U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,540.75
    +4.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,565.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,372.00
    +31.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.50
    -0.30 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.52
    +0.76 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.60
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.47
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1627
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.97
    +0.96 (+6.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3772
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6650
    +0.2050 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,109.63
    +2,317.17 (+3.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.72
    +30.17 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

IPG Photonics Announces the Passing of Founder Dr. Valentin Gapontsev, Unique Combination of Scientist, Entrepreneur and Leader

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
IPG Photonics Corporation
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Father of Fiber Laser Industry Commercialized Innovative Laser Technology Changing Industrial Manufacturing

OXFORD, Mass., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with profound sadness that IPG Photonics announces the passing of beloved founder and Chairman and former CEO Dr. Valentin P. Gapontsev.

Dr. Eugene Scherbakov, Chief Executive Officer, said “Valentin’s passing is a tremendous loss for the IPG community and the larger photonics world. Valentin’s technical innovations, strategic vision for the capabilities of fiber lasers and entrepreneurial drive transformed the laser industry and industrial automation to the point where lasers are finally cost-effective, reliable and effective tools that have mass applications in global industrial production. Recognized as the Father of the Fiber Laser Industry, his leadership and unique strategies enabled IPG to be at the forefront of rapid technological developments, and will continue to inspire us to strive for greatness in all that we do. Our love and thoughts are with his wife and family during this profoundly sad time.”

Dr. Gapontsev, 82, founded the Company's predecessor in 1990. He has been IPG’s Chairman since the Company’s founding and its CEO until April 2021. His scientific innovations and business vision led to the creation of a vertically integrated business employing over 6,000 worldwide. Dr. Gapontsev is the named inventor on over 100 patents and author of over 200 scientific papers. In 2006, he was awarded the Ernst & Young® Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Industrial Products and Services in New England and in 2009, he was awarded the Arthur L. Schawlow Award by the Laser Institute of America. In 2011, he received the Russian Federation National Award in Science and Technology, and he was selected as a Fellow of the Optical Society of America. In 2010, the SPIE listed Dr. Gapontsev as one of 28 “Laser Luminaries” who made substantial contributions to lasers during the 50 years since lasers were invented.

John Peeler, Lead Independent Director of IPG’s Board of Directors, said “Valentin was universally admired for his vision and success in scientific innovations married to entrepreneurial drive over the last thirty years. He was a passionate leader for IPG, leaving indelible marks on everything and everyone he touched. As a mentor and friend to many, he also was generous, changing the lives of many for the better.”

About IPG Photonics Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The Company’s mission is to make its fiber laser technology the tool of choice in mass production. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. A member of the S&P 500® Index, IPG is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts and has more than 30 facilities worldwide. For more information, visit www.ipgphotonics.com.


CONTACT: Contact: Eugene Fedotoff Director of Investor Relations IPG Photonics Corporation 508-597-4713 efedotoff@ipgphotonics.com


Recommended Stories

  • Panasonic unveils prototype battery to help Tesla lower production costs

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Panasonic on Monday unveiled a new large prototype battery designed to help Tesla Inc lower electric vehicle (EV) production costs, in a move the Japanese company's battery chief said would deepen business ties with its key U.S. customer. During a media roundtable where Kazuo Tadanobu showed the battery that is around five times the size of those currently used by Tesla, he also said Panasonic had no plans to make cheaper Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries for more affordable EVs. Tesla's decision to diversify battery suppliers to companies such of South Korea's LG Energy Solution, and China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL), and Panasonic's sale of Tesla shares had raised questions over the future of their decade-long partnership.

  • 10 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies and the outlook for the gas sector, go directly to 5 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now. Natural gas has been the biggest source of power generation in the United States […]

  • GM, Ford results likely to reflect chip shortage's varying impacts on sector

    General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are likely to show investors both the positive and negative financial impacts of the global semiconductor chip shortage when the U.S. automakers report third-quarter results on Wednesday. GM and Ford have had to bring some assembly lines to a halt for lack of semiconductors, and contend with rising costs for other parts and raw materials as well as shipping. Lost production and rising supply-chain costs put pressure on profit margins.

