U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,986.25
    +12.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,128.00
    +111.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,261.25
    +59.75 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,340.10
    +5.70 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.66
    +0.06 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.40
    +22.30 (+1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    26.49
    +0.43 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1988
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6410
    +0.0200 (+1.23%)
     

  • Vix

    19.23
    -0.56 (-2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3973
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9280
    +0.0730 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,006.66
    +2,489.23 (+4.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,172.71
    +60.56 (+5.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,762.67
    -40.94 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,340.55
    +426.22 (+1.42%)
     

Bloomberg: New iPad Pros will include Thunderbolt and Mini LED tech

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

If you're wondering what's next for Apple's tablet family, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman indicates that the iPad Pro family is due for a refresh as soon as next month. The high-end tablets will include upgraded CPUs that are described as "on par" with the M1 ARM chip Apple is putting inside Macs, along with upgraded cameras, and Mini LED tech on at least one model to help improve its brightness and contrast ratios.

It's a particularly good time for a refresh, between the advanced CPU technology Apple is pinning its future on, and recently-updated iPad Airs that provide nearly everything the current Pro does at a lower price point. Differentiating the top of the lineup with connectors that make it seem more like the desktop-oriented productivity device it's supposed to be will obviously give some consumers a reason to reach for the more expensive model. One of our complaints about the 2020 iPad Pro was that it didn't feel dramatically refreshed, and maybe these can change that impression.

Other than the additional horsepower, the other major upgrade to look forward to is Thunderbolt connectivity. Using the same USB-C connector, it will allow much faster data transmission with compatible Macs (like those M1-powered laptops) high-resolution displays or external storage devices. To top off the rumors, Bloomberg reports Apple will launch a thinner and lighter iPad aimed at students as they return to school, as well as an iPad Mini with a screen that's larger than the current 7.9-inch display.

Recommended Stories

  • Intel's new PC ads bring back the 'I'm a Mac' guy out of desperation

    Justin Long is back in a series of absolutely desperate Intel ads.

  • T-Mobile customers are getting a free Pandora app that features Sirius XM content

    Starting on March 23rd, T-Mobile customers will have access to an "enhanced" version of Pandora that includes ad-free weekend listening.

  • A Windows update nearly destroyed hand-drawn fantasy epic 'The Spine of Night'

    Seven years of custom-built rotoscoping software almost went up in smoke.

  • Sony is giving away 'Horizon Zero Dawn' and nine other great games

    The Play at Home program is ramping up in the coming weeks.

  • 'Dungeons & Dragons' game 'Dark Alliance' arrives on June 22nd

    It marks the first time Wizards of the Coast is publishing a 'D&D' video game.

  • The original 'Star Wars: Clone Wars' and 'Ewoks' are coming to Disney+

    Disney+ is adding the original 'Star Wars: Clone Wars' series and 'Ewoks' on April 2nd.

  • 'Disco Elysium' arrives on PS4, PS5 and Stadia on March 30th

    Sony offered a look at several other indie games during a day-long showcase.

  • SpaceX posts a clearer look at the Starship SN10 test flight

    Elon Musk says SN11 is 'almost ready to fly' but first you can see everything that went right during the SN10 test flight.

  • 'The Outer Worlds' update lifts frame rate caps on PS5 and Xbox Series X

    'The Outer Worlds' has not only received its final story expansion, but an update that lifts the frame rate cap for PS5 and Xbox Series X players.

  • EA Play hits Xbox Game Pass on PC tomorrow

    'Star Wars: Squadrons' arrives on EA Play on the same day.

  • From Amazon Towards Microsoft — Why 'Tide Is Shifting In The Cloud Arms Race'

    Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is poised to chip away further market share from Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) cloud subsidiary Amazon Web Services, according to Wedbush Securities. The Microsoft Analyst: Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained his Outperform rating and $300 price target on the Satya Nadella-led tech giant. The Microsoft Thesis: Ives said, based on Wedbush’s “recent field checks” for the March quarter, the investment firm strongly believes that the “tide is shifting in the cloud arms race” in favor of Microsoft taking into account recent 50% Azure growth number compared to the 28% YoY growth that AWS registered in the past quarter. Wedbush estimates Microsoft is still only penetrating approximately 35% of its unparalleled installed base on cloud transition. A catalyst in favor of Microsoft is the current work from home environment, as per Wedbush. See also: How to Buy Amazon Stock “In many cases we are seeing enterprises accelerate their digital transformation (larger deals) and cloud strategy with Microsoft by 6 to 12 months as the prospects of a semi-remote workforce for the foreseeable future looks here to stay,” wrote Ives. Azure’s cloud base is buoyed by Microsoft’s massive installed base and Office 365 transition for both consumer and enterprise. See Also: Amazon, Microsoft 'Cloud Arms Race Hitting Another Gear' With Bezos Replacement: Wedbush The analyst pointed out that 85-90% of these cloud deployments have already been “green lighted” by chief information officers and “healthy cloud budgets already in place for 2021, with Redmond firmly positioned to gain more market share vs. AWS in this cloud arms race.” The shift towards cloud is likely to accelerate from 35% today to 44% by the end of 2021 and 55% by 2022, according to Wedbush. Wedbush estimates that this shift will translate into global cloud spending approaching the $1 trillion mark over the next decade akin to a “golden cloud pie.” Other gainers in the cloud race include Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Google and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM). Price Action: Microsoft shares closed 0.4% lower at $234.81 on Monday and fell 0.13% in the after-hours session. On the same day, Amazon shares closed 0.25% lower at $3,081.68 and fell 0.12% in after-hours trading. Latest Ratings for AMZN DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy Feb 2021UBSMaintainsBuy Feb 2021BenchmarkMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGameStop To Exclusively Sell Monster Hunter Stories 2 Amiibo In USGameStop Put On PS5, Xbox Series X For Sale But The Stock Didn't Last Long© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Russia threatens to ban Twitter in the next month

    Russian authorities are making demands that Twitter is reluctant to meet.

  • Factory Production in U.S. Unexpectedly Declines on Weather

    (Bloomberg) -- Production at U.S. manufacturers unexpectedly declined in February, representing a pause in recent momentum as factories were beset by severe winter weather and supply-chain challenges.The 3.1% decrease in output was the first since April and followed an upwardly revised 1.2% gain in January, according to Federal Reserve data Tuesday. That was worse than all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The median forecast called for a 0.2% rise.Excluding the effects of inclement weather, factory production would have fallen about 0.5% in February, the Fed said in a statement.Total industrial production, which also includes mines and utilities, dropped 2.2% in February after an upwardly revised 1.1% increase a month earlier.“We likely will see at least a partial reversal of the February changes in March given expected normalization in the weather and over time we believe industrial production will keep trending higher as the recovery continues,” Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co., said in a note.Total industrial output reflected a 7.4% surge at utilities. That was the largest advance since March 2017 and driven by increased demand for heating. The bitter cold weather also resulted in blackouts in Texas and disrupted production at refineries.While manufacturers continue to battle supply shortages and shipping challenges, tailwinds for producers include lean business inventories, steady demand from consumers and solid capital spending.The Fed’s index of manufacturing output is 4% below where it was a year ago. The March data will offer a clearer read on the progress of American manufacturing, given other gauges of activity have largely been upbeat. The Institute for Supply Management’s measure rose last month to a three-year high.Auto production slumped 8.3% in February, the largest fall since April and reflecting both a global shortage of semiconductors and the severe weather, reducing overall manufacturing output about 0.5%.Production in the chemical industry dropped 7.1% last month, reflecting petrochemical plant shutdowns along the Gulf Coast.A separate report Tuesday from the Commerce Department showed retail sales were also impacted by winter weather in February, falling 3% after a 7.6% gain in January.Digging DeeperManufacturing capacity utilization dropped 2.3 percentage points to 72.3%, the lowest since September. Total capacity utilization, including factories, mines and utilities, decreased to a four-month low of 73.8%Excluding motor vehicle and parts production, manufacturing output decreased 2.6%Oil and gas well drilling rose 6.4% but remains almost half of its pre-pandemic level(Adds graphic)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • TikTok will make personalized ads mandatory on April 15th

    Starting next month, TikTok won't have an option to only see general ads anymore.

  • What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

    What is considered middle class? It might take more money than you think to reach this income tier. The Pew Research Center defines middle class, or middle-income households, as those with incomes...

  • Ranked: The Best States for Millennials To Buy a Home

    The financial picture for millennials today is a mixed bag — unemployment is falling, but the lingering pandemic means that many businesses are either using skeletal staffs or aren’t even...

  • How to Properly Read a Beauty Product's Ingredient List

    Start at the very beginning—the first few ingredients are the most important.

  • FCC fines two Texas telemarketers $225 million for making 1 billion robocalls

    The fine is the largest in the agency's history.

  • Intel's 11th-gen desktop CPUs could win gamers back from AMD

    Intel has finally divulged more details about its 11th-gen Rocket Lake S desktop CPUs.

  • Nikola Slumps After Capital Raising Filing

    Nikola shares tumbled nearly 4% in Monday’s extended-hours session after the electric truck maker announced that it plans to raise additional capital. Here’s how to trade the stock.