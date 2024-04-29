IperionX Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$3.25m

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

IperionX Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Chairman Todd Hannigan bought AU$842k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.99 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$2.11. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

IperionX insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about AU$1.15. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does IperionX Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 17% of IperionX shares, worth about AU$81m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The IperionX Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded IperionX shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in IperionX and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for IperionX (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

