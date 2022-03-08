U.S. markets close in 2 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,260.60
    +59.51 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,312.23
    +494.85 (+1.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,099.05
    +268.09 (+2.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.83
    +51.50 (+2.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.53
    +3.13 (+2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    2,032.40
    +36.50 (+1.83%)
     

  • Silver

    26.64
    +0.92 (+3.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0945
    +0.0089 (+0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.1140 (+6.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3128
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6420
    +0.3330 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,275.14
    +1,176.22 (+3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    882.46
    +20.96 (+2.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.11
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

The new iPhone SE adds 5G but keeps the home button

Cherlynn Low
·Deputy Editor, Reviews
·1 min read
Apple (Screenshot)

It's been two years since Apple launched the last iPhone SE and finally, a new model is here. At its "Peek Performance" event today, Apple unveiled the new iPhone SE, which like its predecessors is a more affordable version of the flagship range. As expected, the budget-friendly phone has an updated quad-core A15 Bionic processor and supports 5G cellular standards. Surprisingly, though, it still retains a home button below the screen for Touch ID, and has a single 12-megapixel rear camera. In fact, it looks nearly identical to its predecessor.

The new iPhone SE will be available in midnight, starlight and red colors, and has a 4.7 inch Retina HD screen. It's covered in glass, with Apple saying this is the "toughest glass in a smartphone on both the front and back." It's the same glass as that on the back of the iPhone 13. The iPhone SE also comes with IP67 dust and water resistance, and the company is promising better battery life thanks to efficiencies from the A15 Bionic and iOS 15.

Though there is just a single rear camera here, Apple said the latest iPhone SE has a "new camera system," adding things that we saw on the iPhone 13 like Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4 and Deep Fusion.

Pre-orders begin this Friday (March 11th) with wider availability due March 18th. At $429, this year's iPhone SE is $30 pricier than the last model.

This story is developing, please refresh for updates.

Catch up on all of the news from Apple’s Peek Performance event right here!

Recommended Stories

  • Apple to host its first live product event of 2022

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details the devices expected to be highlighted at Apple's live product event, including the new iPhone SE with 5G capabilities, the company's price adjustments for products, and Apple's latest microchip.

  • Apple event today: What time ‘Peek Performance’ live stream will begin – and how to watch it

    Apple is set to hold its latest event – named “Peek Performance”. It is not clear what will be coming during the live streamed launch, and Apple has given very clues. All will finally be revealed today at 10am local pacific time, when the launch event will begin.

  • Apple event – live: New Macs, iPads and cheaper iPhone to be unveiled in ‘Peek Performance’ live stream

    Apple is hosting its first event of the year, with a whole host of new products set to be revealed. The only indication is the title of the event – it is named ‘Peek Performance’ – which has led to hopes for everything from the reveal of Apple’s augmented reality glasses to a new Mac Pro. The event begins at 10am local pacific time, or 6pm in the UK, and will be live streamed on Apple’s website as well as covered here.

  • Google to Buy Mandiant for $5.4 Billion, or $23 a Share

    Alphabet Google reached a deal to acquire Mandiant the cybersecurity software and services company, for $23 a share in cash. The acquisition is valued at about $5.4 billion, inclusive of Mandiant’s net cash. Mandiant (ticker: MNDT) shares fell 3.4% to $21.73 on Tuesday.

  • Nvidia, Samsung Face Huge Cyber Attack; You Could Be Next

    If you or your business has started seeing more spam, phishing, possible identity theft or other malware, it may be because of a massive hack of two major tech giants. American colossus Nvidia has been fending off a massive cyber attack for several weeks now, and Korean giant Samsung recently divulged that it has been targeted by the same group of hackers. The Lapsus$ ransomware group claimed responsibility for the Nvidia breach last week, and its demands became increasingly high-stakes as the company neared the hackers' March 4 deadline.

  • Gogoro unveils the first swappable solid-state EV battery

    Gogoro has unveiled the first swappable solid-state EV battery, and it promises longer range without bigger power packs.

  • Google is acquiring security intelligence firm Mandiant for $5.4B

    At a time when cybersecurity is top of mind for many firms, Google announced it was paying $5.4 billion to acquire security intelligence company Mandiant, giving it access to security data gathering capabilities, as well as a team of hundreds of security consultants. The company will become part of Google Cloud upon closing. Google Cloud head Thomas Kurian pointed out that companies were facing unprecedented security threats, especially as the war in Ukraine rages, and Mandiant gives the company a platform of security services to add to the Google Cloud platform.

