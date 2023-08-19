IPH (ASX:IPH) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At A$0.175

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of September to A$0.175. This will take the annual payment to 4.2% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

IPH Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, the dividend made up 91% of cash flows, but a higher proportion of net income. While the cash payout ratio isn't necessarily a cause for concern, the company is probably focusing more on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 26.7%. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 105%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

IPH Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 8 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2015, the annual payment back then was A$0.07, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.33. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 21% per annum over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

There Isn't Much Room To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. IPH has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 5.7% per annum. Although per-share earnings are growing at a credible rate, the massive payout ratio may limit growth in the company's future dividend payments.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We don't think IPH is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for IPH you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

