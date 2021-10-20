U.S. markets open in 1 hour

  • S&P Futures

    4,509.50
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,300.00
    -23.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,405.75
    +7.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,267.60
    -5.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.11
    -0.85 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.40
    +13.90 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.24 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1639
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.61
    -0.70 (-4.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3764
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2480
    -0.1120 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,143.57
    +1,929.27 (+3.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,489.87
    +26.51 (+1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.90
    +6.37 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

IPM Launches Site-of-Care Infusion Services through Option Care Health

·3 min read

FRESNO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Prescription Management (IPM), a leading pharmacy benefits management (PBM) company, now offers integrated site-of-care (SOC) IV therapy through Option Care Health, the nation's largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services.

Integrated Prescription Management company logo (PRNewsfoto/Integrated Prescription Management)
Integrated Prescription Management company logo (PRNewsfoto/Integrated Prescription Management)

Patients dealing with complex diseases sometimes cannot eat, let alone take medications orally. Infusion therapy is a way of administering medicine, nutrients or special fluids intravenously (IV) into the body, which allows for a higher absorption rate than with oral medications.

SOC infusion centers are outpatient clinics that administer infusion therapies, which are traditionally administered to patients in hospitals. Growing in use by payers nationwide, more than 900 infusion providers serve 3.2 million patients annually for the treatment of serious and chronic infections that do not respond to oral antibiotics, such as various cancers, diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, Crohn's and other diseases.

"In addition to being more convenient and comfortable for patients, site-of-care infusions can save plan sponsors up to 60 percent," said Rich Adams, president and chief operating officer at IPM. "As healthcare costs continue to rise, site-of-care services are part of IPM's strategy to look beyond traditional avenues and identify alternative solutions to help contain costs."

By integrating SOC into the pharmacy benefit, IPM is improving patient access to care and lowering cost. This is achieved by transitioning from high-cost settings, such as hospitals and medical institutions, to lower-cost settings, such as physician offices and stand-alone infusion centers, with options for home infusions when suites are not in proximity of the member.

Serving patients in all 50 states, Option Care Health delivers cost-effective and advanced intravenous treatments for a wide range of acute and chronic conditions.

Additionally, through its SOC collaboration with Option Care Health, IPM's account management team can partner with employers to better understand their members health needs by studying data, assisting with utilization reviews and identify trends for predictive analysis.

SOC centers are becoming a preferred way for patients to receive treatment, thanks to advanced equipment and competent staff that specialize in treatment. As such, SOC optimization is growing in use by payers nationwide to improve access to care and lower cost. According to the National Home Infusion Association, the home and specialty infusion industry reached $19 billion and is expected to grow in the years ahead.

About IPM
Integrated Prescription Management (IPM) is a full-service, middle market PBM that works with self-funded employer groups, brokers, TPAs, and behavioral health facilitates around the country. Founded in 2009, IPM provides high-touch service, insightful analytics, and strategic cost-management solutions. The company earned a Silver Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year and is a four-time honoree on Inc. 5000's List of Fastest Growing Private Companies. IPM is headquartered in Fresno, CA with regional offices in Dallas, TX and Atlanta, GA.

About Option Care Health
Option Care Health is the nation's largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 5,000 teammates, including approximately 2,900 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and teammates.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Debby Clark, Vice President, Marketing
Integrated Prescription Management (IPM)
dclark@rxipm.com | 559.612.6205

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ipm-launches-site-of-care-infusion-services-through-option-care-health-301404179.html

SOURCE Integrated Prescription Management

Recommended Stories

  • Atea Pharma Stock Crashes After Merck-Rivaling Covid Pill Lags In Midstage Test

    Atea Pharmaceuticals said Tuesday its Merck-rivaling antiviral Covid pill missed in a midstage test, leading AVIR stock to crash.

  • 3 Things About CRISPR Therapeutics That Smart Investors Know

    The gene-editing virtuoso CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is one of the most-watched stocks in biotech, and it's no surprise why. CRISPR Therapeutics has a handful of different programs that could turn out to be low-risk cures for previously intractable hereditary diseases. Smart investors are likely to disregard the notion that the company's revenue is actually growing.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Are Ridiculously Overpriced

    Beauty is in the eye of the beholder -- and, in many cases, so is the appropriate valuation of a stock. Here's why they picked Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA), Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN), and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). Prosper Junior Bakiny (Cassava Sciences): Investors have been flocking to this clinical-stage biotech all year long, pushing its share price up by well over 600%.

  • 3 Great Stocks You Can Buy With $50 Right Now

    Do you have a $50 bill burning a hole in your pocket, or your brokerage account? It might not be enough to fill up an empty gas tank but you'd be surprised what a patient investor can do with such a tiny sum. Here's why they could deliver eye-popping gains for patient investors.

