U.S. markets open in 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,781.00
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,669.00
    -6.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,210.50
    -65.25 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,265.00
    -1.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.77
    +0.78 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.60
    +12.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    +0.18 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1329
    +0.0040 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6600
    -0.0080 (-0.48%)
     

  • Vix

    17.11
    +0.51 (+3.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    +0.0028 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7950
    -0.3310 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,330.02
    -524.18 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.66
    +11.31 (+0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,520.38
    +15.23 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

iPower Delivers First Order of Hydroponic Equipment for the European Market

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
IPOWER
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Initial Order Includes Trimming Devices, Air Filtration, Tents and Other Accessories to be Sold by Amazon Throughout the UK and Germany

DUARTE, Calif., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq:IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), one of the leading online hydroponic equipment suppliers and retailers, is announcing its expansion into the European market with the completion of its first order delivery to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for consumers in the UK and Germany.

In December 2021, iPower delivered several of its own branded products for customer(s) in the UK and Germany, including trimming devices, air filters, grow bags, tents and other accessories. This delivery marks iPower’s official entrance into the European hydroponic market, which is in the early stages of development and presents a long-term growth opportunity for iPower.

“We continue to deepen our relationships with key partners as we enter two new hydroponic markets with very limited penetration,” said iPower CEO Lawrence Tan. “The UK and Germany are two of the most populous countries in Europe and we believe each represents a significant early-mover opportunity to gain market share and drive awareness of our core iPower and Simply Deluxe brands, as well as our recently launched Nutrient line--Flourish. We look forward to partnering with Amazon to serve this new set of hydroponic consumers with high quality products at an affordable price.”

The initial sale of hydroponic equipment for Europe was recognized during the Company’s fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2021.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is one of the leading online retailers and suppliers of hydroponics equipment and accessories. iPower offers thousands of stock keeping units from its in-house brands as well as hundreds of other brands through its website, www.zenhydro.com, and its online platform partners. iPower has a diverse customer base that includes both commercial businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit iPower's website at https://ir.meetipower.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that iPower believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. iPower undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although iPower believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and iPower cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in iPower's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

US & Canada Investor Relations Contact:
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(949) 200-4603
IPW@elevate-ir.com

Asia Investor Relations Contact:
Sherry Zheng
Weitian Group LLC
(718) 213-7386
shunyu.zheng@weitian-ir.com



Recommended Stories

  • 3 Dividend Giants to Pad Your Income in 2022

    Read on for some good reasons to buy Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Owning Microsoft delivers that access along with several other major advantages. Microsoft is also a profit machine.

  • Apple: ‘It takes a lot of money to move a $3 trillion stock,’ Bianco Research President says

    Bianco Research President Jim Bianco sits down with Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi to discuss market outlook, tech sector leaders, the Fed's economic policies for 2022, and the potential politicization of inflation.

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • Will Novavax Stock Hit $300 in 2022?

    This year could be a big one for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech company fell behind in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Novavax just completed its data submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • 3 Reasons Salesforce Is a Buy After 21% Stock Price Drop

    Salesforce is paving the way for companies to transform operations digitally, and the stock drop offers a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

  • Charlie Munger’s Firm Doubles Down on Alibaba Investment. Again.

    Daily Journal, chaired by Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger, doubled its investment in Alibaba in the fourth quarter, a period when shares fell 20%.

  • 'China is uninvestable,' says Bond king Jeffrey Gundlach

    DoubleLine founder Jeffrey Gundlach sends a warning to those looking to put money to work in China.

  • Better Buy: General Electric vs. Honeywell

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) and Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) had a disappointing 2021 and underperformed the S&P 500. Then again, the list of companies with heavy exposure to commercial aviation in the midst of a global pandemic that beat the market was pretty short.

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

    Dividend Kings are companies that are part of the S&P 500 index and have increased their annual payouts to shareholders annually for at least 50 years. Providing a half-century of annual payout growth signals that a company has a relatively strong underlying business and has been able to survive and thrive through big changes and shakeups along the way. If you're seeking companies that can reliably increase their dividend payouts, read on for a look at five top Dividend King stocks to buy in 2022 and hold for the long term.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) sank 8.9% on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index ended the day's trading session down roughly 1.3%, and Cloudflare ranked among the day's biggest large-cap technology losers. The Federal Reserve has also recently indicated that it will significantly cut back on bond purchases in the near future and that it will potentially raise interest rates three times this year, which generally points to a less-favorable backdrop for growth stocks and could lead to more volatility in the near term.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Today

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), a cybersecurity company, tumbled again today on no company-specific news. Rather, the tech stock likely fell as U.S. Treasury yields rose today, which put pressure on growth stocks. Crowdstrike's stock was down by 4.8% as of 3:46 p.m. ET.

  • Short Seller Who Bet Against Wirecard Wagers Tesla Is Overpriced

    (Bloomberg) -- Fraser Perring, the short seller who accused Wirecard AG of fraud years before the German payment processing company’s collapse, is betting Tesla Inc.’s stratospheric valuation will come back down to earth.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHow Safe Is Flying With

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 65% to 77% That Could Soar in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Volatile technology stocks aren't for the fainthearted, but they could deliver big rewards for investors as part of a balanced portfolio.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures dip, tech shares add to losses

    U.S. stock futures pointed to a lower open Wednesday morning to extend a decline in technology shares during the prior trading day.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    Starting rich isn't a requirement to become rich from investments in the stock market. A simple $5,000 stock purchase in the right company can be all that it takes -- if it's the right company. Twenty years ago, it wasn't obvious to everyone that Amazon would become the company is it before it became, well, Amazon.

  • Beyond Meat Stock Is Climbing Because ‘Beyond Fried Chicken’ Is Coming to KFC

    Beyond Meat said its plant-based fried chicken product is coming to KFC locations in the U.S. next week. Beyond Meat (ticker: BYND) and KFC said in a joint news release Tuesday that the plant-based fried chicken, called Beyond Fried Chicken, will be available at U.S. KFC locations on Monday. “We couldn’t be prouder to partner with KFC to offer a best-in-class product that not only delivers the delicious experience consumers expect from this iconic chain, but also provides the added benefits of plant-based meat,” Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown said in the news release.

  • Ford Stock Beat Tesla Last Year. Here’s What It Will Do Next.

    Ford stock is on a tear. After rocketing in 2021, and a big start to 2022, here's what could happen next.

  • 3 Reasons to Sell AMD in 2022

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock has crushed the broader market in the past three years due to rapid growth in the company's revenue and earnings. AMD's performance has been fueled by market share gains against bigger rivals such as Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and its presence in popular products like Sony's (NYSE: SONY) PlayStation and Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox consoles. It won't be surprising to see AMD sustain its impressive momentum in 2022 and remain a top growth stock thanks to the catalysts it is sitting on.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With Short Squeeze Potential

    We talk a lot about the ways to make money in the market, and there’s usually an unspoken assumption that most investing is undertaken as a positive move. It’s a move to buy into a stock, assessed as having upbeat prospects going forward, and holding on for as long as it takes to realize the gains. Warren Buffett, one of history’s great stock traders, is the exemplar of this strategy; he has said, “If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for te

  • 7 Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2022

    Do you make New Year's resolutions? Of course, the toughest part of making New Year's resolutions is actually achieving them. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares don't have to go up at all to make you plenty of money this year.