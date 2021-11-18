U.S. markets open in 1 hour 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,697.75
    +11.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,899.00
    +32.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,395.50
    +84.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,375.00
    +0.80 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.17
    -0.19 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.80
    -3.40 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1352
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.90
    +0.53 (+3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3474
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2060
    +0.0660 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,178.60
    -1,203.58 (-1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,450.05
    -28.60 (-1.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,278.96
    -12.24 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,598.66
    -89.67 (-0.30%)
     
COMING UP:

New weekly jobless claims likely dropped to lowest level since March 2020

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Need an iPhone repair? Do it yourself! Talking Tech podcast

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

More: Daily news, true crime, and more USA TODAY podcasts

Hey there, listeners, it's Brett Molina, welcome back to Talking Tech. Let's say you have an issue with your iPhone, something's wrong with the screen, something's wrong with the camera, maybe you have an issue with the battery. Typically, you might take it to an Apple store or you might take it to a third-party service place that'll fix your iPhone. Starting to next year, you'll soon have another option for repairing your broken smartphone: fix it yourself.

On Wednesday, Apple introduced a new service called Self-Service Repair, it gives consumers access to the same parts, tools, and manuals to fix an iPhone that service providers that are authorized by Apple and independent repair shops would receive. The initial rollout of this repair service is going to start early next year, it'll be available starting out for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, but it's soon going to support Mac computers with the M1 chip. I wrote about this, you can read about it on tech.USAtoday.com. As I mentioned, the service will launch early next year in the U.S. and it'll expand to more countries throughout 2022.

An important caveat though, before you get excited about, "Oh, I get to fix my own iPhone. I can take care of it myself." Apple made it pretty clear in its statement that the program is meant for customers who have some level of experience repairing electronics, or really for customers who are confident that they can repair this themselves. Apple still says for the vast majority of customers, visiting a professional provider, whether that's an independent shop or a provider authorized by Apple or going to the Apple store itself, it's still the safest and most reliable way to get a repair.

Let's say you're one of those folks that feels comfortable enough to repair your own iPhone, this is how it's going to work. Before you even consider getting the stuff you need to fix your phone, Apple's going to make you go through the manual and read about: this is what the process is for fixing your phone, whether you need to replace your battery, whether you need to replace the screen, whatever it is. Once you've done that, you'll be taken to a special online store specific for repair and buy those parts and tools that you need. Then you'll get that at home and you'll take care of your phone.

Any used parts that you get as a result of this, so say you're replacing the new battery, you have the old battery, if you send that back to Apple and recycle it, they will credit you the cost that you paid toward buying the tools and the parts. This is a decision, obviously, that comes into effect as we've seen a stronger push between lawmakers and other agencies about giving consumers the right to repair their devices so they're not having to pay money for a new iPhone or a new device every couple years or so.

I think this is a really interesting idea. Apple says that they're going to focus this program on repairs for the screen, the battery, and the camera. They'll open it up to additional fixes later on in 2022. Myself, personally, my big question is: how many repair scenarios will we see where say someone gets their phone, they decide, "I'm going to replace the battery," they try to replace the battery, something else happens in the process that they maybe messed up, and then they can't figure it out, and then they have to maybe take it to an Apple store or a provider to fix it? It almost feels like the homeowner who wants to, say, fix their hot water heater and they break something and they make it worse and they have to pay even more money. It makes me wonder whether we get similar scenarios where someone tries to fix their phone, they spend the money on the parts, and then they end up having to spend even more because they make a mistake, they break something, and then they have to take it to Apple and then it's an even bigger fix than that. And I think that's why Apple really seemed to emphasize if you have experience repairing this stuff, it's here for you. But it'll be interesting to see how this all rolls out next year.

Listeners, let's hear from you. Do you have any comments, questions, or show ideas? Any tech problems you want us to try to address? You can find me on Twitter @BrettMolina23. Please don't forget to subscribe and rate us or leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, anywhere you get your podcasts. You've been listening to Talking Tech, we'll be back tomorrow with another quick hit for the world of tech.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Need an iPhone repair? Do it yourself! Talking Tech podcast

Recommended Stories

  • Boost Mobile's first plans on AT&T's network include a $100 yearly option

    Boost Mobile has revealed its first Carrier Crusher plans, which also happen to be its first under AT&T's network.

  • Why Apple Stock Is Climbing on Wednesday

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed higher on Wednesday by as much as 2.6%. The catalyst that sent the iPhone maker higher was an announcement that Apple is abandoning a longtime policy regarding repair parts. In a press release that dropped on Wednesday, Apple announced its Self Service Repair program, and said it will begin offering genuine Apple parts, tools, and manuals to consumers, letting them make repairs to their own iPhones.

  • Metaverse wearable devices ‘could be as big as phones,’ Qualcomm CEO says

    The metaverse is coming to your face. The CEO of Qualcomm, which makes chips that power Facebook's Oculus headset, says XR glasses could be as big as smartphones.

