The Morning After: Bigger batteries rumored for the next iPhone

Mat Smith, Richard Lawler and Engadget
·5 min read

There’s never been more time to catch up on that immense list of worthy movies you’d like to watch, wrap up the final series of an iconic ‘00s show or just watch the one and only season of Marvel’s Inhumans on Disney+ and laugh and laugh.

I’ve been tackling a list of games that have long sat on my Switch and PlayStation, and I’ve been making progress. Mass Effect Andromeda is my latest accomplishment, pulled to the front of the line thanks to the incoming remastered series. I’ve written my thoughts in detail here, but the summary is that it’s probably going to disappoint you if you’re a fan of the series, but there is love and attention here, spread out across what is arguably too thin a game, plot and universe.

The Morning After
The Morning After

There are still months of indoor time to go, and while new games are finally starting to appear after pandemic-related delays (I’ve just started Bravely Default 2), there’s enough time to tackle another game (or show) from your backlog. If you haven’t started it already, may I suggest Control

— Mat Smith

Apple's next iPhone could feature a smaller notch and larger battery

The Pro models will get most of the good stuff, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The Morning After
The Morning After

Reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple will release four iPhone models in 2021, coming in the same sizes as the 2020 lineup. That means the mini variant will stick around for at least another year — rejoice.

The main upgrades, besides already rumored energy-efficient 120Hz screens and better cameras, could include bigger batteries and smaller display cutouts. Alas, Kuo said the iPhone won't move to USB-C in 2021. Continue reading.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 review

A better balance of premium and practical

Chromebook
Chromebook

Samsung’s new Chromebook is much easier to recommend than the original, according to Deputy Managing Editor Nathan Ingraham, who reviewed the new machine this week. The company made smart choices, resulting in a computer that should satisfy a much wider swath of potential customers. We wish the battery lasted longer, and there are much cheaper Chromebooks out there, but if you don’t mind spending extra for a great screen, sound and industrial design, the Galaxy Chromebook should be under consideration. Continue reading.

Google will give its AR features a boost with dual camera support 

The Pixel 4 and 4 XL will get dual camera support for ARCore in the coming weeks.

Google's augmented reality animals and other virtual 3D objects in Search could look more realistic on the Pixel 4 and 4 XL in the coming days. The Google Play Services for AR app, which unlocks experiences built using the tech giant's ARCore SDK, has been updated with "Dual camera stereo depth on supported devices." An update on Google Developers' list of ARCore supported devices noted that dual-camera support would be coming, specifically to the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL. It’s just a bit of a mystery why the Pixel 5 hasn’t had the same treatment just yet. Continue reading.

Apple reopens all 270 of its US stores, for now

It's the first time in nearly a year.

For the first time in nearly a year, all 270 Apple Stores in the US are open. When the pandemic first made its way stateside, Apple temporarily closed some of its retail locations and said at the time it planned to start reopening on March 27th, 2020. While many stores did reopen a few months later, there were some stores that stayed mostly shut.

Now, just shy of a year later, stores in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio have reopened to the public. Many locations are still operating with restrictions. Some stores only offer in-person shopping if you make an appointment, while others only have express pickup and tech support. Continue reading.

Google updates Gmail and other iOS apps for the first time in months

Chrome and Drive are still waiting on a refresh, however.

The Morning After
The Morning After

Google has updated the Gmail iOS app for the first time in months, along with Meet, Sheets, Docs, Calendar and Tasks. Aside from Tasks now supporting widgets on iOS 14, these are minor updates centered around bug fixes and performance improvements. It's the first time Google has rolled out new versions of these apps since Apple started forcing third-party developers to submit privacy nutrition labels — possibly why Chrome is still holding out. Continue reading.

Rocket Lab reveals plans for reusable rocket with 8-ton payload

The Neutron will carry small satellites for mega-constellations.

The Morning After
The Morning After

Rocket Lab is developing a larger rocket that can carry much bigger payloads than its Electron reusable rocket. At 131 feet tall, the Neutron launch vehicle will be more than double the size of its predecessor and will also outstrip it in terms of lift capacity: It will be capable of carrying 8 metric tons to low-Earth orbit compared to the Electron's 660-pound capacity.

Designed for a future of mega-satellite constellations, the new rocket would take up multiple satellites for services like precise mapping and next-gen internet. The Neutron’s larger payload means it can take multiple small satellites in batches to specific orbital planes, creating a "more targeted approach to building out" the massive projects, said Peter Beck, Rocket Lab founder and CEO. The Neutron's lift capacity means it should be able to transport 98 percent of all satellites forecast to launch through 2029. Continue reading.

But wait, there’s more...

