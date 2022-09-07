U.S. markets closed

The new iPhone 14 will be available in 5 colors — here's how they look

Mary Meisenzahl
·1 min read
iPhone 14 Tim Cook
Reuters

  • Apple just announced new phones at its annual September event, including the iPhone 14.

  • The iPhone 14 starts at $799 and comes in 5 colors.

  • The colors are different from those available on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple just introduced the newest iPhone, the iPhone 14 on September 7.

iPhone 14 new colors
Apple

The new iPhone 14 comes in five colors, one less option than last year's model.

iPhone 14
Reuters

The first option is blue.

iPhone 14 blue
Apple

It's a very light, understated tone compared to other blue iPhones Apple has sold in the past.

iPhone 14 blue
Apple

Next up is purple.

iPhone 14 purple
Apple

This shade is also quite light, and Apple seems to be embracing pastels this year. It's an even lighter option than the lilac iPhone 11.

iPhone 14 purple
Apple

Midnight is the darkest color available.

iPhone 14 midnight
Apple

Though the name changes, there's virtually always a black version available as the basic, default option.

iphone 14 midnight black
Apple

The white option is called starlight.

iPhone 14 starlight
Apple

It's almost a pearl-like color, not quite pure white.

iPhone 14 starlight
Apple

As usual, red is the boldest and brightest iPhone color available.

iPhone 14 product RED
Apple

As part of Apple's partnership with Product (RED), part of the proceeds from this phone global efforts fighting COVID-19.

iphone 14 red
Apple

The iPhone 14 is the lowest-priced model of the phones announced at the September 2022 event, starting at $799.

iPhone 14
Reuters

Customers can pre-order beginning on September 9.

iPhone 14
Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It will be available on September 16.

iPhone 14
Photo by Brittany Hosea-Small / AFP

Read the original article on Business Insider

