U.S. markets open in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,920.50
    +5.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,791.00
    +19.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,135.75
    +22.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,804.30
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.91
    +2.14 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.80
    +11.10 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    +0.15 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0700
    +0.0051 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.76
    -0.70 (-3.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2164
    +0.0071 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0960
    +0.0660 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,219.57
    +271.48 (+1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.90
    +14.34 (+3.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,718.60
    +19.11 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

IPhone Exports from India Double to Surpass $2.5 Billion

Sankalp Phartiyal
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. exported more than $2.5 billion of iPhones from India from April to December, nearly twice the previous fiscal year’s total, underscoring how the US tech giant is accelerating a shift from China with geopolitical tensions on the rise.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Foxconn Technology Group and Wistron Corp. have each shipped more than $1 billion of Apple’s marquee devices abroad in the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 2023, people familiar with the matter said. Pegatron Corp., another major contract manufacturer for Apple, is on track to move about $500 million of the gadgets overseas by the end of January, the people said, asking not to be identified revealing private information.

Apple’s rapidly growing export numbers illustrate how it is ramping up operations outside of China, where chaos at Foxconn’s main plant in Zhengzhou exposed vulnerabilities in the Cupertino-headquartered company’s supply chain and forced it to trim output estimates. That compounded a broader problem with evaporating demand for electronics as consumers weigh the risks of a global recession.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, began assembling its latest iPhone models in India only last year, a significant break from its practice of reserving much of that for giant Chinese factories run by its main Taiwanese assemblers including Foxconn.

While India makes up just a fraction of iPhone output, rising exports bode well for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to make the country an alternative to China as factory to the world.

China’s Covid Zero policies and an episode of violence at the Zhengzhou plant — nicknamed iPhone City as the world’s biggest production center for the device — laid bare the dangers of relying on the country. While Beijing has since dropped that approach to containing the virus, Apple and other global names are exploring alternative locations more than ever before.

India’s vast workforce, Modi’s support and a thriving local market make it a prime candidate to take on more electronics manufacturing. Foxconn, Apple’s largest supplier, began building facilities in the country more than five years ago in anticipation of a need to extend its geographic range.

One recent selling point is a raft of new government incentives, a cornerstone of Modi’s drive to make India an electronics manufacturing hub. Foxconn has won 3.6 billion rupees ($44 million) of benefits in the first year of the so-called production-linked incentives scheme, while Wistron’s claims are currently being processed, the people said.

Representatives for Apple, Foxconn and Wistron didn’t respond to emails seeking comment. A Pegatron spokesperson declined to comment.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

India’s cost savings and market potential are among the benefits it offers to Apple’s iPhone supply chain. Its ample labor supply and low wages — at least 50% lower than in China — can be a strong draw for EMS players such as Hon Hai and Pegatron, given their thin margins and labor-intensiveness. India’s Production-Linked Incentives (PLI) offer subsidies equivalent to 4%-6% of production costs for five years once certain performance criteria are met.

- Steven Tseng, analyst

Click here for the research.

Apple’s contract manufacturers currently make iPhones at plants in southern India. But production in the country is just beginning. About 3 million of the devices were made in India in 2021, compared with 230 million in China, according to Bloomberg Intelligence estimates.

Foxconn began making the iPhone 14 in India a few months ago — sooner than anticipated — after a surprisingly smooth production rollout that slashed the lag between Chinese and Indian output from months to mere weeks. Apple’s three Taiwanese partners currently assemble iPhones 11 to 14 in India.

But moving out of China, where Apple has built a deep supply chain for close to two decades, isn’t easy. A Bloomberg Intelligence analysis estimated it would take about eight years to move just 10% of Apple’s production capacity out of China, where roughly 98% of the company’s iPhones are being made.

India tracks production and exports of all smartphone makers who enjoy financial incentives as part of Modi’s push.

Beyond smartphones, the country is drawing up plans to boost financial incentives for tablet and laptop makers, hoping to woo Apple to make everything from earphones to MacBooks locally as well as attract other brands. The iPhone maker is also expected to open its first retail store in India in 2023, after meeting certain criteria imposed on foreign retailers.

--With assistance from Debby Wu.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Top Stocks in Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Berkshire owns New England Asset Management (NEAM), a financial institution with $5.9 billion in invested assets, but none of those securities will appear in Berkshire's 13F filings. Instead, NEAM files its own Form 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To be perfectly clear, Buffett does not control NEAM's invested assets, at least not directly, but he does run the company that ultimately owns those assets.

  • Costco Memberships Are Going Up in 2023

    If there's ever been a good time to join Costco, it's now. There's no set date on when the wholesale giant is expected to raise the prices of its memberships, but Costco's chief financial officer,...

  • 3 Apple Stock Predictions for 2023

    Even the Magic 8 Ball couldn't have predicted the events of 2022. Let's see if this year will be any different.