  • Cloudflare Rebuffs Ukraine Requests to Stop Working With Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayCloudflare Inc. said Monday it won’t stop providing services to Russian organizations, rebuffing calls from Ukrainian officials and activists who say the

  • Here's Why You Can Buy Duolingo Now and Hold It Forever

    Following another exceptional quarterly earnings call, the team at Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) should be receiving praise from all corners of the globe, plus a few fantasy realms. Motivating people to stick with a language course is practically impossible, but Duolingo and its increasingly popular smartphone app appear up to the challenge. The company recently reported results from the last three months of 2021, the first full quarter since its stock began trading publicly last summer.

  • Internet provider severs ties with Russia, potentially slowing down country’s service

    Telecom giant Rostelecom, Russian search engine Yandex, and carriers MegaFon and VEON are all supported by US-based Cogent Communications

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    The potential of the metaverse is gaining a growing level of attention as companies across the tech industry seek to capitalize on what is expected to be the next big tech trend. Should it play out as hoped, this network of persistent virtual reality worlds will generate a great deal of revenue for the companies that lead the revolution, and drive handsome returns for their investors. Qualcomm's share price could go parabolic and, in some respects, already has.

  • Five Things for Tuesday: Kells party plans and coffee and doughnuts

    The second item involves a job change for its former head of PCs, who now has a top role with rival chip maker Analog Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI). As mentioned already, today is International Women's Day, and while we are sharing lists of outstanding business people in the region, we'll again share our Women of Influence list. What goes better together than coffee and doughnuts?

  • Tesla Bull Dan Ives Sees 70% Upside In Tesla

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) overcame a “major overhang” after German authorities cleared its production at a new factory in Berlin, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. Ives, a well-known Tesla bull, sees the stock rising, emphasizing the Berlin “Gigafactory″ as of utmost importance to Tesla and its stock price. Ives said that the company’s Model Y is likely to be “front and center” at the factory over the next 12 to 18 months. There are currently five to six-month delays for Model Ys and certain

  • GTA V’s New-Gen Version Is $10 Cheaper On PS5 Than Xbox Series X

    Most games don’t get upgraded for a new console generation even once, let alone twice. After first coming out on Xbox 360 and PS3 back in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V will finally get an “enhanced and expanded” version on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S later this month, but with one pricey wrinkle: GTA V will be $20 cheaper on Sony’s new-gen console.

  • SpaceX ‘reprioritising to cyber defence’ after Starlink targeted in Ukraine, Elon Musk says

    Starlink internet terminals ‘jammed for several hours’

  • 8Bitdo debuts a $45 Xbox gamepad with pro features

    The $45 Ultimate Wired Controller will begin shipping on May 31st.

  • Apple expected to launch new low-cost 5G iPhone

    Apple Inc will likely announce a new low-cost version of its iPhone SE with 5G capabilities at its annual spring product launch event on Tuesday, analysts say. The iPhone maker is also expected to launch a new version of the iPad Air and a high-end Mac Mini at the event. Apple's iPhone SE is currently priced at $399.

  • Cyber firm: At least 6 US state governments hacked by China

    Hackers working on behalf of the Chinese government broke into the computer networks of at least six state governments in the United States in the last year, according to a report released Tuesday by a private cybersecurity firm. The report from Mandiant does not identify the compromised states or offer a motive for the intrusions, which began last May and continued through last month. “While the ongoing crisis in Ukraine has rightfully captured the world’s attention and the potential for Russian cyber threats are real, we must remember that other major threat actors around the world are continuing their operations as-usual,” said Geoff Ackerman, a principal threat analyst at Reston, Virginia-based Mandiant Inc.

  • Beefing up its cybersecurity, Google buys Mandiant for $5.4B

    Google is fortifying its cloud services with a $5.4 billion acquisition of the cyber security firm Mandiant, the companies announced Tuesday. The acquisition is the first of many that analysts foresee in the cyber security sector following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Analysts and government officials have said they expect a wave of cyberattacks from Russia and others as geopolitical tensions rise.

  • 5 Best Digital Wallets Based On Consumer Ratings

    Apple, Google, Amazon and many others play in the fast-growing fintech field of digital wallets. What do consumers think of their services? Our survey ranks the major players.