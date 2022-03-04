iPower to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

IPOWER

DUARTE, Calif., March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Inc. (Nasdaq:IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), one of the leading online hydroponic equipment suppliers and retailers, announced that its executive team will participate at three upcoming investor conferences in March 2022:



D.A. Davidson’s Consumer Growth Conference is being held virtually on March 10, 2022. iPower CEO Lawrence Tan is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 10:15 a.m. Pacific time. Please click here to sign up for the presentation webcast.

Roth’s 34 th Annual Conference is being held March 13 – 15, 2022. iPower CEO Lawrence Tan and CFO Kevin Vassily will participate in a fireside chat on March 15 at 11:30 a.m. Pacific time. In addition, the Company’s management team will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Maxim’s 2022 Growth Conference is being held virtually March 28 – 30, 2022. A pre-recorded presentation will be made available on Maxim’s website and the Company will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the event. Please click here to register for the conference.



For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with iPower’s management team, please contact the Company’s investor relations team at IPW@elevate-ir.com.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is one of the leading online retailers and suppliers of hydroponics equipment and accessories. iPower offers thousands of stock keeping units from its in-house brands as well as hundreds of other brands through its website, www.zenhydro.com, and its online platform partners. iPower has a diverse customer base that includes both commercial businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit iPower's website at https://ir.meetipower.com/.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

IPW@elevate-ir.com