What's on TV this week: 'Coming 2 America' and 'WandaVision' finale

'The Sinking City' developer says its game was illegally uploaded to Steam

Twitter will label tweets with misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines

Google finally makes Assistant more useful for your work life

EA delays the next Need for Speed to focus on Battlefield

Instagram will let four users go live in a single stream

Researchers build the fastest laser-based random number generator

The Cash app's parent company is now running its own bank

    FTSE rises slowly as European stocks trade cautiously Pound continues to fall ahead of Budget Taylor Wimpey sets aside £125m for cladding Sky Bet owner eyes US jackpot Renishaw puts itself up for sale Russell Lynch: Chancellor must be bolder on jobs this Budget Sign up here for our daily Business Briefing newsletter

  • SoftBank reaches settlement with former WeWork CEO Neumann

    SoftBank, the new owner of the office-sharing firm, did not disclose terms of the settlement. Media reports earlier this week indicated the deal includes a nearly $500 million cut in Neumann's payout from SoftBank. The legal tussle between SoftBank and Neumann started in 2019, when SoftBank agreed to buy around $3 billion in WeWork stock belonging to Neumann as well as current and former WeWork employees.

  • Warren Buffett: Bond investors world-wide 'face a bleak future'

    While Warren Buffett isn’t known to prognosticate on where interest rates are heading, he warns that fixed-income investors “face a bleak future."

  • Increase equity exposure, suggest global funds amid selling frenzy: Reuters poll

    The bull-run in stocks has at least another six months to go, according to Reuters polls of fund managers, who recommended increasing equity exposure to levels not seen in over a year, despite a frenzied sell-off in financial markets in February. A rout in bond markets sent yields flying with the return on the 10-year Treasury note rising to a one-year high this month, driving distressed selling in global equities and leading to heavy losses from all-time highs. "The explanations to the run-up in global stocks to record highs since the pandemic have been tenuous and so are the reasons for the whiplash in bonds and the carnage in equity markets in February," said a chief investment officer at a large U.S. fund management company.

  • Central Banks Fight Bond Rout With Action and Promise of More

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks from Asia to Europe escalated their efforts to calm panicking markets, pledging to buy more bonds and signaling more policy accommodation, after U.S. Treasury yields surged to the highest level in a year.The Reserve Bank of Australia waded in with more than $2 billion of unscheduled purchases, while Korea announced buying plans for the next few months. European Central Bank Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said more stimulus could be added if the surge in yields hurts growth.While the response appeared to calm bond investors, it’s unlikely to bridge a deepening divide between traders and central banks over the pace of the economic recovery. Officials fear the so-called reflation trade, already rippling through all markets, could seep into economies that have yet to rebound from the coronavirus shock.”Do central bankers come out and effectively put their foot down? We obviously saw some big buying in Australia out of sync with their normal program. That hasn’t helped dramatically,” Iain Stealey, international chief investment officer of global fixed income at JPMorgan Asset Management told Bloomberg Television.The ECB, for example, has “more ammo, but as we know, the talk is fairly empty,” he said.In the Asia-Pacific region, the RBA is taking the lead in acting as a breakwater for rising yields, a role typically played by the Bank of Japan. Its offer to buy A$3 billion ($2.4 billion) of debt acted to brake the selloff, with Australia’s three-year bond yield erasing gains. Treasury yields also came down from the 1.61% highs reached Thursday night as Asian investors piled in.While the BOJ hasn’t acted, Finance Minister Taro Aso fired a warning shot as the benchmark yield surged to within a couple of basis points of the perceived top of the central bank’s target zone. “It’s important that yields don’t suddenly jump up and down,” said Aso in Tokyo. “We need to make sure not to lose the market’s trust with fiscal management.”Governor Haruhiko Kuroda later said the BOJ won’t change its yield target, and wants to keep the nation’s yield curve low.Read: BOJ’s Tolerance for Rising Yields Tested Before Policy ReviewIn Europe, German bonds rallied on Friday, with the yield on 30-year debt falling three basis points to 0.21%. Italian benchmark debt also reversed a slide at the open to trade higher, with the 10-year yield down one basis point at 0.79%.The move coincided with ECB officials escalating their rhetoric against excessive market optimism about the state of the euro area economy.“A rise in real long-term rates at the early stages of the recovery, even if reflecting improved growth prospects, may withdraw vital policy support too early and too abruptly given the still fragile state of the economy,” said Schnabel, who is responsible for the ECB’s market operations. “Policy will then have to step up its level of support.”There are expectations that global central banks will try to contain a further rise in yields, said Kei Yamazaki, a senior fund manager in Tokyo at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management. “Fed officials have been tolerating the recent rise in yields, but the current risk-averse market will also prompt them to calm the market verbally.”Read More: In a Flash, U.S. Yields Hit 1.6%, Wreaking Havoc Across MarketsWhile markets are increasingly pricing in higher inflation and the potential for rate hikes, every major central bank from the Federal Reserve to the ECB see a prolonged period of easing as economies gradually recover. That would suggest this week’s tussle is set to continue.“Selling begets more selling,” said John Pearce, chief investment officer of UniSuper Management Pty. in Sydney. “In the short-term it doesn’t look like it’s stopping.”(Updates with analyst’s comment in fourth, fifth paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global bond markets rally as RBA ups bond buys, ECB official urges action to curb rate rise

