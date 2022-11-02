U.S. markets open in 6 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,871.50
    +5.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,712.00
    +27.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,357.25
    +25.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,858.50
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.37
    +1.00 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.40
    +3.70 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.66
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9887
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.81
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1507
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4380
    -0.7940 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,472.26
    -153.51 (-0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    488.93
    +0.88 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.16
    +91.63 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

IPLUSMOBOT launched end-to-end intelligent logistics solutions for the global lithium battery industry

·2 min read

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, IPLUSMOBOT is a leading indoor and outdoor multi-scenario innovative manufacturing logistics service provider in China that just launched a cutting-edge end-to-end intelligent manufacturing logistics solution for a global market in the session forum on "Lithium manufacturing automation transformation."

IPLUSMOBOT is a representative enterprise of domestic autonomous mobile robots deeply engaged in the new energy field. Its products and solutions meet the development needs of the lithium battery industry and assist in upgrading this industry's smart manufacturing.

IPLUSMOBOT designs end-to-end unmanned smart manufacturing logistics solutions that meet users' requirements of lithium battery production, from raw material transportation to battery cell/module/pack manufacturing. Moreover, the company's solutions seamlessly interconnect with production equipment for production scheduling and coordination by means of a unified and powerful logistics software platform—achieving the comprehensive digitalization from manufacturing to logistics.

The production line logistics of the front-end cell process poses heavy demands regarding material transportation efficiency, accuracy, and punctuality. To satisfy these demands, IPLUSMOBOT has developed a series of special robots—such as the cartridge-changing AMR and the cantilever AMR—that tackle the key pain points of battery production workshops. These workshops require manual assistance in processes such as slitting, die-cutting, baking, and lamination. These robots conduct the unmanned automation of the logistics of the core processes, and their high docking accuracy of ±1mm greatly improves the flexibility of production.

IPLUSMOBOT's smart forklifts can be used in back-end module/pack factories for smart transportation, stacking, loading and unloading of pallets, and automatic transportation in sites with shelves close to each other, personnel and vehicles co-working, and narrow lanes. The omnidirectional lifting AMR is applied to the smart and flexible transportation of semi-finished products between the various processes in the smart assembly and inspection links of the pack line. It can load up to 2t without compromising stability or performance. To take another robot as an example, the roller lifting AMR has a docking accuracy of ±5mm/±0.5° that allows it to precisely and stably dock with the equipment on site. Also, it conducts the smart and flexible loading and unloading of auxiliary box pallets.

Chen Shouxian, CEO of IPLUSMOBOT, added: "IPLUSMOBOT leverages its full-stack robotics technology and excellent solution capabilities for smart logistics to constantly analyze user needs, improve user experience, and provide users with high-value smart manufacturing logistics solutions."

IPLUSMOBOT currently has a broad selection of AMR robot products for each process segment of lithium battery production. These robots have been applied in many well-known leading lithium battery enterprises and significantly improved their productivity.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iplusmobot-launched-end-to-end-intelligent-logistics-solutions-for-the-global-lithium-battery-industry-301665778.html

SOURCE IPLUSMOBOT

Recommended Stories

  • Ford targets quiet quitters with new policy that could see underachievers lose their severance

    Eight-year veterans face a stark choice: Leave now with a competitive payout or risk it all.

  • Tesla pushes Cybertruck production, delivery schedule back by another year

    Yahoo Finance Live reacts to Tesla's recent announcements that the EV developer is pushing back its production schedule again for its long-awaited Cybertruck.

  • Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

    The emblematic brand of 4x4 has just filed for bankruptcy in one of the most important automobile markets.

  • U.S. memory chip maker Micron ships latest DRAM chip to smartphone partners

    The latest DRAM chip was made using Micron’s most cutting-edge manufacturing technology, referred to as 1-beta. The company ships its LPDDR5X DRAM chip manufactured with its 1-alpha technology in volume currently, and said the new 1-beta chip has 15% better power efficiency over the older version as well as a 35% improvement on the number of bits stored per area. DRAM chips are memory chips that lose the memory when the power is off, while NAND chips store memory regardless of power.

  • Americans are still quitting fast enough to keep the Fed on an aggressive path

    Americans are still quitting at near-record levels, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The overall quits rate—the percentage of the employed population that quit within a month—was 2.7% in September, the same as it was two months earlier. The quits rate for the private sector alone slowed down a hair, though, from 3% to 2.9%.

