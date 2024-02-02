IPO Edge’s Jannarone: Amer Sports Debut and Biggest IPOs Expected for 2024 – Cheddar TV

By Karen E. Roman

In an interview with Cheddar TV’s Kristen Scholer, IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone provided insights about what to expect for the IPO market in 2024, with big companies like Reddit, Circle, Shein, Skims and Harry’s in the pipeline to become public this year. After having companies with overpriced IPOs in 2021 and 2022, he sees more sensible and rational valuations.

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE: AS), parent of Arc’tyrex, Salomon and Wilson, recently made its debut on the NYSE after pricing at $13 per share, implying a valuation well below peers. Amer Sports has since risen above $14 a share, suggesting it was priced right. (IPO Edge published a detailed analysis of Amer Sports, available here).

More companies are expected to go public during the second and third quarters of the year, with a potential slowdown as the Presidential election approaches. Interest rate cuts will also be supportive for overall sentiment and growth-company valuations. Mr. Jannarone sees regular-way IPOs as the prevalent way of becoming public, followed by SPACs in second place and direct listings coming third.

For a window into these topics, IPO Edge has hosted several fireside chats at the New York Stock Exchange, just recently sitting down with the CEOs and C-suite leaders of companies like Stavvy, Controlled Thermal Resources, Virtru, ThoughSpot, Semperis, Diligent and others. Full interviews will be available on IPO-Edge.com and investors can also subscribe to a newsletter for updates on the homepage.

