U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,976.50
    -3.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,557.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,251.50
    -11.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,827.00
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.38
    +0.44 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.80
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    18.36
    +0.10 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9998
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    -0.0750 (-2.25%)
     

  • Vix

    24.64
    -2.27 (-8.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1517
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2400
    +0.5020 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,372.53
    +540.86 (+2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.45
    +22.74 (+5.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.83
    -62.61 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.25
    +351.95 (+1.28%)
     

Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro hands-on: New cameras and safety first

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·4 min read

Apple (AAPL) is bringing big changes with its new iPhone 14 lineup. Unveiled at Apple’s Cupertino, California, headquarters on Sept. 7, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro get improved cameras, the ability to connect to satellite communications during emergencies, car crash detection, and a new look for the Pros.

I got to spend some time with the new iPhones to check out these features. While the iPhone 14 will feel familiar to most iPhone 13 and even iPhone 12 users, the iPhone 14 Pro offers some helpful changes that certainly make a compelling case for an upgrade — particularly the Dynamic Island that replaces the notch on the iPhone 14 Pros.

Unlike prior years, where Apple released a base version of the iPhone and a mini version to go along with it, the iPhone 14 gets a base 6.1-inch version starting at $799 and a larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus model starting at $899.

On the Pro side, there’s the iPhone 14 Pro, which gets a 6.1-inch screen and starts at $999 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which gets a 6.7-inch screen and starts at $1,099.

The iPhone 14 Pro packs a punch

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max stole the show with updated displays and powerful cameras, and with a new feature that Apple calls Dynamic Island.

That’s a place for Apple to hide the TrueDepth camera and Face ID sensors. During my hands-on, Apple showed me how you can open the Apple Music app and then swipe it up to the Dynamic Island where you can see what’s playing. You can then long-press the Dynamic Island and open playback controls.

Apple says Dynamic Island will also provide you with updates from apps running in the background like ride-sharing services or sports scores, though I wasn’t able to see those firsthand. Still, it’s a promising feature that I can imagine app developers will provide plenty of use for.

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro gets a new display with a 'Dynamic Island' that displays app updates. (Image: Howley)
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro gets a new display with a 'Dynamic Island' that displays app updates. (Image: Howley)

In addition to Dynamic Island, Apple added a new always-on display to the Pro models. When active, the always-on display provides you with basic information from widgets and can offer app notifications without forcing you to unlock the screen. To keep the feature from eating into your phone’s battery life, Apple says always-on display lowers both the brightness and the refresh rate to the point where any battery depletion should be negligible.

Then there are the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max’s cameras. Apple has outfitted the Pros with new 48-megapixel sensors for the main cameras. The company is also marketing its new Photonic Engine, which it says boosts low-light performance for the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max across the board.

As for safety, there’s the new Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite features. Apple says Crash Detection will notify your emergency contacts, as well as emergency services, if it detects a crash. Satellite connectivity will give users the ability to send short messages to the authorities when they’re out of a cellular service area and need help.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus get new cameras, but are otherwise familiar

Hold the iPhone 14 in your hand, and it’s hard to tell if it’s the latest model or last year’s. That’s not a slight — both phones look great — but if you’re the type who likes to show off your newest gadget, you’re out of luck. I got to test out the new cameras on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and they looked as good as you’d expect out of an iPhone: top notch.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus get improved cameras both around the back and up front. (Image: Howley)
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus get improved cameras both around the back and up front. (Image: Howley)

Unfortunately, because I was limited on time, I didn’t have time to compare them to the iPhone 13 Pro’s camera. Instead, Apple loaded each phone with photos taken with the iPhone 14.

Like the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus get Apple’s Photonic engine, which the company says improves low-light photo capabilities 2x on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus’s ultra-wide camera and TrueDepth front camera and 2.5x on the main camera.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus get Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite, too.

It’s too early to tell whether every new feature is truly worth the money. I’ll still need to spend time with them to try out all of the phones’ capabilities and make a call then.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance's Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Click here for the latest technology business news, reviews, and useful articles on tech and gadgets

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Series 8 hands-on: Smarter watches

    Apple has debuted its latest Apple Watches: the Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 8, and all-new Apple Watch Ultra.

  • What to expect at Apple's iPhone 14 launch event

    Get ready for some major upgrades to the iPhone and Apple Watch lineup at Apple's "Far Out" event.