  • Apple to allow self repair for iPhones and Macs for first time

    Apple has announced a 'self-service repair' scheme to allow customers to fix their own apple products.

  • Roblox Isn't Just for Kids Anymore

    Given the company's third-quarter earnings report, the perception of the platform as being for younger children looks increasingly false.

  • NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the NVIDIA's Third Quarter Earnings Call. With me today from NVIDIA are Jensen Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Colette Kress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

  • Amazon Cloud CEO Tweaks Strategy Amid Microsoft, Google Rivalry

    (Bloomberg) -- New Amazon cloud chief Adam Selipsky plans to tailor more products to specific sectors such as the healthcare, automotive and telecommunications industries, a shift for a business that once focused on broader solutions that can be used by most customers.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at TrialA Denser City, But at W

  • Samsung-Backed Crypto Wallet Lists Shiba Inu (SHIB)

    More whales keep also moving billions of SHIB tokens as the meme coin gains mainstream adoption.

  • Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Selects BlackBerry QNX to Power Cockpit Domain Controller For Next-Generation XUV700 SUV

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India's leading automotive companies, today announced that a Cockpit Domain Controller (CDC) that leverages the QNX® Neutrino® Realtime Operating System (RTOS) and QNX® Hypervisor has now entered mass production. This leading-edge CDC platform has been selected to power M&M Ltd.'s new XUV700 SUV, offering Indian consumers a more intuitive and intelligent in-car driving experience.

  • Apple's self service program will let you repair iPhones and Macs yourself

    Apple has launched a Self Service Repair program that gives you the parts needed to fix iPhones and Macs yourself.

  • Secret iPhone tricks from an ex-Apple worker are blowing TikTok’s mind

    A former Apple employee who worked at the Genius bar has been going on TikTok and revealing all sorts of interesting iPhone tricks. Her videos are full of enlightening pointers, and even seasoned iPhone users are liable to learn something new. As a quick aside, it’s bizarre that Apple packs so much functionality into iOS … The post Secret iPhone tricks from an ex-Apple worker are blowing TikTok’s mind appeared first on BGR.

  • Metaverse Is a Multitrillion-Dollar Opportunity, Epic CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney may be the most enthusiastic supporter of the metaverse after Mark Zuckerberg, who renamed his entire company Meta Platforms Inc.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at TrialA Denser City, But at What Cost?Chronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden BillThe

  • AgEagle boosts sales, announces new drone partnership

    Wichita-based AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. this week reported increased sales in the third quarter and concurrently announced a new partnership within the drone industry. AgEagle (NYSE: UAVS) revenue jumped 169% to $2.02 million year over year, with the company attributing the increase to new sensor and software sales. “The scaling of our business through our strategic acquisition initiatives has led to record revenues for our company, providing the framework for improving our fundamentals,” CEO Brandon Torres Declet said in a press release.

  • Bitcoin price news – live: BTC and Ethereum slide continues after sudden crypto crash

    Latest updates, analysis and expert predictions for leading cryptocurrencies

  • Latest iOS update for iPhones 12 and 13 fixes dropped call issue

    iOS 15.1.1 improves iPhone 12 and 13 dropped call performance.

  • Google Pay to add Hinglish support in India, enable merchants to create digital storefronts

    Google will roll out support for Hinglish, a mix of Hindi and English, and a range of additional features to its payments app Google Pay in India as the global tech giant makes further push to expand its reach in the South Asian market. “For technology to truly fulfill its purpose of transforming lives and economies, it’s critical that we never lose sight of building universally helpful products that work for everyone regardless of their preferred language or fluency,” said Ambarish Kenghe, VP of Google Pay, at a virtual event Thursday. The support for Hinglish, which is spoken by over 350 million people in India, is one of the many new features Google is working to roll out in the South Asian market, said Kenghe.

  • Secretive Chinese Committee Draws Up List to Replace U.S. Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- China is accelerating plans to replace American and foreign technology, quietly empowering a secretive government-backed organization to vet and approve local suppliers in sensitive areas from cloud to semiconductors, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at TrialA Denser City, But at

  • Spotify Is Rolling Out Lyrics Across Its Apps Worldwide

    Spotify is finally introducing one of its most-requested features: real-time lyrics that display during song playback, available to users of its free and subscription tiers globally. Lyrics will be available in-app for many of the tracks in Spotify’s library, but not all of them. The lyrics are provided by Italy-based Musixmatch, which says its catalog […]

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – November 17th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s sell-off, the majors would need to move through the day’s pivot levels to avoid another day in the deep red.

  • A Japanese robot cafe shows how avatars can foster human connection

    The task of designing solutions for homebound populations is particularly acute in Japan, where over a quarter of its population is unable to work due to physical disabilities, mental illness, or old age