  • Brent Oil Takes Out $86 as Saudi Arabia Vows Caution on Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil rallied above $86 a barrel after Saudi Arabia urged caution in boosting supply, while an eye-watering rally in market structure deepened. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe globa

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch This Week

    Facebook is back to trendline support, just in time for Monday’s post-market earnings report.

  • Copper’s Wild Week Throws Spotlight on Straining World Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- For months, the copper market has been caught in a tug of war between steadily shrinking supplies on one side, and an increasingly strained global economy on the other.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions Fro

  • HSBC’s CEO Paints Bullish Outlook After Profit Beats Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc outlined a bullish outlook for the months ahead fueled by likely increases in interest rates and said it would soon kick off a higher-than-expected share buyback. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps

  • U.S Oil Bulls Rampage On Tight Supplies in World’s Largest Economy

    Global supply of both crude oil and refined products remained tight, as demand for solid fuels in the world’s largest economy and elsewhere picked up from the pandemic-induced slump caused by COVID-19.

  • Brembo eyes startup deals as software takes bigger role in brakes

    Brembo could look at buying tech startups to boost the software content of its premium brakes, Chief Executive Daniele Schillaci said, as the Italian company unveiled its latest braking system. The company, whose customers include Ferrari, Tesla, and several Formula One teams, presented 'Sensify', a pioneering braking system that can operate independently on each of a vehicle's four wheels. Schillaci, an automotive industry veteran with previous stints at Nissan Motor and Toyota, said mechanics were still predominant in the Sensify system, compared with software content.

  • Successful test flights could lead to America's first supersonic passenger jet

    Ever since the last flight of the Concorde two decades ago, commercial airline passengers have been limited to subsonic speeds. Now, one Denver-based company hopes to build a plane that can fly at Mach 1.7, which is about twice the speed of the typical passenger jet. Barry Petersen has the details.

  • Saudi Arabia to Start Electric-Vehicle Push in Capital Riyadh

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia said that at least 30% of cars in its capital would be electric by 2030, as the world’s biggest oil exporter seeks to reduce planet-warming emissions.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From Sin

  • Faith In Mega Tech’s Growth Is On the Line This Earnings Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors still believe technology is the best place in the stock market to find reliable revenue and profit growth. That will be tested this week.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe five l

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Supported by Low US Supply but Capped by COVID-Related Demand Concerns

    U.S. crude oil supplies at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub dropped to a three-year low, according to the EIA, helping to underpin prices on Friday.

  • Petrol prices surge to new record high - live updates

    Call to reopen North Sea gas storage sites Tesco reeling after hackers bring down its website FTSE 100 rises 0.5pc as focus shifts to Budget Roger Bootle: Steady Sunak already has his eye on the next election Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • The bumpy road to India's electric car dreams

    New investments and incentives are making electric vehicles more viable. But is India ready for the change?

  • Aurubis optimistic despite impact of pandemic, chip crisis, energy prices

    Aurubis AG, Europe's largest copper producer, remains confident it will achieve its forecast of higher operating profits this year despite the impact of the pandemic, the semiconductor crisis and higher energy prices, its CEO said. “Aurubis is in a good state and our performance is robust,” CEO Roland Harings said. “We are experiencing very good demand for our copper products, metal prices are at high levels which illustrates strength in the economy and we are achieving high production.”

  • Petrol prices shoot up to record highs

    The AA said the price rises will push more drivers to switch to electric cars.

  • Bloomberg forum in Nov: Delegates can dine in groups of 5 at certain venues in Singapore

    Local and foreign delegates at next month's Bloomberg New Economy Forum may dine together in groups of up to five at NEF venues, said The Straits Times.

  • CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

    According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.

  • Hundreds of pounds of medication collected in Palm Beach County for Drug Take Back Day

    Hundreds of pounds of medication collected in Palm Beach County for Drug Take Back Day