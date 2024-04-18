IPO Edge Bootcamp at Nasdaq with ICR, Goodmans, KMPG, Gallagher, Vinson & Elkins on May 6
The IPO Edge Bootcamp will be held on Monday, May 6, 2024, from 8:30 am until 1:00 pm on the 10th Floor of the Nasdaq MarketSite. The event will host an assembly of experienced CFOs, capital markets advisors and practitioners for an opening bell ringing and a series of panels, including multiple networking opportunities over light breakfast and lunch.
To request sponsorship details or an invitation to attend, email Editor@ipo-edge.com
Agenda – Monday, May 6, 2024
8:30 AM – Networking Breakfast
9:30 AM – Welcome remarks from Nasdaq and IPO Edge
9:45 AM – Opening Bell
10:00 AM – Panel | Capital Markets Update
10:40 AM – Panel | Readiness and the Road to IPO
11:20 AM – Panel | Investor Engagement in Private vs. Public Markets
12:00 PM – Lunch
12:15 PM – Panel | Cross Border Listings
1:00 PM – Event Concludes
Speakers:
Don Duffy, President, ICR
Ramey Layne, Partner, Capital Markets and M&A, Vinson & Elkins
Nasdaq TBD
Shari Mager, Partner, National Capital Markets Readiness Leader, KPMG
Brad Ross, Partner, Goodmans LLP
Jeff Uttz, CFO, Kura Sushi USA, Inc. and former CFO, Shake Shack
Mark Shifke, CFO, DCG
John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, CorpGov and IPO Edge (MC)
Jarrett Banks, Editor-at-Large, CorpGov and IPO Edge (MC)
Contact:
John Jannarone
Editor-in-Chief