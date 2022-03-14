U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,233.99
    +29.68 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,249.67
    +305.48 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,906.45
    +62.64 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.81
    -10.86 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.03
    -7.30 (-6.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,958.00
    -27.00 (-1.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.26
    -0.90 (-3.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0969
    +0.0054 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1010
    +0.0970 (+4.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3057
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.9630
    +0.6830 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,085.81
    +285.24 (+0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    876.24
    +15.06 (+1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,171.96
    +16.32 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

The new iPhone SE is a great iPhone at a reasonable price

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·3 min read
The new Apple iPhone SE will be available for pre-order March 11, with availability beginning Friday, March 18.
The new Apple iPhone SE will be available for pre-order March 11, with availability beginning Friday, March 18.

Think of the iPhone SE as the essential iPhone experience.

No, you won’t get all the fancy bells and whistles of the iPhone 13 line. Forget about the bigger screens or sophisticated cameras or Face ID.

What you get in the iPhone SE, available this Friday starting at $429, is a gadget capable of handling your essential smartphone tasks really well.

After trying out the iPhone SE for a few days, it’s clear Apple’s most affordable smartphone might sacrifice some cool features, but it still provides owners a sleek, speedy device for whatever they may require.

Longtime fans of smaller smartphones will rejoice knowing Apple has retained the SE’s adorable 4.7-inch display.

LIFESAVING TECH: How to turn on your smartwatch or phone's life-saving features

PROTECT YOUR TECH: 5 ways you’re ruining your expensive phone, laptop, tablet, and TV

It also features a home button, which means you can log in to your iPhone SE using Touch ID, which recognizes your thumbprint. The SE borrows from older models' design with rounded edges. It's like revisiting my older iPhone 7 all over again.

There is one key thing iPhone SE shares with the iPhone 13: the A15 processing chip. I was surprised at how fast this phone scrolls and downloads. Flipping between apps feels speedy, as do most other everyday functions. It packs plenty of zip. And just like iPhone 13, the SE has 5G support.

The SE packs only two cameras: a 7-megapixel camera on the front of the phone and a 12-megapixel wide camera on the back. Pictures taken with the SE are still very good for a phone at this price.

For comparison, I snapped pictures of similar objects using my iPhone 12 mini. Although the 12 mini performed better capturing tiny details, it's tough to really spot significant differences in image quality.

What the iPhone SE won't get you

There's only the one wide camera on the back of the SE, so no ultra wide or telephotos lenses like you have on newer iPhones. You also miss out on some newer photo and video features including macrophotography and Night Mode, which helps capture great images under low lighting. There's also no 4K video recording.

Although the SE supports wireless charging, you can't use any of Apple's line of MagSafe chargers. Speaking of batteries, the one tucked into the SE packs similar battery life as my iPhone 12 mini. Based on my iPhone 12 mini experience so far, it's solid, but you likely won't get through a full day without recharging if you use it frequently.

The SE has a retina HD display, so the resolution isn't as high as on the iPhone 12 and 13 models with their super retina XDR displays.

Is iPhone SE worth it?

If you crave the bigger screens and technically superior cameras of newer iPhones, then the SE won't fit your lifestyle.

What the iPhone SE will do is fulfill your basic needs – email, texting, web browsing, video, music playback, games and so on – and perform those tasks quite well. Yes, it's a cheaper iPhone, but for under $500, it still feels like you get a great experience.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: iPhone SE review: A great phone for an affordable price

Recommended Stories

  • Foxconn Halts iPhone Shenzhen Site Due to Covid Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. supplier Foxconn is halting operations at its Shenzhen sites, one of which produces iPhones, in response to a government-imposed lockdown on the tech hub.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoThe T

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Apple stops selling LG's $1,299 UltraFine 5K Display

    Days after discontinuing the 27-inch iMac, Apple has also stopped selling one of LG’s UltraFine 5K displays.