    Major sovereign bonds rallied across the globe on Monday and the U.S. 10-year yield backed off from its recent high after a surge that shook up global markets last week. Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields eased for a second consecutive session on Monday after climbing to a one-year high last week as Federal Reserve officials continued to downplay runaway inflation concerns, though a round of solid economic data curbed the decline. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said on Monday there is no indication that inflation expectations are moving beyond a reasonable range.

  • Xi’s Carbon Goals Get Cold Reception From Polluting Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- To see the gulf between China’s ambitious carbon-neutral goals and the desire of its companies to maintain breakneck growth, look at Shandong’s oil refineries.The coastal province, a hub for private factories with an economy the size of Indonesia’s, issued a notice urging local industry, and especially oil and petrochemical firms, not to carry out plant maintenance between April 15 and Oct. 15 in an effort to reduce the area’s awful summer smog. Yet only one of about 10 independent refineries set to do maintenance has agreed.The refineries, known as ‘teapots’ because of the shape of early plants, are usually cleaned and renovated during that period in preparation for an annual hike in prices and demand for diesel and gasoline in the second half. The cleaning process tends to release large quantities of volatile organic compounds that are a major contributor to local air pollution.It’s no small contribution. Shandong’s oil refineries account for a quarter of China’s total processing capacity. Making last-minute changes to maintenance works would raise their costs and may disrupt cash flow for upcoming tax payments in March, industry consultancy FGE said in a note.The conflict illustrates the tightrope the government has to walk in balancing the need to reduce emissions with maintaining economic growth as it strives to meet the 2060 carbon neutrality target set by President Xi Jinping. China is the largest crude oil importer in the world, and its refining capacity is expected to keep growing this decade even as its overall consumption of fossil energy is set to decline.READ MORE: China Needs to Hit Peak Oil Long Before It Reaches Net ZeroIn this case, the private oil refiners are expected to seek an exemption from the government guidance or simply go ahead with maintenance as planned, according to four oil traders familiar with the production schedules and FGE. Shandong’s advisory isn’t mandatory and “teapots have the freedom to decide when to carry out maintenance based on their profitability,” said Wang Luqing, an analyst at Chinese industry researcher SCI99.Ten private oil refiners in the province, with a combined processing capacity of over 1 million barrels per day, planned to shut all their units for maintenance at some point during the government’s blockout period, with nine of them aiming for outages in the second quarter, according to SCI99. Only one teapot has rescheduled to comply with the authority’s request, said the traders, who asked not to be named as they aren’t authorized to speak publicly.READ MORE: China’s Climate Goals Face Pushback On the Ground: Green InsightIn the Jan. 15 notice, Shandong’s ecological environment department said it issued the guidance to reduce emissions of ozone during the summer. The province also encouraged local gas stations to offer promotions at night, according to the notice seen by Bloomberg News, to help spread out evaporation during refueling. Five of Shandong’s municipalities were on the environment ministry’s list of cities with the worst air pollution last year.The department didn’t respond to an email seeking comment about the advisory. The Shandong Refining and Petrochemical Industry Association, whose members include about 30 refiners, didn’t respond to phone calls.Rescheduling maintenance in an attempt to curb pollution has previously been implemented for some state-run refiners. China National Petroleum Corp., the country’s biggest energy company, skipped planned work last summer, according to a press release on its website. For many of Shandong’s refiners, a maintenance outage is overdue. After a dip caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, demand for most oil products in China returned to normal as early as May. As global crude oil prices slumped because of the spread of pandemic in the U.S., Shandong’s teapots went into overdrive to take advantage of the low rates and a government policy setting minimum fuel prices, causing many to postpone work till this year.They’ve been operating at a record 74% capacity on average since May -- compared with an average of 51% over the past decade, data from consultancy Oilchem.net show.Persuading them to keep going for another eight months could be a tall order.(Updates with CNPC’s rescehduling maintenance last year in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dizzied Bond Traders Brace for More Pain as Fed Speakers Line Up

