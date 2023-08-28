IPD Group (ASX:IPG) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 3rd of October to A$0.047. This takes the dividend yield to 2.1%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

IPD Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 148% of cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 55.2%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 32% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

IPD Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long at all, so we can't really make a judgement on how stable the dividend has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Earnings have grown by 30% in the last year. This is a good sign, and could set the company up to be a solid dividend payer in the future if it continues. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have. Any one year of performance can be misleading for a variety of reasons, so we wouldn't like to form any strong conclusions based on these numbers alone.

Our Thoughts On IPD Group's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think IPD Group will make a great income stock. While IPD Group is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think IPD Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for IPD Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is IPD Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