  • Time to retire? Absolutely, said some. Never, said others. After a year of research, I had my answer

    I love work, but fear never having time for other things. Riding the boomer wave in search of the perfect sunset

  • Amazon Freezes Hiring Levels in Profitable Advertising Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is freezing staffing levels in its profitable advertising business, according to a person familiar with the matter, showing that the world’s largest e-commerce company is taking more drastic measures to align expenses with slowing sales. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally Aft

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Nasdaq Stocks That Could Win From a $40 Billion Market

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are having a brutal year on the market thanks to weak personal computer (PC) sales that have hurt the demand for graphics cards and processors. While the demand for traditional gaming hardware and software may remain muted in the near term because of inflation, there's one niche within this market that's growing at a terrific pace -- cloud gaming. This rapid rise in the adoption of cloud gaming isn't surprising, as it provides a cheaper alternative for gamers to play their favorite titles.

  • US Carmakers Passing Up Lithium From Australia’s First Refinery

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of Australia’s first lithium hydroxide refinery says it’s attracted little attention from US carmakers seeking to buy the metal that’s crucial to the world’s renewable energy revolution.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningBonds Rally With Powell’s Favored Curve Poised for InversionRaytheon W

  • Oil Extends Gains After Report Points to Shrinking US Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains after an industry report pointed to another big decline in US crude inventories, adding to signs of market tightness.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningStocks Drop in Countdown to Fed as Rally Sputters: Markets WrapWest Texas Inte

  • Walmart announces plan to halve Walmart+ enrollment costs for 2 days

    Walmart is lowering the price of its Walmart+ membership to $49, but only for a limited time.&nbsp;

  • Pega isn't shy about its $2B Appian lawsuit. It even brings it up with clients.

    Last week, one analyst asked Pega CEO Alan Trefler if the $2B Appian lawsuit is shaping any of the company's conversations with customers. Here's how he responded.

  • Move over, Florida — Pennsylvania dominates ‘best places to retire’ rankings

    Sure, Florida still holds allure for retirees, but Lancaster, Pa., nabbed the top spot for the best retirement destination amid concerns about housing affordability. According to U.S. News & World Report, the 2022–23 ranking of best places to retire in the United States, Pennsylvania earned three of the top five spots, surpassing Florida in overall top 10 appearances. Lancaster, in southeastern Pennsylvania some 75 miles west of Philadelphia, moved up four spots to secure the No. 1 rank due to its scores on healthcare for seniors, retiree tax rates and overall resident happiness, the magazine said.

  • Oil prices rise on demand optimism after U.S. crude stocks drawdown

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than 1% on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories, suggesting demand is holding up despite steep interest rate hikes dampening global growth. Brent crude futures rose $1.13, or 1.2%, to $95.78 a barrel at 0441 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.26, or 1.4%, to $89.63 a barrel. Both benchmark contracts rose about 2% in the previous session on a weaker U.S. dollar and after an unverified note trending on social media said the Chinese government was going to consider ways to relax COVID rules from March 2023, potentially boosting demand in the world's second-largest oil user.

  • AMD Forecasts Deepening Slump in PC Sales as Consumer Demand Softens

    AMD Chief Executive Lisa Su said the company was cutting expenses in businesses that weren’t doing as well to adapt to the soft demand outlook. The subdued outlook reflected a challenged market for PCs that its chips feature in, and follows a warning last month for the third quarter, when AMD, a competitor to Intel , told investors that the market was declining faster than expected and reduced its revenue guidance. Ms. Su said that the PC market could fall by close to 20% this year.

  • "I Had To Reject The Application": This Recruiter Shared Why "White Wording" Isn't The Résumé Hack People Think It Is

    "You will get yourself rejected before you have even had the opportunity to get in front of a manager."View Entire Post ›

  • 'There is no more retirement': Runaway prices are pushing seniors back to work as the future of Social Security remains 'under threat'

    Not everyone can afford to live on fixed incomes as prices rise.

  • Exxon, Shell CEOs weigh in on windfall profit taxes for energy companies

    As oil and gas companies in the U.S. and Europe rake in huge profits this year, governments are mulling ways to lower costs for consumers — including through windfall profit taxes. Here's what CEOs from Shell, Exxon had to say on the subject.