s vote. With most of the shareholder demands focused on long-term strategy and none calling for an immediate breakup of the company, short-term gains are likely to be muted. It will take a decade or more for the oil giant to transition its sprawling global business, Stoeckle said.Woods, who retained his board seat, should be able to continue improving Exxon’s financial performance as cash flows recover, securing the S&P 500’s third-largest dividend and leaving behind 2020’s record loss. But the bigger question concerns Exxon’s energy-transition strategy, considered by many shareholders to be well behind those of its European peers.It remains to be seen how Exxon pivots, if at all, but the message from shareholders is clear: The status quo cannot continue.Exxon’s environmental record and unwillingness to embrace the pivot away from fossil fuels quickly enough was a key criticism in the proxy campaign. Engine No. 1 was scathing in its assessment of Exxon’s long-term financial performance, calling it “a decade of value destruction.”(Updates with BlackRock vote in sixth and seventh paragraphs.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood blames Elon Musk, ESG investors for recent crypto crash

    Speaking Thursday at CoinDesk’s Consensus 2021 conference, Wood said the recent plunge in crypto prices "was precipitated by the ESG movement and ... exacerbated by Elon Musk."

  • Biden plans retroactive hike in capital-gains taxes, so it may be already too late for investors to avoid it: report

    President Joe Biden’s proposed budget assumes that a hike in the capital-gains tax rate took effect in late April, meaning that it already would be too late for high-income investors to realize gains at lower tax rates, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday citing people familiar with the proposal.

  • Bitcoin Drops, Stocks Rally Ahead of Biden’s Budget Announcement

    Why isn't the prospect of more U.S. stimulus boosting bitcoins price?

  • Polygon price surges following investment from Mark Cuban

    Billionaire entrepreneur and newly converted DeFi fan Mark Cuban has invested in Polygon (Matic), a leading Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution. According to emails, he has confirmed the investment in Polygon but didn’t disclose the size or amount purchased.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Eyes Potential $1.5B Crypto Investment

    The activist investor said cryptocurrency would endure but not necessarily all the current digital.

  • Asia Stocks Poised for Best Weekly Advance in Three Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks advanced, with the regional benchmark index heading for its best week in three months, as favorable U.S. economic data bolstered investors’ appetite for cyclical shares.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed as much as 1.2%, extending its gains for the week to more than 2%. A gauge of consumer discretionary companies provided the biggest boost for the regional benchmark, with Japanese automakers Toyota Motor and Honda Motor among top contributors.Japan and Taiwan were among the day’s best performers in the region. The bluechip Nikkei 225 Stock Average rallied more than 2% to a near three-week high, while Chinese and New Zealand stocks underperformed.“This follows optimism around U.S. economic data boosting the recovery theme and may potentially spur some catch-up growth in Asia indexes, considering that they have been lagging in terms of returns performance,” Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG Asia wrote in a note. “Optimism may linger in the reopening sectors, as the initial jobless claims data yesterday continue to fall to its pandemic lows.”Futures on the S&P 500 rose in Asian hours, after the underlying gauge advanced in New York. Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell for a fourth consecutive week as more Americans get vaccinated and businesses reopen to eager customers.In New Zealand, the S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5%, dipping back into a technical correction after losing over 10% from its January record.SECTORS TO WATCHSouth Korean makers of vehicles and auto parts rallied in Seoul after the government said it will extend the tax cut on passenger cars for another six months to the end of 2021China firms on the EV supply chain surged following a U.S. senate vote to advance a package of clean energy credits that include incentives for electric vehicle purchasesJapanese department store operators advanced following a Kyodo report that government is set to ease restrictions on large-scale facilities amid an extension of the state of emergencyChinese brokerages gained as they benefited from increasing fund flows prompted by MSCI’s index rebalance and a strengthening yuan, according to Hao Hong, head of research and chief strategist at Bocom InternationalMARKETS AT A GLANCEMSCI Asia Pacific Index up 0.8%Japan’s Topix index up 1.9%; Nikkei 225 up 2.1%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index little changed; Hang Seng China Enterprises down 0.5%; Shanghai Composite down 0.2%; CSI 300 down 0.3%Taiwan’s Taiex index up 1.6%South Korea’s Kospi index up 0.7%; Kospi 200 up 0.7%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 up 1.2%; New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 down 0.5%India’s S&P BSE Sensex Index up 0.7%; NSE Nifty 50 up 0.7%Singapore’s Straits Times Index up 0.4%; Malaysia’s KLCI little changed; Philippine Stock Exchange Index up 0.1%; Jakarta Composite up 0.1%; Thailand’s SET little changed; Vietnam’s VN Index up 1.3%ADVANCERSGuangzhou Tinci Materials, a manufacturer of fine chemicals, gained 9.2% after the company signed a supply agreement with Contemporary AmperexNamyang Dairy surged by daily limit of 30% in Seoul after its deal to sell founding family members’ controlling stake to South Korean private equity fund Hahn & Co.HSBC Holdings climbed 3.8% in Hong Kong after the lender announced it would quit its retail banking business in the U.S.Shenzhen Everwin jumped after the Chinese electronics component maker announced a plan to grant its shareholders bonus cash and equitiesDECLINERSCyberAgent, an operator of a blog media website, fell 3.3% following an announcement that Avex will raise 5.2b yen from the sale of its shares to CyberAgentPerennial Energy, a coal miner based in Guizhou Province, slumped a record 69% in Hong Kong on its first trading day as a member of an index compiled by MSCI Inc.Sun Pharmaceutical Industries dropped after the quarterly profit of India’s largest drugmaker was hit by a one-time charge related to an antitrust probe, while sales growth in U.S., its biggest overseas market, remained sluggishMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here's Why Kevin O'Leary Invests In DeFi, Doubles Down On Crypto And Thinks Everyone Should Also Do It

