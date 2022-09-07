The new iPhone 14 will be available in 5 colors — here's how they look

Reuters

Apple just announced new phones at its annual September event, including the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 14 starts at $799 and comes in 5 colors.

The colors are different from those available on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple just introduced the newest iPhone, the iPhone 14 on September 7.

Apple

The new iPhone 14 comes in five colors, one less option than last year's model.

Reuters

The first option is blue.

Apple

It's a very light, understated tone compared to other blue iPhones Apple has sold in the past.

Apple

Next up is purple.

Apple

This shade is also quite light, and Apple seems to be embracing pastels this year. It's an even lighter option than the lilac iPhone 11.

Apple

Midnight is the darkest color available.

Apple

Though the name changes, there's virtually always a black version available as the basic, default option.

Apple

The white option is called starlight.

Apple

It's almost a pearl-like color, not quite pure white.

Apple

As usual, red is the boldest and brightest iPhone color available.

Apple

As part of Apple's partnership with Product (RED), part of the proceeds from this phone global efforts fighting COVID-19.

Apple

The iPhone 14 is the lowest-priced model of the phones announced at the September 2022 event, starting at $799.

Reuters

Customers can pre-order beginning on September 9.

Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It will be available on September 16.

Photo by Brittany Hosea-Small / AFP

Read the original article on Business Insider