    (Bloomberg) -- The past week’s tumult in the $21 trillion Treasuries market has left shell-shocked traders positioned for even more losses ahead -- raising pressure on Federal Reserve officials to respond to the startling run-up in yields.Momentum traders were, as of Thursday’s close, the most short on Treasuries since the 2013 taper tantrum episode, according to Jefferies International. Meanwhile, expected volatility is surging, a warning flag across asset classes, and the market is moving toward pricing in a Fed liftoff from near zero in late 2022, at least a full year earlier than the central bank has signaled. That’s the backdrop in which Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver what are likely his final public comments before a mid-month policy meeting. A bevy of other officials are set to speak before he takes center stage later next week.They’re appearing after a stretch that produced a dizzying list of superlatives, including the steepest weekly jump in five-year yields in months and the biggest convulsions in the yield curve since the early days of the pandemic. What’s more, 10-year yields, a benchmark for global borrowing, soared to the highest level in a year. While they wound up retreating sharply on month-end buying, the initial move helped quell the speculative euphoria that’s supported risky assets. Put it all together, and the coming Fed remarks loom large for all markets, not just bond traders betting on higher yields.“There are two risks heading into next week,” says Gennadiy Goldberg, a senior U.S. rates strategist at TD Securities. “Fed officials could simply stick to their script and suggest that the move higher in rates occurred only for good reasons. This would reward those investors positioned for shorts.”Alternatively, he says, policy makers “could acknowledge that they are somewhat concerned by the market’s pulling forward of rate-hike expectations, reiterate their patient stance, and suggest that too rapid a rise in rates could tighten financial conditions” -- all of which would benefit investors looking to lean against the jump in yields.One Brutal AfternoonTen-year Treasuries ended the week at 1.4%, well below their peak of 1.61% reached Thursday, the highest since February 2020. The most brutal part of that leap came after demand cratered at the Treasury’s 7-year note auction. The bloodletting that ensued, led by the 5-year note, squeezed bets on steepener trades and other positions involving that part of the curve.In Treasury options, the skew of puts to calls is its most extreme since 2012, indicating traders are still positioned for higher yields -- and convexity shocks remain a threat. With traders embracing a rosier view of the economy amid the rollout of vaccines and calls for additional U.S. virus relief, the swaps market is now pricing the Fed’s first hike closer to December 2022, versus mid-2023 at the start of the week. The Fed itself has signaled no tightening through 2023.Another issue adding to the market’s jitters is the looming March 31 expiration of pandemic-era regulatory exemptions that allow banks to buy more bonds. In testimony this week, Powell said the Fed is evaluating what to do about the relief.In a big reversal from a neutral stance just three weeks ago, momentum investors still have ammo to fuel a fresh leg in the bond selloff, according to Jefferies.“It’s the most short since the taper tantrum of 2013, but is still not at an extreme, suggesting that momentum players have more room to add,” said Mohit Kumar, a strategist at Jefferies. “But at this level, any move up in yields is unlikely to be at the same pace or magnitude that the market has seen this week.”The bond bears do have some important figures ahead to focus on. Friday will bring February jobs data, with the median estimate calling for a 171,000 gain in nonfarm payrolls, a rebound from January. Any signs the labor market is failing to recover could roil reflation bets.Vying CrosscurrentsFor Thomas Pluta, global head of linear rates trading at JPMorgan Chase & Co., yields could continue to nudge higher next week and beyond. However, he doesn’t expect the Fed to push back against the climb by adjusting its bond purchases or duration of its Treasuries holdings, at least for now.Further turbulence is possible, says Jamie Anderson, head of U.S. trading for Insight Investment, amid a large amount of “crosscurrents that are pushing different parts of the rates market.”For next week, the risk is “continued high realized volatility” as any Fed comments on steps to support Treasuries would result in short positions getting squeezed. If the topic isn’t addressed, that may spur selling in anticipation of auctions the following week.There’s at least one other topic traders will be on alert for next week. With a deluge of cash in funding markets pushing front-end rates to zero, there’s the prospect the Fed may have to tinker with the interest rate it pays on excess reserves -- known as IOER -- one of the tools it uses to control its policy target.WHAT TO WATCHEconomic calendar:March 1: Markit manufacturing PMI; construction spending; ISM manufacturingMarch 3: MBA mortgage applications; ADP employment; Markit services PMI; ISM services; Fed Beige BookMarch 4: Challenger job cuts; nonfarm productivity; jobless claims; Langer consumer comfort; factory, durable goods and capital goods ordersMarch 5: Nonfarm payrolls; trade balance; consumer creditFed calendar:March 1: New York Fed’s John Williams; Governor Lael Brainard; Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic, Cleveland Fed’s Loretta Mester, Minneapolis Fed’s Neel Kashkari on virtual panelMarch 2: Brainard; San Francisco Fed’s Mary DalyMarch 3: Philadelphia Fed’s Patrick Harker; Bostic; Chicago Fed’s Charles Evans; Beige BookMarch 4: Powell discusses the U.S. economy at virtual event; BosticAuction schedule:March 1: 13-, 26-week billsMarch 2: 42-day cash-management billsMarch 4: 4-, 8-week billsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.