  • Fleet thinks companies should rent laptops instead of buying them

    Fleet clients can rent computers and smartphones for a flat monthly fee. For instance, a 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro chip and 16GB of RAM currently costs €99.90 per device per month. You can also find Microsoft laptops (Surface Laptop Go, Surface Laptop 4 and Surface Pro 7), Dell computers and even a couple of Chromebooks.

  • Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Kraken Robotics Inc.'s...

  • Google's second-gen Nest Hub falls to just $55

    It's one of the best prices we've seen for the smart display.

  • Holoride's in-car VR tech is coming to Audi this summer

    Virtual reality is about to launch in series production cars this summer, starting with Audi sedans and SUVs. Holoride announced Saturday at the SXSW tech, music and film conference in Austin that its headset-based virtual-reality entertainment system will debut in June in certain Audi models with the latest MIB 3 software. The announcement is a milestone for the startup that spun out of Audi several years ago; it also signals an increasing interest among automakers to find new ways to capture the attention of consumers.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn shuts Shenzhen production amid COVID lockdown

    Apple Inc. component supplier Foxconn Technology Co. will temporarily shut down its operations in Shenzhen, China, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

  • French ride-hailing app aims to reinvent taxis experience in Senegal

    Maguette Mbaye had always taken taxis to her banking job in Senegal's capital Dakar, but haggling over prices and inhaling fumes through the open windows every day wore her down. Heetch is the second ride-hailing app to be launched in Senegal after Yango, which is owned by Russian tech giant Yandex, started operations in December. Both are testing a largely untapped market for ride-hailing services in Francophone West Africa, where the industry has been slower to take hold than in Anglophone countries, such as Nigeria and Ghana.

  • Centraide launches DATAide to accelerate the community sector's digital transition

    The Centraides of Quebec are pleased to launch DATAide, a training and support initiative to help with the digital transition of 3,000 community agencies in Quebec that fight poverty and social exclusion. This new project has been made possible thanks to $5.4 million in funding from the Quebec Government.

  • RS Recommends: These Best-Selling Sony Headphones Are Only $10. Seriously.

    These wired Sony cans deliver big on sound quality, comfort and — most of all — a budget-friendly price tag

  • Forget 5G. Let’s Talk About 6G.

    Computer scientists and engineers say the next generation will make cloud computing and the mobile internet globally ubiquitous.

  • Save money on gas with these 6 apps

    If you feel like you're bleeding money at the pump, these apps can help you find cheaper gas, use less gas, and get cash back for it.

  • Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro is $200 less than usual on Amazon

    Amazon knocks $200 off Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro laptop, bringing it down to $2,299.

  • BMW Level 3 Autonomous Driving Tech Coming in 2025

    The automaker is collaborating with two tech companies to expand Level 3 self-driving capability from the iX and upcoming 7-series to more of the BMW lineup.

  • Something Doesn't Add Up With This Apparel Retailer's Stock

    When a company tops earnings estimates, raises its dividend and boosts share buybacks, and the stock falls 30% it's time to look for a bargain, Paul Price argues.

  • 2 High-Yielding TIPS Bond Mutual Funds

    Mutual funds with treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) offer diversification benefits and protection when inflation is rising.

  • Trust Beneficiaries and Taxes

    Beneficiaries of a trust typically pay taxes on distributions from the trust's income, but not on distributions from the trust's principal.

  • Cyber Security Stocks and the New Defense Industry

    The Russian invasion of Ukraine has refocused investor attention on the defense industry and especially on cybersecurity companies. Until the invasion, shares of cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks PANW had been "correcting 2021 gains with a sideways to lower movement since late December," Real Money's technical analyst Bruce Kamich wrote just before Russia's move. Shares of Palo Alto quickly rose by about 25% to an all-time high.

  • IMF Head Says Russian Default No Longer an ‘Improbable Event’

    (Bloomberg) -- A Russian sovereign default is no longer improbable, though it’s unlikely to trigger a global financial crisis, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Militar