  • Apple’s satellite plans just sent this stock on a wild ride

    Shares of satellite company Globalstar Inc. spiked higher Wednesday after Apple Inc. announced a partnership with the satellite company to provide emergency services. Rumors of Globalstar Inc.’s (GSAT) support for an Apple Inc. (AAPL) iPhone satellite service have swirled for more than a year, and some investors expected the announcement at last year’s iPhone unveiling. Apple confirmed the launch of the text-based service on Wednesday during an event at the tech giant’s headquarters, with Apple executive Ashley Williams explaining that antennas on the new iPhone 14 Pro can connect to satellites’ unique frequencies.

  • Apple shows off health and safety features in new devices

    Tech editor Dan Howley reports live from Apple's annual showcase event that debuted the new Apple devices and their health and safety focused features.

  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max hands-on: Introducing "Dynamic Island"

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max hands-on: Introducing "Dynamic Island"

  • CORRECTED-UPDATE 6-Apple unveils iPhone 14 with emergency satellite messaging, Ultra Watch

    Apple Inc introduced new iPhone 14 models capable of using satellites to send emergency messages and an adventure-focused Ultra Watch for sports like diving and triathlons. The sports and outdoor-focused products will test whether Apple's relatively affluent customer base will keep spending in the face of rising inflation. Prices of the high-end iPhone 14s are the same as last year's iPhone 13 models.

  • Apple's iPhone 14: Why some people shouldn't bother to upgrade now

    Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are here, but not everyone needs to upgrade

  • Apple unveils several new products

    Apple launched a new line of iPhones on Wednesday at its annual September event and debuted upgraded versions of other products including Apple Watches and AirPods. Burton Kelso, a chief technology expert for Integral, joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano to break down all the new technology that will soon be available to consumers.

  • Apple debuts iPhone 14 for $799 and iPhone 14 Pro starting at $999

    Apple on Wednesday debuted its new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineup complete with Max versions of both devices.

  • Yahoo Finance Presents: Chip Brewer, Topgolf Callaway Brands CEO

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi sits down with Topgolf Callaway Brands CEO, Chip Brewer, at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference in New York City, as they discuss the company’s name change, Topgolf, hybrid work, and the golf business.

  • Inside Tesla's drive to keep Musk's battery promise

    The good news is that by using bigger cells and a new process to dry-coat electrodes, Tesla could halve the cost of a Model Y battery, saving more than 8% of the car's U.S. starting price, battery experts with ties to the company said. The bad news is that it's only halfway there, according to 12 experts close to Tesla or familiar with its new technology. That's because the dry-coating technique used to produce the bigger cells in Tesla's 4680 battery is so new and unproven the company is having trouble scaling up manufacturing to the point where the big cost savings kick in, the experts told Reuters.

  • Tori Spelling Opens Up About Parenting Dynamic Between Her and Dean McDermott

    Tori Spelling says her parenting style differs from husband Dean McDermott’s — and that works just fine for them.

  • Apple Watch Ultra hands-on: Built for the great outdoors

    Apple Watch Ultra hands-on: Built for the great outdoors

  • The iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 can detect when you're in a car crash

    The new Apple Watch Series 8 features an improved gyroscope and accelerometer that can detect if you're in a car crash. Google has offered car crash detection for some time on certain Pixel smartphone models, and the newly announced iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro have it. Car crash detection on the Series 8 -- which was rumored late last year -- is enabled by a new three-axis gyroscope and "high g-force" accelerometer that samples data four times faster than the previous generation (and up to 256 Gs of force).

  • iPhone 14: Apple launches new low-end model – and makes it big

    Apple has launched the new iPhone 14 – and made it big. It will no longer be available in the smaller, Mini size, and Apple will offer an “iPhone 14 Plus” instead. The phone starts at $799 – the same price as the existing iPhone 13 – and the larger one is $899.

  • iOS 16 will be available on September 12th

    Apple announced Wednesday that iOS 16 will be available as a free download beginning September 12th,

  • iPhone 14, Plus, Pro, Pro Max: Everything You Need to Know

    We're breaking down everything you need to know about the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

  • Apple debuts $799 Apple Watch Ultra to take on Garmin

    Apple (AAPL) debuted its new Apple Watch Ultra at its Far Out event on Sept. 7. Available beginning on Sept. 23, the Apple Watch Pro starts at $799.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Apple 5 Years Ago, What Would It Be Worth Now?

    With Apple set to release a new generation of sleek products - including the iPhone 14, new smartwatches and updated AirPods - investors are excited about the pop the AAPL stock might see amid the fanfare. A perennial tech juggernaut … Continue reading → The post If You Invested $1,000 in Apple 5 Years Ago, What Would It Be Worth Now? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Samsung flips off the iPhone 14: ‘Let us know when it folds’

    After the Apple Event revealed new iPhones and AirPods, rival smartphone maker Samsung went viral with a snarky tweet