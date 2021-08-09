U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,435.11
    -1.41 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,126.96
    -81.55 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,872.64
    +36.87 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.19
    -6.57 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.82
    -1.46 (-2.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.80
    -32.30 (-1.83%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    -0.92 (-3.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    +0.0270 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3851
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3150
    +0.0820 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,212.00
    +2,478.60 (+5.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,131.04
    +71.70 (+6.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.30
    +9.35 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

UN report says most climate change effects are 'unprecedented' and 'irreversible'

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·3 min read

It's no longer possible to prevent the planet from heating over the next 20 to 30 years, and some of the changes global warming is bringing about are now impossible to undo in the short term, according to a new report from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The document represents the most comprehensive analysis of the physical science behind climate change ever amassed in human history. The 284 scientists who worked on the project spent eight years examing data from more than 14,000 studies. They say human activity is "unequivocally" behind the Earth's rapidly changing climate.

Since the mid-19th century, the planet's temperature has increased by 1.1 degrees Celsius, or 2 degrees Fahrenheit, as a direct result of greenhouse gas emissions related to humans burning coal, oil and other fossil fuels for energy. We've already seen the effects a warmer planet can have on humans. It was only earlier this summer that parts of Canada and the US Pacific Northwest suffered through a sweltering and unprecedented heatwave that melted power cables, buckled roads and killed people.

"Many of the changes observed in the climate are unprecedented in thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of years, and some of the changes already set in motion — such as continued sea level rise — are irreversible over hundreds to thousands of years," the IPCC said.

Unless governments commit to sharply reducing emissions, limiting warming to the targets established in the Paris Climate Agreement will be "beyond reach," the report warns. With a 1.5 degree Celsius increase in global temperatures, there will be more frequent and life-threatening heat waves, droughts that leave millions struggling to find water and continued sea level rise that will likely displace coastal communities across the globe.

"We can expect a significant jump in extreme weather over the next 20 or 30 years," Piers Forster, one of the climate scientists who contributed to the report, told The New York Times. "Things are unfortunately likely to get worse than they are today."

Reiterating past UN reports, the IPCC also warned a 3 degree or even 4 degree Celsius increase in global temperatures would be catastrophic. With every additional degree of warming, there's a greater risk of the planet passing specific tipping points that could lead to even dramatic changes to the climate. According to the IPCC, drastic reductions in emissions can limit the worse effects of climate change and keep warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. However, it could take between 20 to 80 years to see global temperatures stabilize.

The report will be front and center when diplomats travel to Glasgow, Scotland, to attend the UN's COP26 summit on climate change. As one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases globally, the US can play a significant role in what happens next. After rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden pledged America would cut its greenhouse emissions in half by 2030. Now more than ever, it's time to take action.

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s what that big climate change report says about food

    Quick disclaimer: if you’re just now waking up, you may want to come back to this article later. Sip your coffee, do some stretching. Meditate, maybe. Give yourself a few minutes before diving into this compendium of largely terrible news. If you’ve already settled into a comfortable state of despair on this Monday, then you’re primed for what I’m about to tell you: the world’s largest-ever climate change report was published today by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), and it

  • Governments endorsed a report that partly blames them for climate change

    Leaders from Joe Biden to Emmanuel Macron issued statements; the leaders of China and India haven't done so yet.

  • UN's IPCC report on climate change sounds “code red” for planet

    A major UN scientific report has concluded that human activity is changing the climate at an unprecedented rate. The UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is stern and blunt in its conclusions: “It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, oceans, and land,” it says. The IPCC - a grouping of scientists whose findings are endorsed by the world's governments - warns of increasingly extreme heatwaves, droughts, and flooding and a key temperature limit being broken inside the next decade.

  • Roku will release most of Quibi’s remaining library on August 13th

    Roku has revealed the second wave of Quibi shows coming to its free channel, including shows featuring Will Arnett, Idris Elba and Reese Witherspoon.

