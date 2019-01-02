iPhone Suppliers Slide as Apple Cuts Forecast

(Bloomberg) -- Some Apple Inc. suppliers tumbled in post-market trading after the iPhone maker cut its first-quarter revenue forecast.

Skyworks Solutions fell 4.2 percent, while Broadcom slid 2.4 percent and Qorvo dropped 1.1 percent. Universal Display declined 1.3 percent and Cirrus Logic was also indicated lower. Apple shares were halted and set to resume trading at 4:50 p.m.

