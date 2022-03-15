U.S. markets close in 1 hour 55 minutes

iPromo Named A Best Place to Work in Promo Products Industry

·3 min read

CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advertising Specialty Institute® (ASI) has announced the top 50 best places to work in the $23.2 billion promotional products industry, with Counselor® magazine naming iPromo number 15 on the list.

Counselor magazine, part of the ASI Media group, delivers award-winning digital and print content to industry leaders, distributor decision-makers and top salespeople throughout the promo industry. Its Best Places to Work package includes profiles of companies on the 2022 list and offers information on how to create a great workplace.

"We've built a 100% remote culture that transcends distance and embraces growth and individuality. We can't control what happens in our uncertain world, but we can control the care and understanding we show each other day in and day out," said Leo Friedman, iPromo Founder and CEO.

Friedman continued, "Culture is the soul of any company, and it allows a business to persevere through any ups and downs. That's how we have not only survived but grown during the pandemic, and it's a credit to every member of the team that they have worked even harder in the remote environment than they did when we were all in the same physical space."

To be named a Counselor Best Place to Work, industry firms participated in a months-long survey process where employees evaluated their company on 17 different qualities. The grading occurred on a 1-5 scale, with 5 being most positive and 1 being most negative. To give an idea of the strength of employee satisfaction among all firms nominated, no company scored less than 3.5 in any one category. Counselor then analyzed the scores to determine the final rankings.

"The companies on this year's list pulled off an impressive feat," said ASI Editor-in-Chief C.J. Mittica. "They've weathered unprecedented economic and societal changes to keep employees productive and happy. They've emerged on the other side as good or even better than they were before. Join us in celebrating their accomplishments and learn their secrets in making a great place to work – wherever that may be."

The vast majority of the top-ranked companies are in the U.S., with three based in Canada. California, Texas and Florida topped the states with the most "best" companies at six, five and four, respectively.

ASI's Counselor magazine has honored top companies in the promotional products industry since 2008, with the exception of 2017, as well as 2020 and 2021, due to dramatic changes in workplaces everywhere wrought by the COVID-19 disruption.

Logoed promotional products like pens, caps, bags, T-shirts and other products are generally given away by companies, schools and organizations to help advertise a brand or event or to thank employees, clients or event attendees.

To read profiles of winning companies, including iPromo, visit asicentral.com/BPTW.

About iPromo
iPromo is a leading solutions-oriented organization that globally sources and distributes the best promotional swag and PPE products for their customers' events, objectives and branding needs. iPromo's strong relationships with 3rd party suppliers ensure their over 45,000 clients receive quality products supported by unmatched solutions and customer care.­ More info, visit www.ipromo.com

About ASI
The Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI®; asicentral.com) serves a network of 25,000 suppliers, distributors and decorators in the $23.2 billion promotional products industry. ASI's flagship product, the technology platform ESP®, manages the industry's entire supply and marketing chain.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ipromo-named-a-best-place-to-work-in-promo-products-industry-301503275.html

SOURCE iPromo

