U.S. markets open in 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,411.75
    -11.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,442.00
    -153.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,461.50
    +28.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,950.00
    -15.60 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.38
    +0.56 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.90
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.17 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1194
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8030
    +0.0210 (+1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    28.44
    -2.05 (-6.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3443
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2920
    +0.1020 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,296.89
    -702.39 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    855.81
    +13.35 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.48
    +10.41 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

iPower Schedules Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call for February 14, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
IPOWER
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IPW

DUARTE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq:IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), one of the leading online hydroponic equipment suppliers and retailers, will host a conference call on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

iPower management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Monday, February 14, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (888) 705-0179
International dial-in number: (409) 981-0008
Conference ID: 1595078
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m9ipwcwb

Please dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the company’s investor relations team at IPW@elevate-ir.com.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at www.meetipower.com.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is one of the leading online retailers and suppliers of hydroponics equipment and accessories. iPower offers thousands of stock keeping units from its in-house brands as well as hundreds of other brands through its website, www.zenhydro.com, and its online platform partners. iPower has a diverse customer base that includes both commercial businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit iPower's website at https://ir.meetipower.com/.

US Investor Relations Contact:
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
IPW@elevate-ir.com

Int’l Investor Relations Contact:
Sherry Zheng
Weitian Group LLC
(718) 213-7386
shunyu.zheng@weitian-ir.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks That Can Plunge 42% to 92% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on the lowest published price target from Wall Street, the following three stocks are expected to plunge between 42% and 92% in 2022. It likely comes as no surprise that electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a highly polarizing stock among Wall Street analysts. While some believe the company could nearly double in value from the $829 a share it closed at on Jan. 27, Gordon Johnson at GLJ Research foresees Tesla falling more than 90%, based on his price target of $67 for the company.

  • Buy the Dip: 2 EV Stocks Worth Considering for 2022

    Seemingly overnight, U.S. stock market sentiment has shifted from unrelenting optimism to a frenzy of fear. Share prices of Ford (NYSE: F), General Motors (NYSE: GM), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are all down over 20% since Jan. 4. Investors with nerves of steel and a long-term time horizon could consider buying the dip in Ford stock and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA).

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Nvidia in 1999, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become one of the most desired chip stocks selling today. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) power not only video gaming but also numerous applications driving popular tech sectors such as artificial intelligence and the metaverse. Nvidia stock opened trading on the stock market on Jan. 12, 1999, at $12 per share.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks to Buy During This Stock Market Correction

    Whereas 24 of the past 38 double-digit percentage declines in the S&P 500 reached a bottom in 104 or fewer calendar days, bull markets are typically measured in years. Put another way, every stock market correction is a buying opportunity for the patient. If you have capital ready to put to work during this stock market correction, the following surefire stocks appear ripe for the picking.

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Grab at Bargain Prices

    The market has been indiscriminately punishing tech stocks over the last two months, which has created some attractive entry points for investors. Three stocks that can be picked up at rock-bottom valuations now are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Fortunately, Shopify provides the tools that companies need to rapidly and easily develop an online presence.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks Down 76% (or More) That Are Screaming Buys

    Shareholders of cloud-based lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) have had nothing short of a rollercoaster ride over the past six months. Shares of the company essentially quadrupled in under three months, ultimately hitting an intra-day high of $401 in October. While $401 a share was likely too aggressive a valuation in the near-term, this recent sell-off is the perfect opportunity to buy a game-changing fintech stock with a bright future.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    A tumbling market has provided the perfect opportunity to put money to work in these top-tier companies.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Thrive With Rising Interest Rates

    Recent comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed the U.S. central bank intends to raise interest rates in the near future, and investors are coming to terms with the likelihood that multiple hikes are imminent. With interest rates set to rise and a multitude of other risk factors on the horizon, being selective has taken on added importance. A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three companies that look poised for success despite the shifting macroeconomic climate.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Ultra-High Yields Above 10% You Can Trust to Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with respective yields of 11%, 11.4%, and 14.2%, can put inflation in its place.

  • Here's What We Like About Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • 3 Value Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market Sell-off

    With that in mind, three Fool.com contributors think Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) are a buy right now. Billy Duberstein (Micron): DRAM and NAND flash producer Micron had held up better than high-flying growth stocks from November through early January, but even this outperforming value stock cracked amid the big market sell-off over the past two weeks. It's possible supply could be squeezed even more in the near future amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • 20 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures fall ahead of busy week of earnings, data

    Stock futures traded mixed Monday morning as traders looked ahead to another packed week of corporate earnings results and economic data in the wake of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy pivot.

  • Why the stock market is as vulnerable as someone after a bad breakup: Morning Brief

    Investors have been beat-up in 2022. Most probably still don't get it. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, January 31, 2021.

  • What CEOs Are Saying About Inflation: ‘The World Has Changed’

    Leaders from Apple, McDonald’s, Southwest and other companies share what they are seeing and doing about rising prices.

  • Our Top Stocks to Buy Amid the Stock Market Correction

    The stock market has done an abrupt about-face. While stock market corrections can be tough to stomach, they often present great opportunities to buy high-quality stocks at lower prices. Here's why they believe Nucor (NYSE: NUE), NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), and Nio (NYSE: NIO) look like great buys during the current sell-off.

  • 3 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy That Are Trouncing the Market Right Now

    Here are three great dividend stocks to buy that are trouncing the market. Shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) have soared more than 20% so far in 2022. The main factor behind this impressive gain is the overall booming environment for the oil and gas industry after a big downturn in 2020.

  • BlackBerry to sell patents related to mobile devices, messaging for $600 million

    BlackBerry said the transaction with the vehicle, Catapult IP Innovations Inc, will not impact customers' use of its products or services. The move comes weeks after BlackBerry pulled the plug on service for its once ubiquitous business smartphones, which were toted by executives, politicians and legions of fans in the early 2000s. U.S-listed shares of BlackBerry were down 3.6% in premarket trading.

  • Tesla upgraded as stock’s pullback creates ‘attractive’ entry point

    Shares of Tesla Inc. rallied early Monday, after the electric vehicle market leader was upgraded by Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy turned bullish, saying the recent selloff has created an "attractive" level for investors to buy, while fundamentals remain "highly favorable."

  • Ionis, Pfizer scrap plans for experimental cardiovascular drug

    Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. fell 7.9% in premarket trading on Monday after the company and Pfizer Inc. said they discontinued a program testing an experimental treatment for cardiovascular risk reduction and severe hypertriglyceridemia. The companies said that although the drug, vupanorsen, met the primary endpoint in a Phase 2b study, there was concern about its viability as a treatment for those indications. Pfizer had licensed the drug from Ionis in 2019; those rights have now been r