iPhone 16 Pro to get 120 mm camera says Kuo, again

iPhone 15 Pro Max

A supply chain report says the smaller iPhone 16 Pro will have Apple's tetraprism 120 mm camera, driving demand for the technology in 2024.



The iPhone 15 Pro Max may have only released in September, but there are already plenty of rumors about the iPhone 16 Pro inheriting its tetraprism camera. The 120 mm focal length is currently exclusive to Apple's biggest pro model, but that is expected to change in 2024.



Suppy chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared a short report about tetraprism supplier Largan and Apple's orders for 2024. Apple is expected to include the new camera in its smaller pro models in 2024, which would lead to a 160% year-over-year growth in iPhones with the technology.



Kuo's earlier report suggested iPhones using tetraprism would increase by only 110%, but that was due to lower yield rates from Largan. Apple has worked with Largan to increase the yield from 40% in 3Q23 to 70% or more in 4Q23.



That change has made the component more profitable to assemble. Largan also supplies periscope lenses to Huawei, which will also increase its use of the component in 2024.



Kuo's report is sourced from supply chain orders. His history of accuracy and supply chain reporting make this report more likely.



Apple will reveal the iPhone 16 Pro in September 2024. Rumors suggest it will have larger displays, new camera systems, and Wi-Fi 7.