  • A big CES 2023 trend: All battery power, everywhere, all the time

    As we were roaming the halls of CES in Las Vegas, one product category stood out across the board: There's a lot of focus on portable (and less portable) power storage. The smallest portable power stations usually come with a few 110V sockets and some USB sockets with maybe a 12V car cigarette lighter port for small peripherals. From there, it can get pretty advanced: solid-state batteries, 240V power, wireless charging ports, the ability to plug in additional batteries and the option to be powered from a number of power sources, including mains power, solar, car chargers and even the high-end rapid chargers designed for electric vehicles.

  • Russian cyberattacks on Ukraine halved with help from Amazon and Microsoft

    Frontline support from Silicon Valley giants has helped halve the number of Russian cyber attacks on Ukraine, new figures show.

  • This New Ultra-Short-Throw 4K Laser Projector Has a Pop-Up Screen That Disappears When You’re Not Watching

    The screen can rise up and disappear in a matter of seconds.

  • Taxpayer-backed satellite champion shuts Alaska site amid battle with Elon Musk

    The British satellite champion OneWeb has shut down one of its first test sites in Alaska amid a struggle to compete with Elon Musk's company SpaceX.

  • How to unlock an Apple device when its owner dies

    Unlocking an Apple device without the owner's password is quite a task and can initially be done if the owner of the device has backed up data on iCloud.

  • 5 Secrets BJ's Wholesale Club Doesn't Want You to Know

    Whether you shop at Costco, Sam's Club, or BJ's Wholesale Club, you'll know that each warehouse store has its devout shoppers. If you're on team BJ's (or if you want to see how it stacks up against your fave!), you'll want to keep reading to hear retail experts spill their biggest shopping secrets. From how to save even more to the hidden benefits of your membership, these tips might change your next visit to the big-box store.READ THIS NEXT: 6 Secrets Sam's Club Doesn't Want You To Know. 1 Reme

  • Apple reportedly cancels development of fourth-generation iPhone SE

    According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple recently told suppliers it would not release a fourth-generation iPhone SE model in 2024.

  • China, a Pioneer in Regulating Algorithms, Turns Its Focus to Deepfakes

    Beijing is among the first governments to regulate hyper-realistic, AI-generated media with new rules set to take effect Jan. 10.

  • 6 Surprising Facts About Retirement

    With the shift away from pensions, workers are becoming more responsible for their own retirement needs. Unfortunately, many are falling short.

  • Ford, SK Cancel Turkey Battery Joint Venture Plan, Daily Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation Co.’s battery unit canceled plans to build an electric-vehicle battery plant in Turkey amid rising global interest rates and weaker EV demand in Europe, the Korea Economic Daily reported. Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels From Rioters Who Stormed CongressUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeSouth A

  • Taiwan exports fall for 4th month in December, decline seen extending into Q1

    Taiwan's exports fell for a fourth straight month in December due to the worsening state of the global economy, as inflation and rising interest rates weighed on demand, and benefits from China's relaxation of its COVID controls had still to emerge. Exports dropped 12.1% by value last month from a year earlier to $35.75 billion, the lowest in 20 months, the Ministry of Finance said on Saturday. For December, the ministry said global demand was slowing gradually, due to inflationary pressures and interest rate rises in major economies, as well as disruptions to factory production in China amid a spike of COVID-19 cases after Beijing dismantled its zero-COVID regime.

  • Goldman Sachs to start cutting thousands of jobs midweek -sources

    The job cuts are expected to be just over 3,000, one of the sources said, but the final number is yet to be determined. The sources could not be named as the information was not yet public disclosure. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

  • Elon Musk says he can’t get fair trial in California in Tesla shareholder suit, wants Texas

    Elon Musk has urged a federal judge to shift a trial in a shareholder lawsuit out of San Francisco because he says negative local media coverage has biased potential jurors against him.

  • Efforts to keep workers from cashing out their 401(k)s gain steam

    New legislation paves the way for employer retirement plans to provide automatic portability services.

  • Benefits of a SIMPLE IRA

    If you're at a small company, you may be offered a SIMPLE IRA retirement plan. Contribution limits are lower, but vesting is instant, with other benefits.

  • Bed Bath Is Failing. Why It’s Not a Trend.

    For investors following the Bed Bath & Beyond  saga, news that the troubled home goods retailer is teetering on the edge of bankruptcy isn’t a surprise. Moreover, three of the 10 biggest retailers don’t have any debt coming due this year at all: The nearest maturity date for bonds from Costco Wholesale ( COST ), Dollar General ( DG ) and Target ( TGT ) aren’t until May, September, and July of 2024, respectively.

  • Stocks Extend Risk Rally on China; Dollar Weakens: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks extended a global rally in risk assets, driven by China’s reopening trade and expectations of slower rate hikes. The dollar weakened.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels From Rioters Who Stormed CongressUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeSouth Africa Has Its First Case of Most Transmissible Covid VariantEurope’s Stoxx 600 In