The Morning After: Bigger batteries rumored for the next iPhone

There’s never been more time to catch up on that immense list of worthy movies you’d like to watch, wrap up the final series of an iconic ‘00s show or just watch the one and only season of Marvel’s Inhumans on Disney+ and laugh and laugh.

I’ve been tackling a list of games that have long sat on my Switch and PlayStation, and I’ve been making progress. Mass Effect Andromeda is my latest accomplishment, pulled to the front of the line thanks to the incoming remastered series. I’ve written my thoughts in detail here , but the summary is that it’s probably going to disappoint you if you’re a fan of the series, but there is love and attention here, spread out across what is arguably too thin a game, plot and universe.

There are still months of indoor time to go, and while new games are finally starting to appear after pandemic-related delays (I’ve just started Bravely Default 2), there’s enough time to tackle another game (or show) from your backlog. If you haven’t started it already, may I suggest Control?

— Mat Smith

The Pro models will get most of the good stuff, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple will release four iPhone models in 2021, coming in the same sizes as the 2020 lineup. That means the mini variant will stick around for at least another year — rejoice.

The main upgrades, besides already rumored energy-efficient 120Hz screens and better cameras, could include bigger batteries and smaller display cutouts. Alas, Kuo said the iPhone won't move to USB-C in 2021 . Continue reading.

A better balance of premium and practical

Chromebook

Samsung’s new Chromebook is much easier to recommend than the original, according to Deputy Managing Editor Nathan Ingraham, who reviewed the new machine this week. The company made smart choices, resulting in a computer that should satisfy a much wider swath of potential customers. We wish the battery lasted longer, and there are much cheaper Chromebooks out there, but if you don’t mind spending extra for a great screen, sound and industrial design, the Galaxy Chromebook should be under consideration. Continue reading.

The Pixel 4 and 4 XL will get dual camera support for ARCore in the coming weeks.

Google's augmented reality animals and other virtual 3D objects in Search could look more realistic on the Pixel 4 and 4 XL in the coming days. The Google Play Services for AR app, which unlocks experiences built using the tech giant's ARCore SDK, has been updated with "Dual camera stereo depth on supported devices." An update on Google Developers' list of ARCore supported devices noted that dual-camera support would be coming, specifically to the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL. It’s just a bit of a mystery why the Pixel 5 hasn’t had the same treatment just yet. Continue reading.

It's the first time in nearly a year.

For the first time in nearly a year, all 270 Apple Stores in the US are open. When the pandemic first made its way stateside, Apple temporarily closed some of its retail locations and said at the time it planned to start reopening on March 27th, 2020. While many stores did reopen a few months later, there were some stores that stayed mostly shut.

Now, just shy of a year later, stores in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio have reopened to the public. Many locations are still operating with restrictions. Some stores only offer in-person shopping if you make an appointment, while others only have express pickup and tech support. Continue reading.

Chrome and Drive are still waiting on a refresh, however.

Google has updated the Gmail iOS app for the first time in months, along with Meet, Sheets, Docs, Calendar and Tasks. Aside from Tasks now supporting widgets on iOS 14, these are minor updates centered around bug fixes and performance improvements. It's the first time Google has rolled out new versions of these apps since Apple started forcing third-party developers to submit privacy nutrition labels — possibly why Chrome is still holding out. Continue reading.

The Neutron will carry small satellites for mega-constellations.

Rocket Lab is developing a larger rocket that can carry much bigger payloads than its Electron reusable rocket. At 131 feet tall, the Neutron launch vehicle will be more than double the size of its predecessor and will also outstrip it in terms of lift capacity: It will be capable of carrying 8 metric tons to low-Earth orbit compared to the Electron's 660-pound capacity.

Designed for a future of mega-satellite constellations, the new rocket would take up multiple satellites for services like precise mapping and next-gen internet. The Neutron’s larger payload means it can take multiple small satellites in batches to specific orbital planes, creating a "more targeted approach to building out" the massive projects, said Peter Beck, Rocket Lab founder and CEO. The Neutron's lift capacity means it should be able to transport 98 percent of all satellites forecast to launch through 2029. Continue reading.

