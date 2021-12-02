U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,577.10
    +64.06 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,639.79
    +617.75 (+1.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,381.32
    +127.27 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,206.33
    +58.91 (+2.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.43
    +1.86 (+2.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.80
    -15.50 (-0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1303
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4480
    +0.0140 (+0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3304
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.1550
    +0.3750 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,800.41
    -355.57 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,450.10
    +11.22 (+0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,129.21
    -39.47 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,753.37
    -182.25 (-0.65%)
     

iPhone or Android device acting strange? Here's how to perform a restart on your smartphone

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·2 min read
The line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
The line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

Any time your smartphone goes awry, the quickest fix is typically turning it off, then back on again.

But there are times you may need to go a step further. Maybe apps keep shutting down every time you try to open one, or your smartphone is moving much slower than normal.

This is a good time to consider a "force restart" or "hard reset." It goes a step further than just powering down your phone, pushing a full reset of your iPhone or Samsung Galaxy phone to clear any potential headaches or glitches.

Keep in mind this isn't the type of reset that will erase everything on your smartphone. It basically fully powers off your phone and restarts it, so all your apps, contacts and other important information remains intact.

Here are the steps you take to force a restart on your device.

►Social media: Did Facebook ignore warnings that Instagram is unhealthy for kids?

►Spotify finally adds lyrics: Here's how to find them.

How to restart your iPhone

The process to force restart an iPhone depends on the model. If you own an iPhone 8 or later, users will tap the volume up button, then volume down, then press and hold the side button on the right until you see the Apple logo pop up. This might take a few seconds, so don't panic if it doesn't happen immediately. This process also works on the second generation iPhone SE.

On the iPhone 7, hold down the volume down button and the side button at the same time until the Apple logo appears.

If you are still holding on to an iPhone 6 or first generation SE, hold down the home button and sleep/wake button until the Apple logo appears.

How to restart Samsung Galaxy phone

If you own a Galaxy smartphone, press and hold both the volume down and power button for 7 to 10 seconds to force the phone to reboot. If your device doesn't have a dedicated power button, hold down the side and volume down buttons for 7 to 10 seconds.

Samsung phones also have the bonus option of allowing you to reboot them in safe mode, which allows owners to disable most third-party apps and inspect why your phone isn't responding properly.

MORE TIPS FOR YOUR PHONE:

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to do a smartphone restart: Force restart your iPhone or Android

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft Windows starts telling users off if they try to download Google’s Chrome browser

    Microsoft has started telling off Windows users if they try and download the rival Chrome browser. If users navigate to the page to download Chrome on their Windows computer, they will see an array of pop-ups that gently chide them for trying to download Google’s alternative. Instead, they are encouraged to use Microsoft’s built-in Edge browser.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Micron Technology (MU)?

    Hazelton Capital Partners, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter. The portfolio declined by 7.8% at the end of the third quarter and has returned 7.0% year-to-date. By comparison, the S&P 500 returned 0.6% during the same quarter and 15.9% year-to-date. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings […]

  • Apple warns suppliers of weak demand for iPhone 13 lineup - Bloomberg

    The company had cut production of iPhone 13 by as many as 10 million units, down from a target of 90 million, due to a global chip shortage, but now it has informed vendors even those numbers look unlikely, the report said. Apple's shares fell over 3%, dragging down those of iPhone component and semiconductor suppliers Qualcomm, Skyworks, Europe's ASML and Infineon. Apple and its suppliers did not respond to Reuters requests for comments.

  • What iPhone Troubles? Apple May Look To Augmented Reality In 2022

    Despite its current iPhone troubles, will 2022 be the year that Apple announces augmented reality glasses or even an electric car?

  • Apple Tells Suppliers iPhone Demand Has Slowed as Holidays Near

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., suffering from a global supply crunch, is now confronting a different problem: slowing demand. Most Read from BloombergReliving the New York Subway Map Debate‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransAutomating the War on Noise PollutionThe company has told its component suppliers that demand for the iPhone 13 lineup has weakened, people

  • 3 Top Stocks to Invest in the Metaverse

    These companies are connecting all the hardware and software dots to enable the future of social interaction.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – December 2nd, 2021

    Following a mixed day for the majors on Wednesday, a move through the day’s pivot levels would be needed to avoid a day in the red…

  • Microsoft Unveils Cheap Version of Teams, Taking Dead Aim at Zoom

    Teams Essentials is the first version of the software offered as a stand-alone service separate from Microsoft's Office 365 software suite.

