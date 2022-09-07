With iPhone 14 Pro, your screen can always be on

You know what sucks? Having to turn your phone's screen on just to check whether you have notifications or to check the time. With the new Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iOS 16, Apple introduces its 'always on' display.

By dropping the refresh rate of the screen to once per second, and a super-low-power mode, it means the screen can show you the most important info at your fingertips at all times without dramatically losing your battery life.

In fact, it could be argued, that because you're not turning on your screen every 12 seconds, you will end up having more battery life with an always-on screen. Very clever, and we are looking forward to seeing this out in the wild!