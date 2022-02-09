U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

The iPhone as the new cash register? Talking Tech podcast

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

More: Daily news, true crime, and more USA TODAY podcasts

Hey there listeners. It's Brett Molina. Welcome back to Talking Tech. We've all seen contactless payments in some form, wherever we are. We go to the grocery store. Maybe we go to some smaller market. We go to a restaurant. Wherever you are we have seen this. You can pop out your credit card or your debit card. You have those kind of three weight curvy lines that signify that you can kind of tap to pay, or you have Apple Pay or Samsung Pay or whatever payment app you have on your phone. And you just tap a terminal and you pay for what you need to.

Soon some merchants will support another way to pay which is, instead of a terminal, you tap an iPhone. On Tuesday, Apple announced a new Tap to Pay feature that's coming soon to iPhones where merchants can accept payments. And the way this works is instead of needing equipment to support this Tap to Pay feature, the iPhone becomes the terminal. I write about this in a story that you can read on tech.usatoday.com. The way it's going to work is merchants that use Tap to Pay are going to have an app specific to their iPhone. And then when a customer checks out, they can either hold their phone, Apple watch, or their creditor debit card to the other iPhone to pay. So it's really like a phone-to-phone type contact.

It's really cool. It's going to support other third party apps as well. So there's a lot of different options here. It's going to roll out in Apple stores later this year. They're going to work with all the payment networks like Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express. Again, it's another really interesting, cool way to pay for stuff.

So imagine you are at an outdoor market. I've seen this a lot at outdoor markets or places where it's primarily outdoors. And a lot of times they'll use maybe Square or another company's app where you pay on the phone, right? They have a little swiper that's attached to the phone. You can just swipe on the little card reader and then you pay that way. This sounds way more interesting where it's literally just you're ready to pay? They hold their phone out. You put your phone on top or you put your card on top and you paid and you're done.

It sounds super useful. It sounds super helpful. And it's part of a much larger trend that we're seeing of companies really pushing their way into contactless payment. Obviously we've seen Samsung and Google with their own digital wallets and their own payment services that they offer where you can pay with an app. And then of course, there's Amazon. They have a whole group of stores that is devoted to this cashierless tech and you never have to go to a cashier. Everything is just you pay with an app and you're ready to go.

Most recently, we saw Amazon unveil these new Go stores that are going to be focused in the suburbs. So again, you go to the store, there's no cashier present, and you go get your stuff and you're out the door. And especially now with the pandemic and everything going on there, it really feels like this way to pay has really taken off. And I think we're going to see a lot more of this, but again, this Tap to Pay option sounds like a really convenient, interesting way to pay, makes it a lot simpler. And I'm really curious how quickly we start seeing more of this in the different businesses we frequent.

You can read more about this in my story on tech.usatoday.com Listeners let's hear from you. You have any comments, questions, show ideas, any tech problems you want to try to address. You can find me on Twitter @Brettmolina23. Please don't forget to subscribe and rate us or leave a review on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Stitcher, anywhere you get your podcasts. Don't forget we have a newsletter too. Subscribe to Talking Tech. It's available every Thursday, go to newsletters.usatoday.com. You've been listening to Talking Tech. We'll be back tomorrow with another quick hit from the world of tech.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The iPhone as the new cash register? Talking Tech podcast

