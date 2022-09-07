The new iPhone 14 will be available in 5 colors — here's how they look
Apple just announced new phones at its annual September event, including the iPhone 14.
The iPhone 14 starts at $799 and comes in 5 colors.
The colors are different from those available on the iPhone 14 Pro.
Apple just introduced the newest iPhone, the iPhone 14 on September 7.
The new iPhone 14 comes in five colors, one less option than last year's model.
The first option is blue.
It's a very light, understated tone compared to other blue iPhones Apple has sold in the past.
Next up is purple.
This shade is also quite light, and Apple seems to be embracing pastels this year. It's an even lighter option than the lilac iPhone 11.
Midnight is the darkest color available.
Though the name changes, there's virtually always a black version available as the basic, default option.
The white option is called starlight.
It's almost a pearl-like color, not quite pure white.
As usual, red is the boldest and brightest iPhone color available.
As part of Apple's partnership with Product (RED), part of the proceeds from this phone global efforts fighting COVID-19.
The iPhone 14 is the lowest-priced model of the phones announced at the September 2022 event, starting at $799.
Customers can pre-order beginning on September 9.
It will be available on September 16.