  • UN report: global warming is 'guaranteed' to get worse

    UN climate experts released a report that details Earth’s warming is starting to create irreversible and extreme effects on the planet. Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman weighs in.

  • The technology that might help the world deal with climate change after grim UN warnings

    Carbon removal involves removing existing CO2 from the atmosphere, either by planting trees, or using technology such as 'carbon capture'.

  • Anova's Nano sous-vide cooker drops to $99 at Amazon and Best Buy

    Save big on Anova's Precision Cooker Nano at Amazon and Best Buy, where you can get it for $99.

  • Tesla quietly delays Cybertruck to 2022

    Tesla has quietly pushed back the Cybertruck release to 2022 as its electric pickup suffers production challenges.

  • Apple's AirPods with the wireless charging case are on sale for $130

    Save big on Apple's AirPods at Amazon -- the earbuds with their wireless charging case are down to $130.

  • Senate resumes infrastructure debate as Trump threatens Republicans who back bill

    Trump says it ‘will be very hard for me to endorse anyone foolish enough to vote in favor of this deal’ as session to resume at noon Senators resumed a weekend session toward passage of a $1tn bipartisan infrastructure package on Sunday amid threats from former president Donald Trump who raged against any Republicans who support the measure. Majority leader Chuck Schumer stressed to colleagues that they could proceed the “easy way or the hard way”, while a few Republican senators appeared determ

  • The IPCC report predicts that South Asia will swing from droughts to floods

    Man-made climate change will set off intense, frequent heatwaves and strong but erratic monsoons over the Indian subcontinent, resulting in floods and lethal levels of heat stress.

  • UFC 265 video: Miles Johns flattens Anderson Dos Santos with vicious KO

    After beating up Anderson Dos Santos' legs, Miles Johns' brutal combination to the head earned him a UFC 265 knockout win.

  • Lamar Jackson on possibility of vaccination after second COVID bout: “We’ll see”

    Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has had COVID twice. He hasn’t gotten vaccinated. He could be changing his mind. “I just got off the COVID list,” Jackson told reporters on Monday when asked whether he’ll get the vaccine, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “I got to talk to my team about this and see how they [more]

  • UPDATE 4-U.N. climate change report sounds 'code red for humanity'

    The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for decades if not centuries, the report from the scientists of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1 warned. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres described the report as a "code red for humanity".

  • 5 things to know about the new UN report on climate change

    The U.N.-appointed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published a new report Monday summarizing the latest authoritative scientific information about global warming. The report says almost all of the warming that has occurred since pre-industrial times was caused by the release of heat-trapping gases such as carbon dioxide and methane. Almost all countries have signed up to the 2015 Paris climate accord that aims to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) — and ideally no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) — by the year 2100, compared to the late 19th century.

  • U.N. climate change report sounds 'code red for humanity'

    (Reuters) -The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for decades if not centuries, the report from the scientists of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1 warned. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres described the report as a "code red for humanity".

  • New movement of religious extremists push ultra-conservative vision in US

    Members of ‘Deseret nationalist’ movement accused of harassing other Mormons and posting racist material on social media A Mormon missionary in Salt Lake City. The conduct of ‘Deseret nationalists’ has raised questions about how the Mormon Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) is responding to the movement. Photograph: Wong Maye-E/AP A new group of religious extremists in the United States is seeking to promote and defend an ultra-conservative vision of Mormon belief and harass perce

  • China sues Tencent over WeChat's 'youth mode'

    China has sued Tencent over WeChat's 'youth mode,' claiming the feature violates laws protecting children.

  • Leaders, activists alarmed, not surprised by climate report

    The Paris agreement called for limiting temperature increases to well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) — and ideally to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) over pre-industrial levels. It confirms what we already know from thousands previous studies and reports — that we are in an emergency.

  • Rocket Lab will launch its first Moon mission from New Zealand in late 2021

    Rocket Lab has revealed that its first Moon mission, CAPSTONE, will launch from New Zealand near the end of 2021.