  • Vaping's Growth (Still) Can't Offset Smoking's Decline

    E-cigarette usage is sure to gain traction, particularly in light of the FDA's announcements in October. It just doesn't matter to the tobacco industry as we know it.

  • Biogen raises forecast despite disappointing Alzheimer's drug sales

    The forecast assumes minimal revenue from the treatment, Aduhelm, this year, the company said, with a ramp-up expected once there is clarity on reimbursement from Medicare, the U.S. government health plan for people aged 65 and older. Biogen recorded $300,000 in sales of the $56,000-a-year treatment, well short of analysts' average estimate of $10.79 million, according to Refinitiv data. However, the uptake has been slower than expected as several commercial insurers wait for further direction from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) before covering the drug and some large hospitals have declined to use it amid controversy over its approval.

  • Gates Foundation to spend $120 million to speed access to generics of Merck COVID-19 pill

    (Reuters) -The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said on Wednesday it would spend up to $120 million to kick-start development of generic versions of Merck & Co's oral COVID-19 treatment to help ensure lower-income countries have equal access to the drug. The aim is to reduce the gap between when wealthy countries have access to the antiviral medicine, molnupiravir, and when the rest of the world can benefit from it. "To end this pandemic, we need to ensure that everyone, no matter where they live in the world, has access to life-saving health products," Melinda French Gates, co-chair of the Gates Foundation, said in a statement.

  • David v Goliath in The Race to Develop an Oral Therapy for COVID-19

    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Broad agreement in the world of science can be a rarity. However, one thing that public health leaders active in the fight against COVID-19 can agree on, is the urgent need for oral, pill-based treatments that are effective at halting disease progression, can get — and keep — people out of the hospital and can reduce mortality. One key group of COVID-19 patients who are in desperate need of treatment options are those moderately severe patients in hospital

  • Is This Beaten Down Biotech a Bad News Buy?

    It has lagged the market over the last five years but with a promising gene therapy, is Sarepta worth another look?

  • The Most Disruptive Energy And Healthcare Stocks Of The Year

    The trillion-dollar healthcare and energy sectors are undergoing a major transformation, and it will have a lasting impact on the world as we know it

  • Entasis Shares Rally On Positive Data From Drug-Resistant Bacterial Infection Candidate

    Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ETTX) announced topline results from its Phase 3 ATTACK trial of sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR) versus colistin in patients with infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii. Colistin (polymyxin E) is an antibiotic medication used as a last resort for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. Related: Why Are Entasis Therapeutics Shares Moving Higher On Thursday? SUL-DUR met the primary endpoint of 28-day all-cause mortality in patients with carbap

  • 80% of Medicare beneficiaries don’t know this rule — or its penalty

    Failing to enroll in Medicare can lead to some steep penalties, and that’s just as true for Medicare Part D, which covers prescription drugs. Eight in 10 Medicare beneficiaries were not aware of the late enrollment penalty for Part D, according to a survey of more than 1,000 people from MedicareAdvantage.com. The penalty applies to people who do not have “creditable drug coverage” for 63 days.

  • The Most Exciting Medical Breakthrough Of The Decade?

    Artificial intelligence is coming for the $11 trillion doctor industry, and it could change how you and your doctor interact for decades to come

  • Bob Woodward Says Colin Powell Opened Up About Cancer Diagnosis Prior to Death

    In a July phone interview with journalist Woodward, Powell said he had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, and Parkinson's disease

  • Chinese father uses online studies to develop a homemade treatment for his son’s rare genetic disease

    A Chinese father took it upon himself to develop a cure for a rare genetic disease that his son was diagnosed with. A father’s devotion: Xu Wei, a 30-year-old online entrepreneur with no prior college education, devoted his time to learning and developing medicine at home after his one-year-old son Haoyang was diagnosed with Menkes disease, reported South China Morning Post. The disorder, which affects the cellular transport of copper, is associated with seizures, stunted growth, failure to thrive, unstable body temperature and intellectual disability, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders.

  • I Just Got the Pfizer COVID Booster Shot - Here's What It Was Really Like

    I believe in science. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, I told myself I would get vaccinated as soon a shot was approved and available.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • What Colin Powell's COVID-19 Death Says About the Current State of the Pandemic

    Powell's death reminds us that COVID-19 is not just a pandemic of the unvaccinated, but of the elderly, too.

  • San Francisco shuts burger spot for not checking vaccination

    The In-N-Out hamburger chain is sizzling mad after San Francisco shut down its indoor dining for refusing to check customers' vaccination status. The company's Fisherman's Wharf location — its only one in San Francisco — was temporarily shut by the Department of Public Health on Oct. 14. Authorities said it refused to bar clients who couldn’t show proof of vaccination to dine indoors, as required by a city mandate that took effect Aug. 20.

  • Communities of Color Hit Hardest by COVID-19 and Lack Trust in Healthcare

    Quest’s researchers continue to invest in documenting the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color to help combat health inequities. Below are 2 key studies developed as part of ...