iPhone owners could soon be able to use Face ID while wearing a mask

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·1 min read

iPhone owners could soon be able to use Face ID while still wearing their masks.

Apple launched the first developer beta for iOS 15.4, which provides an opportunity to test upcoming features planned for the iPhone.

Among them is the ability to use Face ID while wearing a mask.

Currently, the only way to unlock iPhones with Face ID and a mask on involves owning an Apple Watch. The iPhone has an option to unlock the phone with Apple Watch. Once enabled, users wake their iPhone then glance at the screen to unlock it.

With the update in the developer beta, if you're wearing a mask, Face ID would work without the watch.

Other new features available in the developer beta include fresh emojis and the option to copy text from objects using the iPhone camera in the Notes or Reminders apps.

CRYPTOCURRENCY 101: Here are 10 cryptocurrency terms people use every day from blockchain to NFT

IPHONE RULES: Apple delivers earnings blowout despite supply shortage

Apple also released a new developer beta for macOS Monterey, which introduces the Universal Control feature, allowing Mac owners to seamlessly use a keyboard and mouse between Mac and iPad.

Apple did not say when the features will become available for all devices.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: iPhone update could allow owners to use Face ID while wearing a mask

  • Apple earnings: Analyst describes 'the scary thing' about the tech giant's strong quarter

    Citi Managing Director in Equity Research Jim Suva joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook for Apple after it reported record-breaking earnings.

  • U.S. FAA says Verizon, AT&T can turn on more towers for 5G deployment

    The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Friday it has agreed that Verizon Communications and AT&T can safely turn on more towers for C-Band 5G deployment. The FAA said it and the wireless carriers "have agreed on steps that will enable more aircraft to safely use key airports while also enabling more towers to deploy 5G service." The FAA said more precise data about the exact location of wireless transmitters allowed it "to determine that it is possible to safely and more precisely map the size and shape of the areas around airports where 5G signals are mitigated, shrinking the areas where wireless operators are deferring their antenna activations."

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    The world is abuzz about the metaverse, an evolving technology that could reshape life as we know it. It describes a network of immersive virtual worlds that blend elements of social media, gaming, entertainment, and commerce, effectively creating a brand new economy. In fact, a recent Bloomberg report called the metaverse the "next big technology platform," and it put the market opportunity at $800 billion by 2024.

  • Apple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment Terminals

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is planning a new service that will let small businesses accept payments directly on their iPhones without any extra hardware, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapBig Tech Leads Stock Gains

  • Apple finally adds ‘Universal Control’ feature to Mac and iPad software, months after it was announced

    Apple has finally rolled out “Universal Control”, a feature first unveiled in the summer. The tool allows Macs and iPads to communicate with each other so they can all be controlled by the same mice and keyboards. A Mac’s mouse can be used to scroll on a nearby iPad, for instance, or an iPad plugged into a keyboard can be used to type on a MacBook that it is close to.

  • Apple to turn iPhones into payment terminals, rival Square - Bloomberg

    The new feature turns the iPhone itself into a payment terminal and will let merchants accept fees with the tap of a credit card or another iPhone onto the back of their device, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Shares of Block fell 3.6% to $106.98 in early trading on Thursday.

  • 3 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The emergence of 3D virtual experiences is as big of an opportunity as the adoption of mobile devices.

  • 2 Software Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    It is a serial acquirer, typically buying small software companies as a way to enter new markets, using its large war chest to expand market share. Revit, Autodesk's top revenue-generating product at the moment, is a classic example of this. Autodesk acquired Revit in 2002 for $133 million.

  • Apple Posts Highest-Ever Quarterly Earnings in Sign It Tamed Supply Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. reported quarterly results that sailed past Wall Street estimates, marking a victory against a supply-chain crunch fueled by the pandemic and chip shortages.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapBig Tech Leads Stock Gains at End of Volatile

  • Apple Is the Greatest: Here's How to Trade It Now

    As AAPL reported stellar earnings, it boasted a new record installed base across every major product line as well as every geographical region.

  • Apple Stock Jumps after CEO Hints at Metaverse Investment

    Apple’s Tim Cook in an investor call hinted at making investments in the Metaverse space saying that such applications have potential.

  • 35 AGs, DoJ, Microsoft agree with Epic: They say Apple blunts competition

    The filings sided with Epic Games Inc., maker of the popular Fortnite game, that is appealing a ruling in its antitrust lawsuit against Apple AAPL that allows the iPhone maker to continue some restrictive policies.

  • After blowout earnings, beaten-down Apple shares are ripe for the picking, say analysts

    Analysts tally up the wins for Apple following blockbuster results. One piece of advice: pick up some beaten-down shares.

  • Google Pours $1 Billion in India’s Second-Largest Phone Operator

    (Bloomberg) -- Google will invest as much as $1 billion in India’s second-largest mobile phone operator, as firms race to offer inexpensive data and digital offerings in the only billion-people-plus market still open to foreign companies.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Mar

  • Viral TikTok shows the ‘secret button’ hidden in the back of iPhone that can be used for anything

    There is a hidden button located in the back of the iPhone, a viral TikTok has shown. While the option to use the button has been in the Apple handset for years, a new video has brought awareness of it to a whole new set of people. More than a million users have viewed just one video celebrating the new feature, which warns that people are using their iPhone wrong if they are not taking advantage of it.

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    This seems to be occurring right now in this market sell-off, with many fast-growing software, technology, and internet stocks down 50% while the market is only down around 10%. Two high-growth stocks in a sell-off that could go parabolic over the next decade are Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH) and Coupang (NYSE: CPNG). Latch is an electronic hardware and software provider for residential and commercial buildings.

  • Microsoft Is Now the Dominant Force in Gaming

    Digital distribution of games for PC, mobile, and console devices has made the hit games of the past less meaningful and the advent of subscription models from Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple has enabled a new generation of games with no upfront cost. When Microsoft announced its $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), it solidified the company's position atop gaming. Microsoft makes the leading Xbox console, has 25 million subscribers on Game Pass, would own 30 studios if the deal closes, and has one of the biggest cloud platforms in the world.

  • Apple avoids global microchip crunch with $124bn record sales

    Apple has shrugged off a global chip shortage to post record sales and profits as demand for its iPhones hit new highs.

  • Need some KN95s? These top-rated masks are on sale for just over $1 each at Amazon

    Your much-cooler wear-with-anything mask pack has arrived.

  • Intel Tumbles as Investments Weigh on Profit Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. shares fell on Thursday after the company gave a disappointing profit forecast, fueling concern that Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger’s costly turnaround plan will weigh heavily on the chipmaker’s financial performance. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapPost-Vaccine Menstruation Changes Are Smaller Than Natural OnesCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financ