  • Nio Returns to Growth With Its Best-Ever Month for Sales

    Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) said that it delivered 10,878 vehicles in November, its highest-ever monthly total and more than double its year-ago result. It's a result that shows that Nio is -- for now, at least -- back on its growth path after several months of up-and-down results, and well-positioned for further growth in 2022. Nio announced the results in a short statement released early on Wednesday.

  • What Does Bitcoin Mean for PayPal Stock?

    It's estimated that up to 200 million consumers worldwide have transacted with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in some way. As Bitcoin and other digital coins become more popular alternatives to holding cash, it's imperative for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) to offer its more than 400 million active customers a means for transacting with Bitcoin, especially if it wants to keep up with the competition. Through the first half of 2021, Square's (NYSE: SQ) Cash App was downloaded at almost twice the rate of PayPal's Venmo.

  • Apple Falls on iPhone Demand Report, Weighing on Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. shares dropped after the iPhone maker was said to tell suppliers that demand for its flagship product has slowed, taking the shine off their recent record high.Most Read from BloombergReliving the New York Subway Map Debate‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s CroniesAutomating the War on Noise Pollution‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransThe stock fell as much as 4.2% to $157

  • Qualcomm chip aims to create new category of handheld gaming devices

    Qualcomm Inc on Wednesday released a new chip designed for gaming-specific handheld devices offering 5G connectivity, a potential new mobile platform for video gamers offering more flexibility to play streaming games on the go. The San Diego-based firm said it has partnered with gaming hardware company Razer Inc to create an initial test device for game makers. Qualcomm is the world's biggest supplier of chips for smartphones, which have become a key platform for video games, which in turn are one of the biggest revenue generators in mobile app stores.

  • Metaverse won't be turning point in cryptocurrency adoption, investor Chesnais says

    The growth of online virtual worlds will help advance the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies for payment transactions but it won't be a game-changer, according to Frédéric Chesnais, chief executive of French fintech company Crypto Blockchain Industries. In blockchain-based 3D virtual worlds, often referred to as metaverses, users can purchase and trade virtual assets and services using cryptocurrencies. "I think it will be important but I don't think this is the key turning point," Chesnais, who was until earlier this year the CEO of videogame company Atari told a Reuters NEXT panel on Thursday.

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in December

    If you think the stock market has been on fire since the coronavirus crash bottomed out in March 2020, you should take a closer look at cryptocurrencies. The 14,883 digital currencies listed by CoinMarketCap.com have skyrocketed in aggregate value over the past 20 months from $141 billion to $2.58 trillion. While there are a small handful of cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects that look intriguing from a real-world perspective, the reality is that most of the crypto space is filled with hyped projects that won't lead to meaningful adoption.

  • 7 best cloud storage platforms that make backing up your data a doddle

    We’ve found the solutions that will give you peace of mind when it comes to precious data

  • 2021 was the year of the metaverse, but it will be years before it's a reality

    The metaverse might be coming, but it'll take years before it reaches its potential.

  • Shiba Inu Coin – Daily Tech Analysis – December 1st, 2021

    Following 2 solid daily gains, a move through to $0.000055 levels would support a run at $0.000060 levels.

  • Apple is still planning to release the iPhone SE 3 in early 2022

    For eleven years running, Apple has announced a brand new series of iPhone models every fall. The iPhone 4S debuted in October 2011, and Apple has since stuck with a fall launch for its flagship device. But there is a notable exception. In 2016, Apple revealed the iPhone SE. It was the first time since … The post Apple is still planning to release the iPhone SE 3 in early 2022 appeared first on BGR.

  • FTC sues to block NVIDIA's purchase of ARM

    The FTC has sued to block NVIDIA's acquisition of ARM over concerns the deal could squash competition.

  • Shiba Inu Coin – Daily Tech Analysis – December 2nd, 2021

    Following Wednesday’s pullback, failure to move back through to $0.000045 levels would deliver another heavy loss…