Leak suggests the next iPhone will have an always-on display

The next iPhone will be able to record video in Portrait Mode and shoot in ProRes, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Reporter Mark Gurman claims that the next model, which nobody is expecting to be called the iPhone 13 for obvious reasons, will also offer better filters for improving images after shooting.

Gurman’s sources also suggest that this phone will be more of an evolution compared to the revolution that was the iPhone 12. The design language, display sizes and model line up are likely to stay the same, with only the chip (A15) and screen technology changing. Gurman said that there will be a smaller notch for the FaceID cameras, and that the display will have a faster refresh rate.

Some of this lines up with a leak from February, when leaker Max Weinbach claimed that the new handset would get a low-power, 120Hz LTPO always-on display. As did analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and Weinbach added that the handset would be able to shoot live video in Portrait Mode, too. The fact that many of these leaks more or less corroborate each other gives weight to what we can expect to see in the next month or so.