    ‘Shark Tank’ host and renowned investor Kevin O’Leary revealed a major investment in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. What Happened: During a recent episode of Anthony Pompliano’s ‘The Pomp Podcast,’ O’Leary said that he is a “large shareholder” in a company called DeFi Ventures and that he plans to use DeFi to lend out assets in exchange for yield, with a target rate of 4.5 to 8% per year. “Imagine if I could have had a 5% yield on my gold over these years, that would have been incredible. Well, I can on my crypto so that’s really what I’m doing in DeFi and I think I’ve got the best team in North America,” he explained. O'Leary also added that he intends to increase his exposure to cryptocurrencies to up to 10% of his whole portfolio. He recently revealed that he had allocated 3% of his investments to Bitcoin. He also led a $20 million funding round for DeFi Ventures — a firm focusing on aggregating DeFi services — and is willing to rename it to WonderFi, as a hint to his "Mr. Wonderful" nickname on investment-themed tv show Shark Tank. The Canadian investing star claimed that he was working with major corporate DeFi actors and opened accounts to allocate up to 5% of his company's balance sheets into yield farming strategies. See also: Dirty Bitcoin Vs. Virgin Bitcoin: Why Kevin O'Leary Is Buying New Cryptocurrency He said that DeFi's "potential is huge" and pointed to anyone joining now holding the advantage of being an early adopter. “You’ve got less than 1% of global corporations even thinking about crypto right now.” Pompliano suggested he should leave the funds that he earns through his DeFi activities in cryptocurrency instead of converting it into fiat money, saying that "once you leave fiat for crypto, you don’t go back." “I don’t want to go back. Why would I?” O'Leary replied. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPolygon (MATIC) Launches Kit For Quick Ethereum-Connected Chain Deployment, Price Grows 20%Four In Ten Consumers Already Bought Crypto: Global Survey© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Fed reverse repo facility sees record $485.3 billion of overnight demand from Wall Street awash in cash

    Banks and other financial firms on Thursday parked nearly $500 billion of cash with the Federal Reserve in its overnight, reverse repo facility, a record high.