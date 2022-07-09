IPO Edge’s Jannarone: Seek Out Leaders Like Allego in Rough IPO Market – Cheddar TV
- ALLG
- TSLA
- BLNK
In an interview with Cheddar TV’s Alicia Nieves, IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone explains that companies with strong financial footing, a true competitive advantage and profits are the best candidates to succeed as investors have shunned “growth” stocks. He points out that Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) , which will join IPO Edge for a live Fireside Tuesday at 12pm ET (REGISTER HERE), fits such a profile. It has the largest pan-European public EV fast-charging network spanning 15 countries, generates over $100 million of annual revenue and is the only scale player in its category that can boast positive operational Ebitda. Watch the Cheddar interview below or at www.ipo-edge.com.
