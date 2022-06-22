U.S. markets close in 1 hour 25 minutes

iPipeline® Provides Advisors Excel with Unified Path Toward Accessing Core Data Analytics in Financial Services

In Partnership with Snowflake, Turnkey Solutions Provider Enables Advisors Excel to Combine Disparate Data Systems, Automate Workflows, and Create Practice Efficiencies to Position Advisors for Unlimited Growth

EXTON, Pa. and TOPEKA, Kan., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iPipeline® announces that Advisors Excel, a Topeka-based financial marketing organization, will leverage iPipeline's services to obtain real-time metrics for analyzing product and operational performance, generate competitive benchmarking and create market penetration opportunities. Financial advisors within the Advisors Excel network will also be able to leverage these insights for automating workflows to increase practice efficiencies.

iPipeline (PRNewsfoto/BetterLife,iPipeline)
iPipeline (PRNewsfoto/BetterLife,iPipeline)

iPipeline integrates its InsureSight Data Factory, which is powered by data cloud company Snowflake, with Advisors Excel's customer relationship management (CRM) system. This takes previously siloed data from across the organization's systems and unites it so that it can be shared across business lines. The end result enables Advisors Excel to analyze life insurance/annuity cases, quotes, and e-Application data – all in an easier and faster process -- to access the streamlined data. This solution will enable Advisors Excel to generate scorecards for each advisor, providing them with their overall ranking compared to peers across key metrics, including cycle time, placement ratio, paid cases, and paid premiums.

To learn more about how iPipeline can help you leverage analytics and create efficiencies to capitalize on business opportunities, click here to see how we helped Advisors Excel increase their premium by $1.2 million in 12 months.

"Many distribution firms are working with disparate data systems that have created roadblocks for continued growth. We offer the ability to look at new ways to view data and in ways that intelligence tools and pivot tables simply cannot do," said David Libesman, Vice President of Data Analytics at iPipeline. "By unifying their data streams through our InsureSight solution, Advisors Excel can now leverage core insights to scale its business, make staffing projections, and provide financial advisors with the opportunity to maintain a competitive advantage in the marketplaces they serve. We are extremely proud to play a key role in helping Advisors Excel become a data-driven company."

Developed by iPipeline's data analytics and data science team, the Case Analytics service in InsureSight leverages data from iPipeline's Agency Management System, which is comprised of more than 300 BGAs (brokerage general agents), 70 carriers, 800,000 annual application submissions, $8 billion in annuity deposits, and $4 billion in life insurance premiums across the industry.

"We have worked with iPipeline consistently for more than a decade and have grown together as our businesses continue to evolve," said Jim Bowman, President of Life at Advisors Excel. "iPipeline is truly a leader within the life insurance and annuities data space. We view iPipeline as a strategic partner for us over the long haul. As new solutions become available through their ecosystem, we are excited to expand this existing relationship and the services we currently leverage to meet our strategic vision."

In partnership with data cloud company Snowflake, iPipeline takes the siloed information from Advisors Excel and organizes it into one centralized location. This enhances and streamlines regulatory oversight and compliance while providing financial advisors with a broad enterprise view across all channels.

"Big Data is not just a trendy marketing term; it's become a necessity to empower our business leaders with different ways to view data from various perspectives," said Ryan Fickel, Chief Technology Officer of Advisors Excel. "We can't do that if data is isolated from one system to another. iPipeline has provided us with the tools and access to consolidate multiple datasets, producing insights that can affect our bottom line—such as performance and trends."

To learn more about iPipeline's InsureSight solution, please visit https://www.ipipeline.com/products/insuresight, or get in touch with a sales representative via our Contact Us page: https://www.ipipeline.com/contact-us/.

About iPipeline
iPipeline is building the end-to-end digitized ecosystem for the life insurance and wealth management industries, which will enable millions of uninsured or under-insured Americans to secure their financial futures as part of a holistic financial planning experience. The firm is working to optimize all application and processing workflows—from quote to commission—and consolidating them within one of the most expansive straight-through processing platforms, significantly reducing paper, saving time, and increasing premiums and placements for insurance agents. iPipeline is also committed to offering premier subscription-based tools to help financial institutions and advisors automate and digitize financial transactions, comply with regulations, and seamlessly incorporate life insurance and annuities into client accounts.

The iPipeline digital ecosystem incorporates one of the industry's largest data sets to enable advisors and agents to optimize their businesses. Since its establishment in 1995, iPipeline has facilitated 1.5 billion quote responses, $32 billion in savings on printing and mailing costs, the collection of 55 billion premiums, and the protection of 25 million lives. iPipeline operates as a unit of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP), a constituent of the S&P 500® and Fortune 500® indices. For more information, please visit https://www.ipipeline.com/.

About Advisors Excel
Advisors Excel, founded in 2005, has redefined the role a marketing organization can play in supporting independent financial advisors. Their growth has been unparalleled in the industry and is achieved by working with a smaller group of select advisors. With a focus on making good advisors great business owners, Advisors Excel has revolutionized how financial professionals build and operate their businesses.

In 2021, the 500 advisors working with Advisors Excel did over $8.9 billion in annuity, Medicare, and life insurance production. Their affiliated Registered Investment Advisory Firm, AE Wealth Management, currently manages over $18.8 billion and has been named one of the fastest-growing RIAs in the country.

Media Contacts:

Laura Simpson
JConnelly for iPipeline
973-713-8834
ipipelinepr@jconnelly.com

Tracey Stratton
Public Relations Manager, Advisors Excel
tracey.stratton@advisorsexcel.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ipipeline-provides-advisors-excel-with-unified-path-toward-accessing-core-data-analytics-in-financial-services-301573315.html

SOURCE iPipeline

