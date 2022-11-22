U.S. markets close in 4 hours 14 minutes

iPhone Delays Weigh on Apple Ahead of Holiday Season

3
Subrat Patnaik
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Wait times for Apple Inc.’s most expensive smartphones are rising to what analysts say are record levels as the holiday shopping season kicks off, threatening to curb sales at the company’s busiest time of year and derail a rally in the stock.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Customers in the US who placed an order Tuesday would get an iPhone 14 Pro delivered in New York on Dec. 30, after Christmas, according to Apple’s website. The wait was about 34 days as of last week, near the highest ever, according to UBS Group AG.

The delays, resulting from Covid lockdowns around a Chinese plant run by a contract manufacturer of iPhones, could cause analysts to trim their earnings estimates for this quarter, which accounts for 35% to 40% of iPhone unit sales. That in turn could further pressure Apple’s stock price, which has been a relative haven in this year’s tech meltdown.

“This could cause some further headwinds for Apple,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. Consumers’ finances are stretched because of rising food and energy prices, which “will almost certainly cause the consumer to pull in their horns after the holidays. If that is the case, it’s going to be tough for Apple to make up any lost holiday sales next year.”

An Apple spokesman said he didn’t have any immediate comment on the wait times.

If wait times don’t improve over the coming weeks, unit sales could miss estimates, resulting in iPhone revenue coming in flat year-over-year instead of rising by about 2% as expected by analysts, according to UBS’s David Vogt.

Jefferies analyst Kyle McNealy assumes about three weeks of disruptions and estimates that each week of lockdown will cut $1 billion from revenue and 1 cent from earnings per share. Evercore ISI’s Amit Daryanani estimates that this could push out about $3 billion of iPhone revenue into the March quarter.

For bulls, that might be the best-case outcome. “We don’t believe those will be necessarily lost orders,” said Mark Stoeckle, Adams Funds’ chief executive officer. “We think they’ll be delayed orders.”

The disruptions forced Apple to provide a rare update only 10 days after the Cupertino, California-based company reported its fiscal fourth quarter earnings at the end of October. It said shipments of the new premium iPhones will be lower than expected because of the lockdowns.

The timing couldn’t have been worse for Apple.

The stock has jumped 9.7% since a Nov. 10 report showed US consumer inflation was cooling a bit. That triggered a rally across tech stocks as investors took the view that the Federal Reserve might be able to soon slow its pace of interest rate increases. Apple, which had already impressed Wall Street with its earnings, added $191 billion to its market value in a single session, the most ever by a US company.

“Apple relative to the other names still offers safety,” said Lewis Grant, senior portfolio manager at Federated Hermes Ltd. Grant said he takes solace in the fact that Apple isn’t entirely reliant on hardware, since the company can tap into a stream of recurring revenue from subscriptions to services such as Apple Music and Apple Arcade for video games.

Analysts have cut their average Apple revenue estimate for this quarter by 1.7% over the past three months, compared to reductions of 2.6% to 6.5% at peers like Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.

While the iPhone remains the cash cow for the company, the company has been trying to expand sales elsewhere. To spur Mac sales, Apple launched a rare promotional deal for small businesses that buy computers in bulk, an effort to cope with a slowdown during the holiday quarter.

“As long as the issues are supply related, it’s OK, it’s manageable,” said Alec Young, chief investment strategist at MAPsignals. “If there’s any hint of weakening demand, I think the stock price would be much more vulnerable. The market tends to be forward looking. So it’s much more sensitive to demand destruction given all the concerns about a recession.”

Tech Chart of the Day

The rapid selloff in Tesla Inc. shares has left most price targets from ever-bullish Wall Street analysts seemingly obsolete. The yawning gap means Tesla shares need to rally a whopping 80% to hit the median analyst target price -- the second widest in the Nasdaq 100 Index, just behind Baidu Inc. Shares of Elon Musk-led Tesla have slumped 52% this year to close Monday at $167.87, while analysts have a median 12-month target price of $302. The stock rose 1.3% at 10:25 a.m. in New York Tuesday, set to snap a four-day streak of declines if the gains hold.

Top Tech Stories

  • Zoom Video Communications Inc. declined in premarket trading after reporting its slowest quarterly sales growth on record and slightly reducing its full-year revenue forecast.

  • Dell Technologies Inc. projected revenue in the current quarter that fell short of analysts’ estimates, saying economic uncertainty has begun to affect information technology customers.

  • JD.com Inc. is slashing salaries for about 2,000 managers by 10% to 20% and diverting some of those savings toward a $1.4 billion employee benefits fund, aligning China’s No. 2 online retailer with Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” campaign to share the wealth.

  • Bob Iger, Walt Disney Co.’s returning chief executive officer, took his first steps toward reorganizing the entertainment giant, asking his deputies to rethink the corporate structure and announcing the departure of a top manager.

  • Elon Musk laid off more Twitter Inc. workers from the sales side of the social network’s business beginning late on Sunday, further trimming a staff that had already been decimated by cuts and resignations.

  • Kuaishou Technology’s revenue beat estimates, holding its own against a slowing Chinese economy and competition from TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd.

  • The rout in Tesla shares is accelerating as a recall and signs of China’s return to Covid Zero curbs adds to a litany of investor concerns, with Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk focused on turning around Twitter.

    • Tesla is changing its marketing approach in China as fierce competition from domestic rivals and uneven demand puts its growth plans in the world’s biggest electric-car market at risk.

--With assistance from Kit Rees and Thyagaraju Adinarayan.

(Updates stock move in 16th paragraph. A previous version of this story corrected the title in the 15th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

