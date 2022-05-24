U.S. markets closed

IPC Shopping Centre expands its greening strategies to protect the Environment

·4 min read

A shopping centre committed to driving sustainability along with its key stakeholders

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment toward creating a more sustainable environment, IPC Shopping Centre has established several greening strategies that will positively impact its business, people and the planet. Aligned with Ikano Group's Sustainability Agenda and the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals for 2030, IPC ensures that its business is inclusive, climate positive, and promotes a sustainable living.

IPC Shopping Centre expands its greening strategies to protect the Environment

With regards to IPC's sustainability efforts, Karyn Lim, General Manager of IPC Shopping Centre remarked, "We are one of the few shopping centres in Malaysia that actively promotes sustainability and conducts various recycling programmes. This year, IPC has upgraded and expanded its business sustainability initiatives that focus on water & energy conservation and recycling. As we continue to grow our business, we remain committed to creating a positive impact to the environmental and social well-being of the communities."

IPC has invested in grid-source renewable energy technology and carbon mitigation projects to help reduce the emission of greenhouse gases. The photovoltaic (PV) system sends electricity generated by solar panels directly to IPC's main electricity distribution board. The electricity generated offsets grid electricity and reduces IPC's electricity bill to a large extent. IPC has now optimised its rooftop by expanding the PV system through the installation of an additional 810 solar panels, totalling to 2,370 solar panels. This expansion contributes to an estimated 7% of yearly energy saving by IPC Shopping Centre.

Another noteworthy initiative is the digitalisation of their Recycling & Buy-Back Centre (RBBC) located at the P1 Car Park area. The upgraded RBBC will reveal a new look and added functionalities, including a self-service automated weighing and digitalised "buy-back" system through the collection of loyalty "Tack Points", providing environmentally conscious communities a better and smoother recycling experience.

With the reopening of IPC's upgraded RBBC in June 2022, customers can continue to drop off their recyclables, whereas Tack Club members (IPC's loyalty programme members) are eligible to collect points on their IPC app and exchange it for rewards and shopping e-vouchers. The RBBC operating hours will also be extended from 8.00 AM to 10:00 PM daily.

In 2009, IPC Shopping Centre was the first shopping centre in Malaysia to introduce a buyback program and recycling centre. It provides a drop-off point for users to not only recycle materials like cardboard, magazines, paper, plastic, tin/metal and aluminium, but also designated bins for Styrofoam, Tetra Paks, glass, fabrics, food waste, e-waste and hazardous waste. Up to 50% of the general waste collected from the centre is recycled. IPC also ensures the use of earth-friendly cleaning detergents, LED lights for energy conservation and low VOC paints and adhesives to improve the quality of air indoors.

Besides, IPC practises rainwater harvesting and partners with NGOs for recycling initiatives. IPC's rainwater harvesting system connects rainwater to all irrigation taps within the centre. The harvested water is filtered for use in IPC's toilet flush and for landscaping purposes, including watering IPC's iconic green wall.

IPC collects used fabric and upcycles the same through Kloth Cares, a movement that works towards keeping fabrics out of landfills. Similarly, IPC will kickstart the Green Heart Project with Women of Will (WOW) to recycle used hoarding visuals into shopping bags. IPC is also working towards reusing hoarding panels through Klicka or Koppling, both of which are means to self-assemble the panels using IKEA's existing materials.

"On average, we recycle 429 metric tons of waste every year since 2019. We are proud to share that IPC's recycling rate was at 31% in FY2019, 42% in FY2020 and 46% in FY2021. We are currently at 52% and are striving to achieve 60% by the end of 2022. By incorporating sustainability in our operations, we are raising awareness as we head towards becoming a carbon-neutral nation by 2050," said Adrian Mirea, Shopping Centre & Mixed-Use Director of Ikano Centres.

IPC was recognised as the first shopping centre in Ikano Centres to achieve the Malaysian Green Building Index (GBI) and Non-Residential Existing Building (NREB) rating. IPC ranked #1 for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Certified Shopping Centre in Malaysia under the Operations & Maintenance Category and also won the EdgeProp 2021 silver award at Malaysia's Best Managed & Sustainable Property Awards in 10 years and above, Retail Category.

SOURCE IPC Shopping Centre

