Feast your eyes on the new green iPhone 13 and 13 Pro

It's Apple pre-order day, and not just for the M1-powered iPad Air or the latest iPhone SE. At its "Peek Performance" event this week, Apple unveiled new green versions of the iPhone 13 series, bringing the total number of colors for the non-Pro models to six. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are now available in five shades, and you can now pre-order this new "Alpine Green" version on Apple's website.

While the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13's new hues look earthier and closer to a leafy green, the Pro flagships come with a sort of frosted finish that helps them better reject smudges. It also makes the color a little paler and adds a metallic sheen.

There's nothing else different about these new iPhones. They're last year's iPhone 13s, but green. Intrigued? Then take a look at these pictures I took of the new gadgets under different lighting conditions.

Green iPhone 13 mini and "Alpine green" iPhone 13 Pro Max A green iPhone 13 mini and an "Alpine green" iPhone 13 Pro Max on top of a surface with vents in the background.

I have included photos of the two new iPhone 13s alongside other green phones like the sage Pixel 5 and the Pixel 5a. The latter's official color is called "Mostly Black," but it definitely feels more like "Off Green." My favorite is still the pastel green iPhone 12, which will reign in my heart as the best verdant gadget. At least, until someone comes up with a Matcha-colored (or flavored) phone. Or lime. Or pandan. You're welcome for the color inspiration, phone makers.