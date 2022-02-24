U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

iPayables Receives IDC 2021 SaaS CSAT Award for Accounts Payable

iPayables, Inc.
·2 min read
PROVO, Utah, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPayables has recently won the IDC 2021 SaaS CSAT Award for Accounts Payable. According to the report, "iPayables placed in the highest scoring group for vendors serving the SaaS Accounts Payables application market and has been awarded IDC's SaaS Accounts Payables Customer Satisfaction Award."

This global survey, conducted by IDC, includes an extensive screening process to ensure respondents are current users and familiar with the products and features they are being asked about. The survey is broken out into 32 metrics- 19 regarding customer satisfaction and 13 on vendor vulnerabilities. The goal of the survey is to assess the vendor (in this case, iPayables), the vendor-customer relationship, product implementation, and measurements of usage and value. In addition to being scored very well on the customer satisfaction metrics, iPayables received very few complaints in the vendor vulnerabilities section.

iPayables caters to large enterprise organizations and positions themselves as the "most flexible" AP automation solution. "We were thrilled to receive this recognition from IDC," remarks iPayables CEO, Ken Virgin. He continues, "Our main focus is not just on the happiness of the customer, but on the success of their initiative. Being able to adapt our solution to the customer's unique business requirements and help them deliver on their success metrics creates a loyal fan base."

While a majority of the report provides details and insights on the survey and results as a whole, Figure 1 on page 1 details the iPayables customer satisfaction ratings compared to the average accounts payable vendor ratings. The survey report shows iPayables excelling specifically in thought leadership, superior features and functionality, fast time to value, and enterprise-level customer support and service. The report is available for public viewing on the IDC website (link).

About iPayables

iPayables is a pioneering leader in the automating of accounts payable departments, optimizing workflow and streamlining the invoicing and payables process. By using its advanced internet invoicing system InvoiceWorks®, businesses can streamline the entire Procure-to-Pay process.

The world's largest restaurant chain, as well as some of the world's largest grocers, airlines, hospital systems, and manufacturers, use iPayables InvoiceWorks® because of its enterprise-level functionality, flexibility, and unmatched value. iPayables provides supplier portal tools for invoice web-entry, file upload, EDI, and PO flip, as well as paper/PDF invoice capture (digitization), which integrate seamlessly with its robust and dynamic workflow, purchase order matching, dispute resolution, payment and dynamic discounting capabilities. To learn more about iPayables, visit www.ipayables.com or email info@ipayables.com.

