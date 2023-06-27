IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX) most popular amongst retail investors who own 44% of the shares, institutions hold 34%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in IperionX indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 12 shareholders own 50% of the company

Insiders have been buying lately

If you want to know who really controls IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 44% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 34% of the company's stockholders. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of IperionX.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About IperionX?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

IperionX already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at IperionX's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in IperionX. The company's largest shareholder is Fidelity International Ltd, with ownership of 9.9%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 9.3% and 8.7% of the stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Anastasios Arima directly holds 1.8% of the total shares outstanding.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 12 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of IperionX

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of IperionX Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$210m, and insiders have AU$35m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 44% stake in IperionX. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 4.2%, of the IperionX stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand IperionX better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - IperionX has 5 warning signs (and 4 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

